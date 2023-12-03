'Calling for the Murder of Jews is Not 'Protesting.' Mob of Pro-Palestinian Activists...
'Attacking Loving Families is 'Conservative,' Now?' Rightwing Editor Declares War on Gay C...
'Twisted and shameful': House Speaker Mike Johnson responds to James Carville
'Blood is on YOUR Hands': Muslim Woman Takes Rashida Tlaib APART for Her...
'長大!' Eric Swalwell Insists He Knows Who the House will Expel Next and...
Cori Bush Compares Herself to Rosa Parks Pushing for 'Liberation' and Even Her...
Politifact Gets Politi-DRAGGED for Claiming Obvious Palestinian Crisis Actor ISN'T a Crisi...
Liz Cheney is a Jerk. That's it. That's the Headline
Unhinged lefties MELTING DOWN Over Biden and the '24 Election on Viral 'Abandon...
Marina Medvin Brings Receipts Regarding Gaza Civilians Cheering Hamas Rockets (video)
Guys, NEVER Go Full Kamala: WATCH Kamala Harris Push to 'Revitalize Palestinian Authority'...
Only Way to be SURE --> Community Notes NUKING Biden From Orbit for...
New Survey Shows TikTok, Not X, Is Where to Find Antisemitic Content
More Than 1,300 Actors Sign Letter Condemning Firing of 'Scream' Star

'What A Lunatic': Transgender YouTuber Harasses Foreign Pizza Shop Owner Over 'Misgendering'

Laura W.  |  8:40 PM on December 03, 2023
Twitchy

It's not a secret how entitled and narcissistic the younger generations have become, particularly those who have bought into the LGBTQ gender ideology nonsense, and our favorite account, Libs of TikTok, is an expert in showcasing those individuals! Watch as this young man berates a foreign pizza shop owner who is not a native English speaker over 'misgendering' him:

Advertisement

The YouTuber goes by the name 'Jae Gottlieb', but his TikTok has more viewers and interactions than his YouTube channel. According to his website, 'Jae’s following primarily comes from her all day long live streams, where she allows viewers a peak into her daily life living in the city.' In other words, this boy lives his life ENTIRELY online. His existence consists solely of likes, views, clicks, and superficial engagements.

Such sad little lives they lead.

Our thoughts exactly.

Thankfully, some good came out of this, though!

Recommended

'Calling for the Murder of Jews is Not 'Protesting.' Mob of Pro-Palestinian Activists Swarm NYC
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

That's just too frickin' funny!

Clearly anyone or anything that carries a purse, has their nails done, and has long hair is now a woman. That certainly simplifies biology classes, doesn't it? It will finally be easier than rocket science! Sorry ladies with short hair and unpainted nails who don't carry a purse, Jae has spoken.

Oh Lordy...

via GIPHY

Of course he was. When your life begins and ends on social media, sometimes you just have to generate your own drama to keep your audience interested.

However, it seems that those of us that live here in the real world are getting really fed up with this kind of behavior. To loosely quote Danny Glover, we're getting too old for this ... stuff.

Advertisement

Let the wailing and gnashing of teeth commence!

The full post here reads:

We live amongst a younger generation that can only survive if OTHERS: 1) agree with them at all times 2) affirm and confirm what / who they are 3) disagree, you’re a Nazi.  They are the generation of narcissism. These people should be shamed, openly called out and NEVER APOLOGIZED too. Let the left eat their own.

Advertisement

It's hard to disagree with that sentiment.

So would we! Who else is craving pizza now?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: PIZZA TRANSGENDER YOUTUBE TIKTOK LIBS OF TIK TOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Calling for the Murder of Jews is Not 'Protesting.' Mob of Pro-Palestinian Activists Swarm NYC
Chad Felix Greene
'Twisted and shameful': House Speaker Mike Johnson responds to James Carville
Jacob B.
'Attacking Loving Families is 'Conservative,' Now?' Rightwing Editor Declares War on Gay Conservatives
Chad Felix Greene
Unhinged lefties MELTING DOWN Over Biden and the '24 Election on Viral 'Abandon Biden' Tag is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
'長大!' Eric Swalwell Insists He Knows Who the House will Expel Next and the Replies are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Politifact Gets Politi-DRAGGED for Claiming Obvious Palestinian Crisis Actor ISN'T a Crisis Actor
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Calling for the Murder of Jews is Not 'Protesting.' Mob of Pro-Palestinian Activists Swarm NYC Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement