'Stephen, You Writing Comedy Now?' Apparently Pennywise Isn't the Only Clown from Maine

Laura W.  |  8:30 AM on January 26, 2024
Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Bidenomics is a hot-button issue that most leftists don't want to touch these days, and rightly so, but that is NOT the case for this writer's favorite author. No, Stephen King has decided to go in full-bore for record inflation and economic disapproval ratings. We honestly expect nothing less from him, bless his heart.

Sigh. We guess when you spend your entire life immersing yourself in fictional worlds, that kind of spills over into the real world.

This writer wasn't spending nearly $300 every week or so on basic necessities like groceries under Trump, reservations about him aside. Others were quick to call King out, too.

Hey now, that was never meant to be an instruction manual!

Americans have consistently rated Biden's economic policy very, very poorly. Since President Biden took office, prices have increased by 17.4 percent, while hourly wages have increased only 13 percent. In looking at the past seven presidents, only Jimmy Carter had a bigger inflation rate, 26.2 percent, at a similar point in his presidency.

But sure, things are totally better under the living roomba, Stevie.

It really is funny. Only someone completely disconnected from reality could ever think things are better, financially, for the average American today.

There is no way to tell a leftist that they are wrong. Not one that they're capable of hearing, anyway.

Writing fiction is what he does best, though, as was illustrated above. Perhaps he should stick to what he's best at.

When do they EVER?

Don't worry, guys. Our 'betters' who are worth millions know the truth about the economy! Who are you going to believe? Them, or your lying bank accounts?

***

