That Time CNN Made a Video of Bump Stocks - A HILARIOUS Must-Watch Animation

Remember that time that USA Today created the graphics of possible add-on features of the AR-15 platform rifle, and the internet exploding with laughter over things like 'chainsaw bayonets'? Well, CNN outdid them after the Las Vegas shooting with their graphic about how bump stocks work. Watch:
That time CNN made an animation of a bump stock.— Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) January 19, 2024
pic.twitter.com/qBpaJk7beD
Yeah. We see it, too LOL
Thank you once again, CNN, for being a source of pure comedy gold for our readers here at Twitchy!
I should call my ex pic.twitter.com/CaYyxdKSKJ— Jason McLaren (@theoutfitters23) January 19, 2024
January 20, 2024
Everything reminds me of her.— The Ancient Faith K9 (@DumbDog7) January 20, 2024
January 20, 2024
Managed to get both USA Today and CNN with that last one! Excellent work!
When a buffer tube and a waffle stock love each other VERY much… pic.twitter.com/3AoUZfm5pn— Mr-𝕏 (@BirdEmUpYo) January 19, 2024
9 months later, freedom was born.— Omega Lloyd (@OmegaReady) January 20, 2024
What makes all this even funnier (if it's possible) is that the animation doesn't even actually depict a bump stock. It looks to be a simple adjustable stock, meaning it can be extended or shortened, depending on the user. Possibly a reciprocating stock or a recoil management device. But hey, CNN has never let pesky little things like facts get in their way before!
A 20 second youtube search would have cleared up the missconception.— Evan DeShais (@DeshaisEvan) January 19, 2024
So, it seems CNN was deliberately being deceptive.... https://t.co/njUdd58AFs
Recommended
I'm strangely aroused.— 🔫 🌺 Sassy 🖤💛 (@just_sassy1) January 20, 2024
I am an "ammosexual" and "gun fetishist," after all. https://t.co/wNuTQs538s
https://t.co/jKecse3HTB pic.twitter.com/SRaHHJ1hHW— Alicia Garcia (@boomstickbabe) January 20, 2024
Ammosexual has a whole new meaning now. https://t.co/JfsoSUcMXB— EBS (@ENERGETICBS) January 19, 2024
Looks like it could use a little oil, honestly. Remember, lubrication is vital.
More like "hump stock"...😏 https://t.co/StUrzR7hI9— The Gentleman Sockmonkey (@Sockmonkey_58) January 19, 2024
That is awfully lewd, isn't it? https://t.co/ddleHxMBXR— Sharma (@bansisharma) January 19, 2024
Well, depends on what you consider 'awful'. Just remember, though: before you head to the range with your 'bump stock', make sure you have consent from the weapon. Or you give your consent. We're not entirely sure how this relationship works.
Slow and steady baby https://t.co/dIV8mhzzgd— Rafael Adames (@RaAdames27) January 20, 2024
Hey, it'll win the race for ya, if you know what we're saying.
Hahahaha the music!— N3MRA (@N3MRA) January 19, 2024
I should call her... https://t.co/vpbHDLPt1u
You guys really should click the tweet and play the video with the sound on, once you're finished reading here, of course! We promise, it is so worth it.
Fear porn is all they have https://t.co/9VD3LUr8Dj— greg myers (@sicsemperty2) January 19, 2024
Apparently CNN heard the term 'fear porn' and RAN WITH IT.
PLAP PLAP PLAP PLAP PLAP PLAP PLAP PLAP— NotEpic (@NotEpicTheRetar) January 20, 2024
GO FULL AUTO GO FULL AUTO GO FULL AUTO GO FULL AUTO GO FULL AUTO!!!! https://t.co/d1yzmd02jj
Annnnnd now we are deceased!
CNN banged this one out…. https://t.co/MjMphAIYzb— Cassie Jo (@CassieLongoria7) January 19, 2024
So tell us, dear readers, was this good for you, too?
***
