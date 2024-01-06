'We Wonder Why??': Merrick Garland's Latest Dire Warning Falls on Deaf Ears

AMAZING! Biden's J6 Speech Was 'Another Babylon Bee Prophecy Fulfilled'
Laura W.  |  10:00 AM on January 06, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Our favorite Attorney General, Merrick Garland, is back at his old shenanigans again and is now warning us about a 'deeply disturbing spike in threats' towards public servants.

Advertisement

Keep in mind, this is the man who sent a memo to our FBI directing them to coordinate with our fourteen THOUSAND school districts to protect schools from the 'imminent threat' of parents sending 'threatening letters' to school officials. The memo also referred to parents as 'cyber bullying' school officials and The National School Boards Association (NSBA) considers these things to be akin to 'domestic terrorism.'

That's right, moms and dads, we're all terrorists if we oppose pornographic material in our children's libraries or we don't want boys in our daughters' locker rooms and bathrooms. Don't dare speak up about these things or appeal to your school board lest you be labeled a dastardly terrorist!

As Fox News reports, Garland is quoted as saying that the Justice Department 'investigated and charged individuals with making violent threats against FBI agents, federal judges, including a Supreme Court justice, presidential candidates, members of Congress, members of the military and election workers.'

How much do you guys want to bet that these arrests only go in one specific direction?

It's a fair point.

Most X users seem to be very underwhelmed by this most dire of warnings.

When even the mildest criticism or concern being voiced is viewed as a threat because 'words are violence', it's no wonder leftists see an uptick in 'threats'. They dearly love their hysterical hyperbole.

Hey, there is always room on the calendar for a new holiday!

Advertisement

We here at Twitchy need to make it ABUNDANTLY clear that we do not support or condone threatening anyone, but we will say that maybe it's past time to remind our public servants who it is they're supposed to be serving.

Same goes for our elected 'leaders'. They are our employees, not our overlords, and if they cannot do the job we have hired them to do, then they're going to be fired and replaced. It's past time for us to take our country back.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

