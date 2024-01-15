Joe Biden Pointed and Told Iran 'Don't' ... Iran Replied 'Watch Us' and...
Sixty-Eight-Year-Old Woman Uses Surrogate to Have Her Dead Son's Baby, Her Own Grandchild

Laura W.  |  6:00 PM on January 15, 2024
Paul Zalewski via AP

There is a strange story that came across this writer's desk out of Spain, also involving a Cuban woman who resides in Florida, so buckle up, Dear Readers!

A Spanish actress by the name of Ana Obregón has sparked controversy over her possibly illegal (no one seems too certain about this) effort to have a biological grandchild, which she claims was her son's dying wish: to have a child.

Her son, Aless, died of cancer in 2020 at the age of 27 and it was his sperm that was used to create the child using a donor egg (thank God, this story is weird enough as is) and implanted into a surrogate.

Per a report by CNN, surrogacy is illegal in Spain and sperm samples can only be used to impregnate a widowed partner within 12 months of the donor’s death with their explicit permission.

The baby, a little girl, was born on March 20th of 2023 in Miami by way of a woman of Cuban descent. The surrogate mother is not named. The little girl, however, is Ana Sandra Lequio Obregón, and she will be registered at the Spanish consulate in Miami before being united with her adoptive mother, her biological grandmother. The legality of this whole mess is a story unto itself but is still extremely unclear at this time, so we won't be delving into that.

This has renewed the debate surrounding surrogacy here at home in the U.S., with prominent celebrities and even conservative media figures using surrogates to create their families. The responses to this story have varied somewhat, but overwhelmingly people have concerns, to put it mildly.

Now, the actress is currently married to an Italian aristocrat, Alessandro Lequio, so that answers the question about a father/grandfather figure for the little girl. This writer has been unable to find any quotes from him at the time of this writing, but apparently Obregón had a book published about this surrogacy that is set to release in April.

Since a donor egg was used, the baby girl is the biological granddaughter of Obregón, but yeah, that's going to be a bit of a adjustment for the girl. In an interview with Hola! Magazine, Obregón stated 'This girl isn’t my daughter, but my granddaughter. She is Aless’ daughter and when she grows up, I will tell her that her father was a hero.'

This was a fairly common refrain, and while this writer would like to present a balanced view of this debate, there just really isn't anyone coming to Obregón's defense here.

What these possible laws would entail is up for debate.

What are your thoughts?

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!




