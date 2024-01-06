'We Wonder Why??': Merrick Garland's Latest Dire Warning Falls on Deaf Ears

Our favorite Attorney General, Merrick Garland, is back at his old shenanigans again and is now warning us about a 'deeply disturbing spike in threats' towards public servants.

Garland says US witnessing 'deeply disturbing spike in threats' against public servants https://t.co/SzUGpGIqg3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 6, 2024

Keep in mind, this is the man who sent a memo to our FBI directing them to coordinate with our fourteen THOUSAND school districts to protect schools from the 'imminent threat' of parents sending 'threatening letters' to school officials. The memo also referred to parents as 'cyber bullying' school officials and The National School Boards Association (NSBA) considers these things to be akin to 'domestic terrorism.'

That's right, moms and dads, we're all terrorists if we oppose pornographic material in our children's libraries or we don't want boys in our daughters' locker rooms and bathrooms. Don't dare speak up about these things or appeal to your school board lest you be labeled a dastardly terrorist!

As Fox News reports, Garland is quoted as saying that the Justice Department 'investigated and charged individuals with making violent threats against FBI agents, federal judges, including a Supreme Court justice, presidential candidates, members of Congress, members of the military and election workers.'

How much do you guys want to bet that these arrests only go in one specific direction?

It's no secret which side Garland thinks is the problem. When government officials declare war against the other side and use their offices to punish only their political enemies, I can understand why they might get threats. I don't support that, but I understand it. — Tim Heaton 👁 (@timtheaton) January 6, 2024

It's a fair point.

Most X users seem to be very underwhelmed by this most dire of warnings.

I WONDER WHY GESTAPO GARLAND https://t.co/ZFdNmbsfzy — Mark Farrell (@MarkFar13610244) January 6, 2024

Like the "terrorist Moms" who just don't want someone raping their kid in school? — End Stage Jessup (@RantoulRobert) January 6, 2024

Maybe because they aren’t actually serving the public but their own bloated self interests? Just a thought… — Butterflies Are Free (@PatriotGyrl1776) January 6, 2024

When even the mildest criticism or concern being voiced is viewed as a threat because 'words are violence', it's no wonder leftists see an uptick in 'threats'. They dearly love their hysterical hyperbole.

I wonder why? When the government no longer supports or works for the people, the government is then the problem. — Randall (@Randalls716) January 6, 2024

Because they are not serving the public — James Helland (@coyote10169) January 6, 2024

I find it disturbing they call themselves public servants. They only serve themselves, not the public. — R.Mays (@r_mayzie) January 6, 2024

I think this exact observation was made for the British leaders prior to 1776 — Artyman72 (@artyman72) January 6, 2024

Hey, there is always room on the calendar for a new holiday!

We here at Twitchy need to make it ABUNDANTLY clear that we do not support or condone threatening anyone, but we will say that maybe it's past time to remind our public servants who it is they're supposed to be serving.

Same goes for our elected 'leaders'. They are our employees, not our overlords, and if they cannot do the job we have hired them to do, then they're going to be fired and replaced. It's past time for us to take our country back.

