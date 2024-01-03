WOMP WOMP: Illinois Deadline to Register 'Assault-Style' Weapons Goes as Well as You'd Expect

If you are easily shocked, hang on to your britches! Illinois lawmakers passed a ban on so-called 'assault weapons' and 'high-capacity magazines', and the Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed into law by Govenor J.B. Pritzker on January 10th of 2023. Totally shocking, huh? Well, this past Monday, New Year's Day, was the deadline for Illinois residents to register any of the 170 weapons and magazines that had been purchased prior to the new law. Failure to register those weapons could potentially result in a Class 2 Felony.

Monday was deadline for Illinois owners of assault weapons prior to ban to register their guns https://t.co/4p1bhbgchs pic.twitter.com/qM9KpABIoz — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) January 2, 2024

This did not go the way that lawmakers hoped that it would, and we are HERE FOR IT.

As it turns out, only about 1.2 percent of Illinois residents complied.

Of the 2.4 million FOID card carriers of Illinois only 15,000 of them have complied to the January 1st deadline to register their AR’s and high capacity magazines to the state.



That’s a BIG 🖕🏻to the government from a “blue state”



SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED

AmericaFirst‼️ pic.twitter.com/2iZpcMCfQz — SixPack™️ (@starkrob21) December 30, 2023

This is the way…



Less than 1% of Illinois gun owners register banned weapons as deadline passes https://t.co/hT4dtBzpbG — §Kamando (@kamando) January 3, 2024

According to the Illinois State Police, around 29,357 of Illinois’ 2.4 million Firearm Owner’s Identification card holders (about 1.22 percent) had registered the banned weapons.

This ban came about in reaction to the Fourth of July shooting at Highland Park (a suburb of Chicago, another shocker!) that left seven dead and 30 injured. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of semi-automatic pistols, shotguns, and rifles because they have all been classified as 'assault weapons'.

See? Anything and everything can be an assault weapon if you're a Democrat!

Because Americans will never turn in their firearms. Even in states like Illinois.



Illinois registry shows 98.78% of gun owners in Illinois refuse to register their weapons by the governments deadline.



The kicker, you know, most police officers will not enforce these laws. https://t.co/Lc22s8gCN3 — Casey from Puyallup (@ARandomWingnut) January 3, 2024

The latest gun ban registry numbers from Illinois State Police show a total of 29,357 individuals disclosed they are in possession of a banned firearm, accessory and/or ammunition. That's 1.22% of the state's 2.4 million Firearm Owners ID cards. pic.twitter.com/FNKnRfwXgP — Bishop On Air (@BishopOnAir) January 2, 2024

Meanwhile, former Republican lawmaker and GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey said he will 'die on his porch' before he gives up his guns, and posted a video of himself shooting multiple guns at a target that says 'I Will Not Comply.'

He does not appear to be alone in that sentiment, either.

Gun Owners of Illinois right now: https://t.co/vsqNODGtli pic.twitter.com/ChEjkdqxle — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) January 3, 2024

Whoops. I gave mine to one Robert H. Biden as a gift.



You'll have to check with him to see what he's done with it. https://t.co/cbwy0JuluN — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) January 3, 2024

The good news about it being a gift is that Hunter won't have to lie on yet another ATF 4473 Firearms Transaction form!

Repeat after me “freak boat accident” — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) January 3, 2024

I’m betting they’re gonna have an epidemic of boating accidents https://t.co/ZPYdhHraal — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 3, 2024

Lot of boating accidents December 31st from what I understand. https://t.co/h3nVHunSTQ — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) January 3, 2024

Who wants to be the one to tell Greta Thunberg the *real* reason sea levels are rising after this? NOT IT!

Registering violates 2A — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 3, 2024

As well as the fourth, fifth, and fourteenth amendments while we're at it.

Im sure all those gang members lined up in uniform lines to register. — DangerZone (@HighwayToTheDZ) January 3, 2024

They'll get right on it just as soon as they're done helping little old ladies cross the street and volunteering at the local soup kitchen!

Pritzger ate mine. — Nose (@hondonose1313) January 3, 2024

15,000 Registered their firearms out 2.5 million owners. Illinois citizens said "GFYS" https://t.co/iE8XZlVCcb — AzChimp (@AzChimp) January 2, 2024

Disarmament Regime mouthpieces: “a mAjoRiTY oF gUn oWnErS suPpoRT tHEsE lAws”



98.78% of Illinois gun owners to @JBPritzker https://t.co/L8HsgRZB8C pic.twitter.com/1l4g32kWQ1 — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) January 3, 2024

Imagine complying with anything the government pretends it has the authority to regulate. 🤣 — Bo (@couleestomper) January 2, 2024

Ahhh the civil disobedience is refreshing https://t.co/SRX9dRgQZY — Tyler Meyers ✝️ (@lsltTheEndYet) January 3, 2024

Starting off 2024 on the right foot!

“… shall not be infringed.” — Daniel Gump ☕️ (@DSiPaint) January 3, 2024

To paraphrase Forrest Gump, that's all there is to say about that.

"When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty." -Thomas Jefferson

