'What A Lunatic': Transgender YouTuber Harasses Foreign Pizza Shop Owner Over 'Misgendering'

It's not a secret how entitled and narcissistic the younger generations have become, particularly those who have bought into the LGBTQ gender ideology nonsense, and our favorite account, Libs of TikTok, is an expert in showcasing those individuals! Watch as this young man berates a foreign pizza shop owner who is not a native English speaker over 'misgendering' him:
Trans YouTuber bullies and degrades a pizza man who barely speaks English for “misgendering” him pic.twitter.com/JFsk8qxKVr— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 3, 2023
The YouTuber goes by the name 'Jae Gottlieb', but his TikTok has more viewers and interactions than his YouTube channel. According to his website, 'Jae’s following primarily comes from her all day long live streams, where she allows viewers a peak into her daily life living in the city.' In other words, this boy lives his life ENTIRELY online. His existence consists solely of likes, views, clicks, and superficial engagements.
An entire generation of viral narcissists. https://t.co/Ax4PdfqUFE— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 3, 2023
What a lunatic— Tyler Zed (@realTylerZed) December 3, 2023
Such sad little lives they lead.
To be fair, he’s definitely not a man. https://t.co/bZeh0dMoLg— Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) December 3, 2023
Our thoughts exactly.
Thankfully, some good came out of this, though!
And just like that, a meme template was born https://t.co/wZmekAXRgo pic.twitter.com/f3iyounhs8— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 3, 2023
https://t.co/5SFl6FQaXg pic.twitter.com/epIF4TeRem— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) December 3, 2023
That's just too frickin' funny!
"Gender stereotypes are oppression and a social construct but I'm going to use stereotypes to prove my gender."— Private Joker (@PrivateJoker9) December 3, 2023
Did I get that right?
Clearly anyone or anything that carries a purse, has their nails done, and has long hair is now a woman. That certainly simplifies biology classes, doesn't it? It will finally be easier than rocket science! Sorry ladies with short hair and unpainted nails who don't carry a purse, Jae has spoken.
How can you tell me I'm a man? pic.twitter.com/4xrdwPQUcV— Milton Sowell (@MiltonFSowell) December 3, 2023
Oh Lordy...
Question: Why was he videoing this??— Dave (@davespace_) December 3, 2023
Answer: He was intentionally setting the guy up.
Of course he was. When your life begins and ends on social media, sometimes you just have to generate your own drama to keep your audience interested.
However, it seems that those of us that live here in the real world are getting really fed up with this kind of behavior. To loosely quote Danny Glover, we're getting too old for this ... stuff.
Yeah, we need to mock and bully these people into silence. Trans people have to learn they can’t force people to do or believe anything.— Kodiak Bear (@KingKodiakBear) December 3, 2023
Disgusting behavior.— Tim 🏴☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) December 3, 2023
You have a right to think of and present yourself anyway you wish.
You do not have a right to compel or expect others to acknowledge or accept what you're doing.
Wokeness is a façade that people can hide behind to spew bigotry and hate.— Rebecca V-Devoted Reality Believer (@RebeccaAVelo) December 3, 2023
Because of the way this man is dressed, he was allowed to treat that poor worker in this fashion.
If he had not called himself trans, he would be labeled as racist.
One day, in my lifetime, we'll tell these psychos to shut the f**k up & there won't be a damn thing they can do about it. https://t.co/jGZ74nW2W2— Agent Max Remington, Americanist 🇺🇸 (@AgentMax90) December 3, 2023
Let the wailing and gnashing of teeth commence!
We live amongst a younger generation that can only survive if OTHERS:— exi(s)t (@theleftislying) December 3, 2023
1) agree with them at all times
2) affirm and confirm what / who they are
3) disagree, you’re a Nazi.
They are the generation of narcissism. These people should be shamed, openly called out and NEVER… https://t.co/1l4rW6z8tn
The full post here reads:
We live amongst a younger generation that can only survive if OTHERS: 1) agree with them at all times 2) affirm and confirm what / who they are 3) disagree, you’re a Nazi. They are the generation of narcissism. These people should be shamed, openly called out and NEVER APOLOGIZED too. Let the left eat their own.
It's hard to disagree with that sentiment.
I'd love to buy some pizza from that place.— Andsuplexesforall (@Suplexesforall) December 4, 2023
So would we! Who else is craving pizza now?
