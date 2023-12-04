John Fetterman Is Suddenly Making a Lot More Sense These Days
Pennsylvania High School Is Locked Down Over...an Empty Bag

Laura W.  |  3:00 PM on December 04, 2023
Meme screenshot

In a flabbergasting case out of Coal Center, PA, California Area High School went under lockdown after what was referred to as 'an AR-15 round bag' was discovered by a teacher in their classroom. Now, yes, this location seems somewhat confusing, but the school itself is named 'California Area High School' and is not located in California. It is in Washington County Pennsylvania. We need to clarify that. California is a borough on the Monongahela River in Washington County, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

That said, what is shocking about this case is that the bag was entirely empty. No gun, no magazine, no ammunition. Absolutely nothing.

The local outlet, WPXI Channel 11, reports that California Borough Police were called and the high school was put on lockdown. They said that all lockers were checked by administrators and nothing additional was found. California Area School District Superintendent Dr. Laura Jacob is quoted as saying 'We take all real and potential threats seriously.'

It was truly a terribly-worded headline. Also, where was the 'real and potential threat' that was posed by an empty bag?

They reportedly had increased police presence at the school afterwards, though, and all students entering the school had to use the same entrance and have their bags searched.

By all accounts, this appears to be the case, yes. The question now becomes what made this teacher believe this bag was made to carry firearm magazines or ammunition? According to other sources, the bag had been inadvertently left by a student with 'no ill intentions'. There are no clear details of this incident as of this time.

Gun owners were quick to comment on this story.

No photos of this bag have been provided as of yet, so there is no way to determine what was found by the teacher and why it set off alarm bells.

Advertisement

This would be funny if it weren't so sadly true. Leftist media sources, with the backing of gun control advocacy groups, have counted absurd cases like this as 'school shootings'.

For instance, a case of a man who committed suicide outside of a school was classified as a 'school shooting' despite the fact that students were not targeted. NPR actually delved into this, and their findings debunk the narrative of how common school shootings really are. They found that more than two-thirds of these reported incidents NEVER HAPPENED AT ALL.

The general consensus seems to be that no one who has a functional knowledge about guns and their accessories has any idea what was claimed to have been found, and that's what makes the breathless panic over this so amusing.

Leftists and Democrats are afraid of anything they cannot understand or control, so this kind of incident is par for the course. But don't worry, if there are any updates to this story, you can count on us to keep you in the loop.

***

Tags: GUN CONTROL SCHOOL SHOOTINGS LOCKDOWNS

