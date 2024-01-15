Sixty-Eight-Year-Old Woman Uses Surrogate to Have Her Dead Son's Baby, Her Own Grandchild

There is a strange story that came across this writer's desk out of Spain, also involving a Cuban woman who resides in Florida, so buckle up, Dear Readers!

A Spanish actress by the name of Ana Obregón has sparked controversy over her possibly illegal (no one seems too certain about this) effort to have a biological grandchild, which she claims was her son's dying wish: to have a child.

Her son, Aless, died of cancer in 2020 at the age of 27 and it was his sperm that was used to create the child using a donor egg (thank God, this story is weird enough as is) and implanted into a surrogate.

Ana Obregon welcomed a new baby courtesy of a US surrogate mother earlier this year.



She was 68.



And the sperm? Oh, that came from her dead son. pic.twitter.com/YpwPt0uYCS — SurrogacyConcern (@SurrogConcern) January 15, 2024

Per a report by CNN, surrogacy is illegal in Spain and sperm samples can only be used to impregnate a widowed partner within 12 months of the donor’s death with their explicit permission.

The baby, a little girl, was born on March 20th of 2023 in Miami by way of a woman of Cuban descent. The surrogate mother is not named. The little girl, however, is Ana Sandra Lequio Obregón, and she will be registered at the Spanish consulate in Miami before being united with her adoptive mother, her biological grandmother. The legality of this whole mess is a story unto itself but is still extremely unclear at this time, so we won't be delving into that.

This has renewed the debate surrounding surrogacy here at home in the U.S., with prominent celebrities and even conservative media figures using surrogates to create their families. The responses to this story have varied somewhat, but overwhelmingly people have concerns, to put it mildly.

Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.



We have nothing but sympathy for her loss, which must be unbearable, but this is not fair at all on the child she has created -never to know her father, mother or egg donor; her grandmother could be dead when she’s a child. No. — SurrogacyConcern (@SurrogConcern) January 15, 2024

I hope this child isn't treated as a replacement for her son. 😥 I'm sad this child will, by intention, never know his/her mother or father.



We need to stop manufacturing children to meet adult desires. Humans aren't commodities. — Open 2 Discussion (@to_discussion) January 15, 2024

So she is playing the roles of mom, dad, grandmother, and grandfather? She forced that on this poor child who will never know having a normal family life and it was avoidable. — Emma the II (@Nora_TheGreat1) January 15, 2024

Now, the actress is currently married to an Italian aristocrat, Alessandro Lequio, so that answers the question about a father/grandfather figure for the little girl. This writer has been unable to find any quotes from him at the time of this writing, but apparently Obregón had a book published about this surrogacy that is set to release in April.

This really seems like Ana never once considered the needs or life of this child— it was all about her. Children are not commodities to soothe adult needs. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 15, 2024

Imagine this poor baby trying to explain her family tree when she is alone at 20. 😢 — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 15, 2024

Since a donor egg was used, the baby girl is the biological granddaughter of Obregón, but yeah, that's going to be a bit of a adjustment for the girl. In an interview with Hola! Magazine, Obregón stated 'This girl isn’t my daughter, but my granddaughter. She is Aless’ daughter and when she grows up, I will tell her that her father was a hero.'

She manufactured a grandchild using her dead son's sperm. https://t.co/T2riidw4Kp pic.twitter.com/PYA83rRtA9 — Chloe in Texas (@ChloeChloeChl19) January 15, 2024

It's human trafficking to order. https://t.co/NeyeH7IAQq — Gina Louise (@GinaLouXXCrone) January 15, 2024

This was a fairly common refrain, and while this writer would like to present a balanced view of this debate, there just really isn't anyone coming to Obregón's defense here.

OK that’s enough now. Time for medical ethics to step in. https://t.co/HR7xZadgTj — Girls To The Front (@obsolete__units) January 15, 2024

We are gonna have to catch-up the laws to the realities of this new technology. https://t.co/2KlKVEOnVV — Harry “Ergine” Vetch (@HarryClov3r) January 15, 2024

What these possible laws would entail is up for debate.

What are your thoughts?

