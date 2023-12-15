'Who Buys This??' Planned Parenthood Has an Odd Item for Sale in Their Marketplace.

In case you were seeking a whopping dose of irony this Friday afternoon, we've got you covered! X user Bryan Kemper's post about an item for sale on Planned Parenthood's Marketplace caught our eye on Thursday night because it is a decidedly odd item for them, of all organizations, to be selling. Check it out:

Advertisement

I find it disgusting that Planned Parenthood sells onesies. Makes me want to vomit. pic.twitter.com/0UfKoVEQsg — Bryan Kemper 🇺🇸 (@BryanKemper) December 14, 2023

We wish this were satire, but this writer looked it up, and it is 100 percent real. Yes, you read that right, Planned Parenthood has baby onesies for sale on their website. Now, normally we writers avoid using our own tweets in an article, but the absolute absurdity of this had to be noted, and this writer wasn't alone in pointing it out.

That will never be a top seller since their most profitable business kills the very people who would ever be able to wear one of these. https://t.co/idf0JjO7n4 — Helena Handbasket 🇮🇱 (@BumpstockBarbie) December 15, 2023

THEY'RE LITERALLY MURDERING THEIR CUSTOMERS!!!! https://t.co/4pz0Orlkzd — Jeremiah McBrearty 🇺🇸 (@JeremiahRyan08) December 14, 2023

It's just not a good business model to kill the demographic you're creating the apparel for. Now, there was also no shortage of Planned Parenthood fans commenting on this, and most were in the same vein as this one:

You know that providing abortions is only a fraction of what they do, right?



Right? — 💉Josh Rubin, MD 🩺 (@DrSandman11) December 14, 2023

We here at Twitchy are familiar with that old lie (and yes, it IS a lie) that abortion is only 3 percent of Planned Parenthood's business and that they provide other services besides that, but when Planned Parenthood clinics are closing their doors in order to move to more abortion-friendly states, it becomes clear what their real focus is.

To get to that 3 percent figure and justify their half a billion dollars in taxpayer funding, Planned Parenthood takes the number of abortions and divides it by the number of 'services' provided: a pregnancy test (which is cheap at any store), STI screening, birth control, pap test, and breast exams (they don't do a single mammogram). So an entire abortion procedure (which can run between $400-$1500) is counted the same as a pregnancy test. This is how Planned Parenthood is able to count around 9.4 MILLION services. Now divide that by the number of abortions performed (on average, about 324,000), and voila! Three percent!

Can’t profit off your dead child so this is their attempt to profit off of your living child 🤢 https://t.co/Cl9XRsPFWW — Samantha D. (@Prolife_Sam) December 14, 2023

It should have blood stains on it. — La Marquise 🐿️ (@Plantagenny) December 15, 2023

It’s almost unbelievable that an abortion mill that kills over 300,000 unborn babies every year would have the unmitigated gall to sell baby clothes! — Gillian Campbell (@C76Gillian) December 14, 2023

We aren't surprised by anything anymore.

So let’s removed PPH…. Now what? Where should people go for inexpensive healthcare? What do you do when you have an std and no primary dr or insurance? If I need a testicular cancer screening and don’t have a PC or insurance where do I go? Where do the ppl with no insurance go? — Daveed Scot (@daveedscot7) December 15, 2023

Advertisement

Does anyone want to inform these people that community health clinics exist and provide these same services at little to no cost in low-income, medically under-served areas in the U.S., AND they outnumber Planned Parenthood clinics at a rate of 20:1? Most can even provide mammograms! For more information on this, The Charlotte Lozier Institute has the maps.

Okay, who buys this? Are they trying to remind the kid that they are lucky that their parents decided to not kill them? https://t.co/mwWt7LXQgv — Shane H Wilder (@shanehwilder) December 14, 2023

Clothes for your clump.



Nothing communicates how precious your child is to you than to clothe them in attire that supports treating them, and others like them, as a disposable choice and medical waste. 😒🤡 — Emma the II (@Nora_TheGreat1) December 15, 2023

It really is just such a bizarre item of clothing for an infant.

Should say “Planned Parenthood Survivor”. https://t.co/XX6JEoswwa — Undercover Brother, PhD, MD, Esquire (@RealUCBfosho) December 15, 2023

There are plenty on stock since very few babies survive a visit to planned parenthood. https://t.co/GVzcfQ5PVf — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) December 15, 2023

I wasn't invited to the 3% club. — Asha'Man Jedi (@mhaelkatarn) December 15, 2023

Advertisement

They really should've made one that says 'I Made It Out Alive!' Now THERE'S a best-seller idea!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!























