'Stephen, You Writing Comedy Now?' Apparently Pennywise Isn't the Only Clown from Maine

Bidenomics is a hot-button issue that most leftists don't want to touch these days, and rightly so, but that is NOT the case for this writer's favorite author. No, Stephen King has decided to go in full-bore for record inflation and economic disapproval ratings. We honestly expect nothing less from him, bless his heart.

Advertisement

The economy is stronger than ever. Under Trump, it was a disaster. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 25, 2024

Sigh. We guess when you spend your entire life immersing yourself in fictional worlds, that kind of spills over into the real world.

This writer wasn't spending nearly $300 every week or so on basic necessities like groceries under Trump, reservations about him aside. Others were quick to call King out, too.

Fiction writer, writes fiction. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 25, 2024

Steve’s best fiction writing in a long time. — Hakim P Mantis (@kareemjeanjr) January 25, 2024

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” — John-Paul Berg (@JohnBer02386296) January 25, 2024

Hey now, that was never meant to be an instruction manual!

Americans have consistently rated Biden's economic policy very, very poorly. Since President Biden took office, prices have increased by 17.4 percent, while hourly wages have increased only 13 percent. In looking at the past seven presidents, only Jimmy Carter had a bigger inflation rate, 26.2 percent, at a similar point in his presidency.

But sure, things are totally better under the living roomba, Stevie.

😂😂😆 you writing comedy now ? — The Viking Santa🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@BumpstockKen) January 25, 2024

It really is funny. Only someone completely disconnected from reality could ever think things are better, financially, for the average American today.

Food prices are up, interest rates are up, inflation is up! Those aren't signs of a strong economy! https://t.co/weiW8PomoN — Coleman Miller (@hcmv007) January 26, 2024

There is no way to tell a leftist that they are wrong. Not one that they're capable of hearing, anyway.

Maybe for the rich but the middle class was definitely better under President Trump. Quit rewriting history. https://t.co/jEgbKBd6gt — Molly Martinez (@MollyDiamond28) January 26, 2024

Writing fiction is what he does best, though, as was illustrated above. Perhaps he should stick to what he's best at.

Easy to see why you write supernatural fiction. Your grip on reality is somewhere between tenuous and nonexistent. https://t.co/8TPcl7KpN8 — 🇺🇸🦅 Scott Hodge ✝️🇮🇱 (@Manawydan62) January 26, 2024

😂😂😂 ummm what? Obviously Mr Money Bags here has no idea what the real world is like. https://t.co/53KEnE2F3M — ⚓️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️Spicy🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️⚓️ (@SpicyMcCall44) January 25, 2024

Advertisement

When do they EVER?

Economy is doing great for rich people, not so much for us peasants. https://t.co/TilsATqXfX — Dominic (@TeflonDom1975) January 25, 2024

I’m so sick of comments like this. Middle class and lower income people are struggling right now. https://t.co/FA9xchLjtE — Retha Dunn (@dunn_retha) January 26, 2024

Don't worry, guys. Our 'betters' who are worth millions know the truth about the economy! Who are you going to believe? Them, or your lying bank accounts?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!