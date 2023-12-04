Pennsylvania High School Is Locked Down Over...an Empty Bag

In a flabbergasting case out of Coal Center, PA, California Area High School went under lockdown after what was referred to as 'an AR-15 round bag' was discovered by a teacher in their classroom. Now, yes, this location seems somewhat confusing, but the school itself is named 'California Area High School' and is not located in California. It is in Washington County Pennsylvania. We need to clarify that. California is a borough on the Monongahela River in Washington County, Pennsylvania.

That said, what is shocking about this case is that the bag was entirely empty. No gun, no magazine, no ammunition. Absolutely nothing.

AR-15 magazine round bag found in classroom sends California Area High School on lockdown https://t.co/jlS5ROAwnc — Newtown Action Alliance (@NewtownAction) December 2, 2023

The local outlet, WPXI Channel 11, reports that California Borough Police were called and the high school was put on lockdown. They said that all lockers were checked by administrators and nothing additional was found. California Area School District Superintendent Dr. Laura Jacob is quoted as saying 'We take all real and potential threats seriously.'

Would you like some ranch dressing for this absolute word salad of a headline? https://t.co/hxFUryuylZ — Ordnance Jay Packard's Eggnog Creamery (@OrdnancePackard) December 4, 2023

It was truly a terribly-worded headline. Also, where was the 'real and potential threat' that was posed by an empty bag?

They reportedly had increased police presence at the school afterwards, though, and all students entering the school had to use the same entrance and have their bags searched.

An empty bag? They freaked out over an empty bag? — Peter Pilot🚁 (@guardpilot) December 3, 2023

By all accounts, this appears to be the case, yes. The question now becomes what made this teacher believe this bag was made to carry firearm magazines or ammunition? According to other sources, the bag had been inadvertently left by a student with 'no ill intentions'. There are no clear details of this incident as of this time.

Gun owners were quick to comment on this story.

What in the hell is an “AR15 magazine round bag?” At least find someone who has even basic knowledge of firearms, you pathetic grifters. — Jo na Banlaoch 🇺🇸 (@cailleach_feasa) December 4, 2023

Do you have a photo of the AR 15 magazine round bag? I am unfamiliar with such an item. — Fascist Russian Asset 🔫🐊 🎄🎁 (@SamanthaPfaff) December 3, 2023

@NewtownAction please explain what an "AR-15 magazine round bag" is, and be *very specific*. Include a photo of the item or one similar to the item. — Gat Panda 🍇 坏大熊貓 超李 (formerly known as Bad Panda) (@SomeAsianGuy_1) December 3, 2023

What is an AR-15 round bag? Are you talking about a magazine pouch? — Mouthtroubles (@mouthtroubles) December 3, 2023

Wtheck is a "magazine round bag"? https://t.co/s1U2kQ0LZC — ☘️Tabatha- SSG Ginger (ret) 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) December 3, 2023

Literally what the hell is an "AR-15 magazine round bag"?



Wait til you guys learn about ammo cans. 😂 😂 😂 https://t.co/iYIj8TBUW4 — Georgia Giant (@GeorgiasGiant) December 3, 2023

No photos of this bag have been provided as of yet, so there is no way to determine what was found by the teacher and why it set off alarm bells.

“The district said a teacher noticed the bag on her classroom floor. There was no magazine, ammunition or gun inside the bag.”

So , an empty bag . 🙄

I guarantee this will be classified as a School Shooting. https://t.co/S4XpIGl6pP — The Viking Santa🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@BumpstockKen) December 4, 2023

This would be funny if it weren't so sadly true. Leftist media sources, with the backing of gun control advocacy groups, have counted absurd cases like this as 'school shootings'.

For instance, a case of a man who committed suicide outside of a school was classified as a 'school shooting' despite the fact that students were not targeted. NPR actually delved into this, and their findings debunk the narrative of how common school shootings really are. They found that more than two-thirds of these reported incidents NEVER HAPPENED AT ALL.

Dear @CaliforniaPD we would all love to know, what is an AR-15 round bag exactly?



And how do you know it was for an AR-15 if no ammunition, magazine or gun was found.



Please and thank you! https://t.co/aSB1F9QNmO — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) December 3, 2023

The general consensus seems to be that no one who has a functional knowledge about guns and their accessories has any idea what was claimed to have been found, and that's what makes the breathless panic over this so amusing.

Teacher Locks Down High School after Finding Something that Does Not Exist and Contains No Threat. https://t.co/heiCEacwuc — Rainshadow War College (@RshdwWarCollege) December 3, 2023