WOMP WOMP: Illinois Deadline to Register 'Assault-Style' Weapons Goes as Well as You'd Expect

Laura W.  |  8:30 PM on January 03, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

If you are easily shocked, hang on to your britches! Illinois lawmakers passed a ban on so-called 'assault weapons' and 'high-capacity magazines', and the Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed into law by Govenor J.B. Pritzker on January 10th of 2023. Totally shocking, huh? Well, this past Monday, New Year's Day, was the deadline for Illinois residents to register any of the 170 weapons and magazines that had been purchased prior to the new law. Failure to register those weapons could potentially result in a Class 2 Felony.

This did not go the way that lawmakers hoped that it would, and we are HERE FOR IT.

As it turns out, only about 1.2 percent of Illinois residents complied.

According to the Illinois State Police, around 29,357 of Illinois’ 2.4 million Firearm Owner’s Identification card holders (about 1.22 percent) had registered the banned weapons.

This ban came about in reaction to the Fourth of July shooting at Highland Park (a suburb of Chicago, another shocker!) that left seven dead and 30 injured. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of semi-automatic pistols, shotguns, and rifles because they have all been classified as 'assault weapons'.

See? Anything and everything can be an assault weapon if you're a Democrat!

Meanwhile, former Republican lawmaker and GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey said he will 'die on his porch' before he gives up his guns, and posted a video of himself shooting multiple guns at a target that says 'I Will Not Comply.'

He does not appear to be alone in that sentiment, either.

The good news about it being a gift is that Hunter won't have to lie on yet another ATF 4473 Firearms Transaction form!

Who wants to be the one to tell Greta Thunberg the *real* reason sea levels are rising after this? NOT IT!

As well as the fourth, fifth, and fourteenth amendments while we're at it.

They'll get right on it just as soon as they're done helping little old ladies cross the street and volunteering at the local soup kitchen!

Starting off 2024 on the right foot!

To paraphrase Forrest Gump, that's all there is to say about that.

"When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty." -Thomas Jefferson

***

Tags: BAN GUN CONTROL GUN RIGHTS ILLINOIS GUN CONTROL DEBATE

