'This Is Fine, He's Fine': Biden Invents New Car Company While Trying to...
Charles Payne Erupts at Liberal Fox News Co-Host
Hillary Clinton Tries to Make #HillaryBarbie Trend - It Does Not Go Well
Can You Smell What the Rock Is Cooking? Dwayne Johnson Has Had a...
Student Films Gender-Fluid Teacher Giving a Lesson on Pronouns
The Post Office Made an Attempt to Sound Cool but It's Just Weirding...
Fifty-Year-Old Male Who Identifies as a 15-Year-Old Girl Is Welcomed on the Girls'...
What?! New York City Declares Social Media an 'Environmental Toxin'
'The Messenger' Claims a 'Trans Man' Is Pregnant But Twitter Is Suspicious
Ryan Gosling's Nom for 'Barbie' Explains Why We're Not in the Eighth Year...
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Joins Call for a Ceasefire
City's 'Blueprint for a Safer Philadelphia' Recommends Hiring More Black Teachers, DEI Tra...
'Democrats Hate America Exhibit One' Rep Joaquin Castro Calls for Biden to Take...
Oops! DeSantis' Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern OWNS Ex CNN Correspondent Who Definitely WA...

That Time CNN Made a Video of Bump Stocks - A HILARIOUS Must-Watch Animation

Laura W.  |  7:45 AM on January 25, 2024
Jackie Chan Meme

Remember that time that USA Today created the graphics of possible add-on features of the AR-15 platform rifle, and the internet exploding with laughter over things like 'chainsaw bayonets'? Well, CNN outdid them after the Las Vegas shooting with their graphic about how bump stocks work. Watch:

Advertisement

Yeah. We see it, too LOL

Thank you once again, CNN, for being a source of pure comedy gold for our readers here at Twitchy!

Managed to get both USA Today and CNN with that last one! Excellent work!

What makes all this even funnier (if it's possible) is that the animation doesn't even actually depict a bump stock. It looks to be a simple adjustable stock, meaning it can be extended or shortened, depending on the user. Possibly a reciprocating stock or a recoil management device. But hey, CNN has never let pesky little things like facts get in their way before!

Recommended

'This Is Fine, He's Fine': Biden Invents New Car Company While Trying to Praise UAW Workers
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Looks like it could use a little oil, honestly. Remember, lubrication is vital.

Well, depends on what you consider 'awful'. Just remember, though: before you head to the range with your 'bump stock', make sure you have consent from the weapon. Or you give your consent. We're not entirely sure how this relationship works. 

Hey, it'll win the race for ya, if you know what we're saying.

You guys really should click the tweet and play the video with the sound on, once you're finished reading here, of course! We promise, it is so worth it.

Advertisement

Apparently CNN heard the term 'fear porn' and RAN WITH IT.

Annnnnd now we are deceased!

So tell us, dear readers, was this good for you, too?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: AR-15 CNN RIFLE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'This Is Fine, He's Fine': Biden Invents New Car Company While Trying to Praise UAW Workers
Grateful Calvin
Fifty-Year-Old Male Who Identifies as a 15-Year-Old Girl Is Welcomed on the Girls' Swim Team
Brett T.
Hillary Clinton Tries to Make #HillaryBarbie Trend - It Does Not Go Well
Gordon K
Can You Smell What the Rock Is Cooking? Dwayne Johnson Has Had a Great Week and He's Cooking Up SUCCESS
ArtistAngie
Charles Payne Erupts at Liberal Fox News Co-Host
Twitchy Video
OUCH! Martha MacCallum NOT Buying John Kirby's BS Spin on Biden's Open Border (and MORE)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'This Is Fine, He's Fine': Biden Invents New Car Company While Trying to Praise UAW Workers Grateful Calvin
Advertisement