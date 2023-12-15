Magical WHAT NOW? Trailer Drops for Film About Magical Black People and People...
Things My Dad Taught Me

'Who Buys This??' Planned Parenthood Has an Odd Item for Sale in Their Marketplace.

Laura W.  |  5:30 PM on December 15, 2023
Gif

In case you were seeking a whopping dose of irony this Friday afternoon, we've got you covered! X user Bryan Kemper's post about an item for sale on Planned Parenthood's Marketplace caught our eye on Thursday night because it is a decidedly odd item for them, of all organizations, to be selling. Check it out:

Advertisement

We wish this were satire, but this writer looked it up, and it is 100 percent real. Yes, you read that right, Planned Parenthood has baby onesies for sale on their website. Now, normally we writers avoid using our own tweets in an article, but the absolute absurdity of this had to be noted, and this writer wasn't alone in pointing it out.

It's just not a good business model to kill the demographic you're creating the apparel for. Now, there was also no shortage of Planned Parenthood fans commenting on this, and most were in the same vein as this one:

We here at Twitchy are familiar with that old lie (and yes, it IS a lie) that abortion is only 3 percent of Planned Parenthood's business and that they provide other services besides that, but when Planned Parenthood clinics are closing their doors in order to move to more abortion-friendly states, it becomes clear what their real focus is.

Advertisement

To get to that 3 percent figure and justify their half a billion dollars in taxpayer funding, Planned Parenthood takes the number of abortions and divides it by the number of 'services' provided: a pregnancy test (which is cheap at any store), STI screening, birth control, pap test, and breast exams (they don't do a single mammogram). So an entire abortion procedure (which can run between $400-$1500) is counted the same as a pregnancy test. This is how Planned Parenthood is able to count around 9.4 MILLION services. Now divide that by the number of abortions performed (on average, about 324,000), and voila! Three percent!

We aren't surprised by anything anymore.

Advertisement

Does anyone want to inform these people that community health clinics exist and provide these same services at little to no cost in low-income, medically under-served areas in the U.S., AND they outnumber Planned Parenthood clinics at a rate of 20:1? Most can even provide mammograms! For more information on this, The Charlotte Lozier Institute has the maps.

It really is just such a bizarre item of clothing for an infant.

Advertisement

They really should've made one that says 'I Made It Out Alive!' Now THERE'S a best-seller idea!

***

