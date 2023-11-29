Henry Kissinger Dies at 100

"We're Not Stupid': BLM Leader Endorses ...Wait for It ... TRUMP
Laura W.  |  9:45 PM on November 29, 2023
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

The last surviving member of the late President Richard Nixon's cabinet has died. Henry Alfred Kissinger passed away tonight, Wednesday November 29, 2023 at 100 years old. He leaves behind a fairly complex legacy as not only a Nobel Peace Prize recipient, but he has also notably been decried as a war criminal.

Kissinger and his family immigrated to the U.S. in 1938 when he was 15 to escape the Nazis. Later in life, for his role in the resolution of the conflict in Vietnam, Kissinger won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973, alongside Vietnamese diplomat Le Duc Tho, who refused the honor. On January 15,1973, Nixon ceased all military action against North Vietnam, and on the 23rd, Kissinger had arranged for a cease-fire agreement that allowed for the withdrawal of U.S. troops and outlined a permanent agreement between North and South Vietnam.

His accolades are extensive ... and yet so are his criticisms.

As for his more controversial issues, he was reviled for his role in certain major world events, namely his efforts with Nixon’s presidential campaign to allegedly sabotage peace talks between the Johnson administration and North Vietnam prior to the 1968 presidential election, and allegedly bombing  the noncombatant country of Cambodia. Other, more intricate issues, led up to the infamous Watergate scandal, which caused Nixon to resign.

Woke Twitter/X is always the worst.

Celebratory posts seem to be the most common sentiment among Twitter/X users tonight.

Sadly, that is probably precisely how it's going to play out.

Now, we will leave you with some much needed moments of levity. Laughter is the best medicine, after all. Tonight's This Ain't It Award goes to none other than, yes, you guessed it, Rolling Stone Magazine!

There's really no simple way to end this, given how controversial the man was. You can't wrap this up in this a tidy little bow. All we can say here at Twitchy is God be with his family and loved ones, and have at least a little smile on us in the meantime.

*** 

