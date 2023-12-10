Elon Musk Says He is Willing to Endure Prison for Free Speech
No Crying for Argentina Tonight: New Argentinian President Reduces Size of Government on His FIRST DAY

Laura W.  |  10:45 PM on December 10, 2023
gif

Argentina just elected a new president, Javier Milei, and his first act upon being sworn in? He signed an executive order reducing their government departments from 21 down to NINE. 

The United States, in comparison, has 15 total federal departments, but countless sub-departments and organizational groups.

We are so happy for Argentina, and not at all jealous! Ok, we can't lie to y'all, we're totally jealous.

This writer can think of about 15 right off the top of her head.

via GIPHY

Quick, everyone use your Christmas wishes on this!

We feel that gif in our soul right now. We are definitely not crying for Argentina tonight!

Of course, leftists are not pleased with this election. Our fearless 'journalists' over at The Washington Post have whined that Javier Milei is 'Trump-like' and 'embraced by the far right'. The 'far right', in their minds, being people who are fed up with the status quo and massively expanding governments and the overreach that comes with them.

Milei was a political outsider who rose to prominence as a television pundit, and is quoted in his victory speech as saying this:

We do not seek or desire the difficult decisions that will have to be made in the coming weeks. But unfortunately, they have left us with no choice ... We are going to take all the necessary decisions to fix the problem left by 100 years of waste by the political class, even if it is hard in the beginning. We know that in the short term, the situation will worsen, but then we will see the fruits of our efforts.

Milei claimed almost 56% of the vote in a stunning upset over Sergio Massa, the center-left economy minister who has struggled to resolve the country’s worst economic crisis in 20 years. Voters in Argentina are clearly annoyed with leftist governance, and they came out in force. Democracy won, and WaPo, where they claim that democracy dies in darkness, are pouting about it.

Seriously. What's a girl got to do to get a president like that here?

*SWOON*

Yeah, no Democrat would ever even consider this. They're the ones benefitting the most from our bloated government because they know how to use it to their advantage. They've been playing that game for YEARS now.

Americans weren't the only ones who took notice of this.

Right?

That's how it's done, folks.

And all the Twitchy readers said 'AMEN'!

***

