No Crying for Argentina Tonight: New Argentinian President Reduces Size of Government on His FIRST DAY

Argentina just elected a new president, Javier Milei, and his first act upon being sworn in? He signed an executive order reducing their government departments from 21 down to NINE.

REMARKABLE! In his first act, newly sworn President of Argentina, Javier Milei, signs an executive order reducing the Argentine government from 21 Departments to 9. A major reduction of bureaucracy and overhead. Impressive. pic.twitter.com/F08Z0E0Feu — Fernando Amandi Sr.🌐 (@FernandoAmandi) December 10, 2023

The United States, in comparison, has 15 total federal departments, but countless sub-departments and organizational groups.

We are so happy for Argentina, and not at all jealous! Ok, we can't lie to y'all, we're totally jealous.

What federal departments would you like to see eradicated by Trump his first week in office? https://t.co/KuZTCoQ7rF — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 11, 2023

This writer can think of about 15 right off the top of her head.

If only the United States had a president who reduced government like this 🙏 https://t.co/nuLnl9RaAu — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 11, 2023

Quick, everyone use your Christmas wishes on this!

We feel that gif in our soul right now. We are definitely not crying for Argentina tonight!

We need a POTUS who will do this. https://t.co/eMtGZhGEFi — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) December 11, 2023

This is what we need in the United States. A dramatic reduction in the bureaucracy. https://t.co/A0paEQfhQv — Phil (@P_J_Kopp) December 11, 2023

Dear American politicians, this is what we want. https://t.co/7ZMxBYHmAS — The Mom Who's Had It ❤🇺🇸💙 (@themomwhoshadit) December 11, 2023

Absolutely, so PAY ATTENTION!

Of course, leftists are not pleased with this election. Our fearless 'journalists' over at The Washington Post have whined that Javier Milei is 'Trump-like' and 'embraced by the far right'. The 'far right', in their minds, being people who are fed up with the status quo and massively expanding governments and the overreach that comes with them.

Javier Milei, the libertarian economist embraced by far-right leaders, was sworn in Sunday as president of Argentina, an office he won on promises to slash government spending and transform a country facing its worst economic crisis in two decades. https://t.co/sod5qwzmEw — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 10, 2023

Milei was a political outsider who rose to prominence as a television pundit, and is quoted in his victory speech as saying this:

We do not seek or desire the difficult decisions that will have to be made in the coming weeks. But unfortunately, they have left us with no choice ... We are going to take all the necessary decisions to fix the problem left by 100 years of waste by the political class, even if it is hard in the beginning. We know that in the short term, the situation will worsen, but then we will see the fruits of our efforts.

Milei claimed almost 56% of the vote in a stunning upset over Sergio Massa, the center-left economy minister who has struggled to resolve the country’s worst economic crisis in 20 years. Voters in Argentina are clearly annoyed with leftist governance, and they came out in force. Democracy won, and WaPo, where they claim that democracy dies in darkness, are pouting about it.

Seriously. What's a girl got to do to get a president like that here?

i just got pregnant from reading that https://t.co/XcmpThMnac — G (@stevensongs) December 11, 2023

*SWOON*

This should be the first act by any Republican President now. https://t.co/mO2zN7OPwI — Frosty (@FrostyTakes) December 11, 2023

Yeah, no Democrat would ever even consider this. They're the ones benefitting the most from our bloated government because they know how to use it to their advantage. They've been playing that game for YEARS now.

This should be a preview of January 2025👇👇👇 https://t.co/zYD4CPfjgl — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) December 11, 2023

Americans weren't the only ones who took notice of this.

Imagine what 13 years of Conservative government in Britain might have achieved https://t.co/PXtHgZg44b — Douglas Carswell🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@DouglasCarswell) December 11, 2023

Right?

President Milei said “there’s no money” and proceeds to reduce the government Departments 👏🏻 https://t.co/KvOCAZV0C5 — PitunisWorld 🌎 (@ScMesab) December 11, 2023

That's how it's done, folks.

And all the Twitchy readers said 'AMEN'!

***

