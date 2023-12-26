Our Favorite Sissy, Harry Sisson, is Back and Scared of Trump Once Again

Harry Sisson is once again throwing a temper tantrum. Shocking, we know. This time he's upset about a screenshot that former President Donald Trump posted to his Truth Social feed that shows a 'word cloud' generated by DailyMail.com with the word 'dictator' featured fairly prominently. Now, Harry should learn that word clouds tend to be generated by polling people and asking them to supply one word to describe another person. Not how the person in question would describe themselves. For instance, this article from June of 2023 shows word clouds for various political candidates for president, including Trump. Harry's outrage is humorously misplaced.

Wow. Donald Trump just posted this bragging about how voters think he wants revenge, to be a dictator, and more. He’s BRAGGING about wanting to be a dictator. Don’t ignore this. Don’t look away. Trump wants a dictatorship. He’s bragging about it. pic.twitter.com/0p7wL9UdYU — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 26, 2023

We aren't sure where exactly the 'bragging' is, since Trump posted the screenshot with no caption or text whatsoever.

The histrionics from this man-child never get old for us here at Twitchy. Thank you for being you, Harry. Never change.

You are so disingenuous 😂



I don't think anybody takes you seriously anymore. Your takes are so bad it's comical. — FloridaMan.eth 🍊 (@votefloridaman) December 26, 2023

He does appear to spook easily, but that's par for the course with Democrats of his generation. Trump, of course, being their biggest, scariest, and most dastardly boogeyman.

“Power, revenge, dictatorship, ego”



It’s a true disgrace that this man ever touched the inside of the White House. https://t.co/1RWQZ1tcnz — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) December 26, 2023

See what we mean? Love him or hate him, but Trump broke so many people. What's alarming, though, is just how easily he was able to accomplish that.

You make such a fuss oh hairy get a girlfriend — Elaine ❤️🇺🇸 (@BuiceElaine) December 26, 2023

Perhaps a social life or love life would temporarily distract Harry and give him a much-needed sense of meaning.

If you’re Harry’s mom, can you please put him to bed, he’s being dumb on the internet again 😂 https://t.co/MsPLjH5gb3 — Ashton Highfill (@Ashtonhigh1776) December 26, 2023

To be fair, doesn't Harry get paid to do that?

You really need a new schtick, kid. Your wide eyed frantic arm flailing commentary about "HeS GoInG TO Be a DiCTaTOR!" is wildly stupid. That's all the left has is ad hominem attacks and huge doses of fiction to try and scare people. Perhaps you could talk about actual policies. — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) December 26, 2023

Democrats know they can't win on policy alone, that's why is necessary to demonize their opponents. This has been chapter one of their playbook since before this writer was even born.

Call us back after you’ve actually voted in a presidential election first my friend. Where are all you youngsters coming from? 😜 And why should we be concerned with your opinion? — Blaze dog (@rolltilde) December 26, 2023

That's an excellent question, why is ANYONE taking these hysterical children seriously? All they're good for is amused derision.

Such a lie. He’s not claiming any of those things, much less bragging. It was a post comically pointing out the word collage that generates with his name. Somebody flag this misinformation pushing dweeb — Danny X (@DannyX996) December 26, 2023

Thankfully, sane people still exist in the world, but good luck getting Harry Sissy - I mean SISSON - flagged for misinformation. Remember, it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it!

***

