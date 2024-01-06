Wayne LaPierre's Recent Announcement Brings Rare Moment of Unity to Both the Right AND the Left

In a rare moment of unity between left and right, Wayne LaPierre's announcement that he is resigning as CEO of the National Rifle Association has triggered (pun fully intended) both sides of the gun debate today.

BREAKING NEWS: Wayne LaPierre announces resignation as NRA chiefhttps://t.co/EYWxZLc777 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 5, 2024

LaPierre has been with the NRA since 1977, and became the organization's CEO and executive vice president in 1991. His tenure, however, has not always been positive, even among Second Amendment advocates. He has faced criticism over allegations that he, along with other higher-ups in the organization, misused NRA donors’ funds, spending millions of dollars on extravagant personal trips and expenses and treating the NRA as his own personal bank account.

This controversy has made the responses on X pretty interesting.

Rights Deniers and 2A absolutists finally both happy about the same thing https://t.co/mcXWfMklYF pic.twitter.com/f9R9AkAcJK — Big DUC Energy (@AWest_Virginian) January 6, 2024

I'm a proud member of the NRA and this is a good move.



They need to stop constantly asking members for money. These people have private jets, yachts, and mansions. Not just one either, but multiples.



Maybe more people would donate if they knew that their money was actually… — SheepDog Society LLC (@QPsyOps) January 5, 2024

The full text of this post reads as such:

"I'm a proud member of the NRA and this is a good move. They need to stop constantly asking members for money. These people have private jets, yachts, and mansions. Not just one either, but multiples. Maybe more people would donate if they knew that their money was actually being used to defend the 2nd Amendment?"

Good. Don’t walk him out, fire him out of a cannon.



Then get to work on the board of directors. — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) January 5, 2024

It's a good first step.... but the majority of the existing leadership needs to do the same before I'll even consider giving them another cent. — Sharp Stick in the Eye (@BSharp402) January 5, 2024

'Bout flippin' time.



The NRA is a (much needed) advocacy organization, not the Personal Empire of LaPierre. — BombulusMaximus (@BombulusMaximus) January 5, 2024

I feel a tiny bit less bad about the money I spent on a life membership. Maybe they can get back to doing the work their members expect. — Philip Peake (@PhilipPeake) January 5, 2024

This seems to be the most common refrain from Second Amendment supporters, but let's not forget the screeching Lefties who couldn't contain their glee, however irrational it was.

He’s proud of the work he’s done, and hopes the body pileup will only increase with his successor. — Politichat 🟧 (@Politichat2day) January 5, 2024

Nevermind the fact that no NRA member has been the perpetrator of any kind of mass shooting and are overwhelmingly law-abiding, peaceable people, but hey, when have facts ever gotten in the way of a good leftist fever dream?

HAHAHAHAHAHA! ANOTHER HUGE LOSS FOR MAGA! The NRA will disband now! — JEFFSTANKO (@JEFFSTANKO15971) January 5, 2024

We're not entirely sure why Jeff there is so convinced that this means the NRA will disband, but let's not ruin his fantasy.

Their glee maybe be short-lived, however. The NRA may actually implement solid leadership and get back to their roots.

This may very well end up being a case of "be careful what you wish for" for the antigunners.



Huge news. https://t.co/mwl0a2FN8i — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) January 5, 2024

Anti gunners…. You may get what you didn’t wish for. 😂 https://t.co/fhcGg9nxOb — NightShade 🌓 (@NightShade1776) January 5, 2024

Finally the NRA can begin rebuilding https://t.co/HwtEYxqKBR — WeaponOutfitters.com (@WeaponOutfitter) January 5, 2024

LaPierre's resignation comes right on the cusp of an impending civil corruption case in Manhatten for the alleged misuse of donor funds. He cited 'health reasons' for stepping down, and the NRA announced that Andrew Arulanandam, LaPierre’s spokesperson, would be taking over as interim head of the organization on the 31st of January.

The only replacement who can turn around the org is penguins with shotguns https://t.co/hesHKJtxKW — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) January 5, 2024

You know what? We are IN!

'Woah' indeed! We'll just have to sit back now and watch how everything plays out.

