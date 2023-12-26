Our Favorite Sissy, Harry Sisson, is Back and Scared of Trump Once Again

Christianity Today Reports That Jesus Was Asian
Laura W.  |  5:30 PM on December 26, 2023
Twitter

Harry Sisson is once again throwing a temper tantrum. Shocking, we know. This time he's upset about a screenshot that former President Donald Trump posted to his Truth Social feed that shows a 'word cloud' generated by DailyMail.com with the word 'dictator' featured fairly prominently. Now, Harry should learn that word clouds tend to be generated by polling people and asking them to supply one word to describe another person. Not how the person in question would describe themselves. For instance, this article from June of 2023 shows word clouds for various political candidates for president, including Trump. Harry's outrage is humorously misplaced.

We aren't sure where exactly the 'bragging' is, since Trump posted the screenshot with no caption or text whatsoever.

The histrionics from this man-child never get old for us here at Twitchy. Thank you for being you, Harry. Never change.

He does appear to spook easily, but that's par for the course with Democrats of his generation. Trump, of course, being their biggest, scariest, and most dastardly boogeyman.

See what we mean? Love him or hate him, but Trump broke so many people. What's alarming, though, is just how easily he was able to accomplish that.

Perhaps a social life or love life would temporarily distract Harry and give him a much-needed sense of meaning.

To be fair, doesn't Harry get paid to do that?

Democrats know they can't win on policy alone, that's why is necessary to demonize their opponents. This has been chapter one of their playbook since before this writer was even born.

That's an excellent question, why is ANYONE taking these hysterical children seriously? All they're good for is amused derision.

Thankfully, sane people still exist in the world, but good luck getting Harry Sissy - I mean SISSON - flagged for misinformation. Remember, it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it!

***

