Wayne LaPierre's Recent Announcement Brings Rare Moment of Unity to Both the Right AND the Left

Laura W.  |  6:00 AM on January 06, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In a rare moment of unity between left and right, Wayne LaPierre's announcement that he is resigning as CEO of the National Rifle Association has triggered (pun fully intended) both sides of the gun debate today.

LaPierre has been with the NRA since 1977, and became the organization's CEO and executive vice president in 1991. His tenure, however, has not always been positive, even among Second Amendment advocates. He has faced criticism over allegations that he, along with other higher-ups in the organization, misused NRA donors’ funds, spending millions of dollars on extravagant personal trips and expenses and treating the NRA as his own personal bank account.

This controversy has made the responses on X pretty interesting.

The full text of this post reads as such:

"I'm a proud member of the NRA and this is a good move.  They need to stop constantly asking members for money. These people have private jets, yachts, and mansions. Not just one either, but multiples.  Maybe more people would donate if they knew that their money was actually being used to defend the 2nd Amendment?"

This seems to be the most common refrain from Second Amendment supporters, but let's not forget the screeching Lefties who couldn't contain their glee, however irrational it was.

Nevermind the fact that no NRA member has been the perpetrator of any kind of mass shooting and are overwhelmingly law-abiding, peaceable people, but hey, when have facts ever gotten in the way of a good leftist fever dream?

We're not entirely sure why Jeff there is so convinced that this means the NRA will disband, but let's not ruin his fantasy.

Their glee maybe be short-lived, however. The NRA may actually implement solid leadership and get back to their roots.

LaPierre's resignation comes right on the cusp of an impending civil corruption case in Manhatten for the alleged misuse of donor funds. He cited 'health reasons' for stepping down, and the NRA announced that Andrew Arulanandam, LaPierre’s spokesperson, would be taking over as interim head of the organization on the 31st of January.

You know what? We are IN!

via GIPHY

'Woah' indeed! We'll just have to sit back now and watch how everything plays out.

***

