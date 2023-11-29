Henry Kissinger Dies at 100

The last surviving member of the late President Richard Nixon's cabinet has died. Henry Alfred Kissinger passed away tonight, Wednesday November 29, 2023 at 100 years old. He leaves behind a fairly complex legacy as not only a Nobel Peace Prize recipient, but he has also notably been decried as a war criminal.

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dead at 100 https://t.co/WVKfKW0EWa pic.twitter.com/XEfrM8RRbW — New York Post (@nypost) November 30, 2023

Kissinger and his family immigrated to the U.S. in 1938 when he was 15 to escape the Nazis. Later in life, for his role in the resolution of the conflict in Vietnam, Kissinger won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973, alongside Vietnamese diplomat Le Duc Tho, who refused the honor. On January 15,1973, Nixon ceased all military action against North Vietnam, and on the 23rd, Kissinger had arranged for a cease-fire agreement that allowed for the withdrawal of U.S. troops and outlined a permanent agreement between North and South Vietnam.

Absolutely catastrophic in foreign affairs. Worst sort of foreign minister: had knowledge but zero understanding. The world still labors under his mistakes and those who emulated him. https://t.co/mmei9M2cJ5 — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) November 30, 2023

We have lost a giant of history. A man who escaped the Nazis to raise to the highest echelons of global power. His is an American story. https://t.co/5hixdR4hRC — R. Alexander Stephan (@Robaleste) November 30, 2023

You don’t get news like this every day. Enjoy it folks. I know I will. https://t.co/jXLHc3m37P — QNTM Nobody (@Qntmnobody) November 30, 2023

RIP — abetterman (@abetterman_5) November 30, 2023

NOOOOoooo!!!!! I was just a little girl during Nixon's term as POTUS, but my family watched CBS news every night as we ate dinner back then, and even I (a first-second grader at the time) recognized Kissinger as a genius in terms of foreign policy. What a great man. RIP. 🖤 — Carol (@Twitsqueak) November 30, 2023

As for his more controversial issues, he was reviled for his role in certain major world events, namely his efforts with Nixon’s presidential campaign to allegedly sabotage peace talks between the Johnson administration and North Vietnam prior to the 1968 presidential election, and allegedly bombing the noncombatant country of Cambodia. Other, more intricate issues, led up to the infamous Watergate scandal, which caused Nixon to resign.

You are about to see some real morbid stuff from the Woke side of twitter https://t.co/MxSuwRQc5q — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 30, 2023

Henry Kissinger, an unrepentant war criminal with the blood of millions of innocent people on his hands, has died at 100.



Kissinger, who played a direct role in destabilizing sovereign nations across the world, was 100.



(Not a joke) pic.twitter.com/pOgWv3h04F — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 30, 2023

Celebratory posts seem to be the most common sentiment among Twitter/X users tonight.

Henry Kissinger's policies are believed to be responsible for the deaths of 3-4 million civilians worldwide.



How much of Kissinger's role reflected his personal views and calls, and how much was it shaped by the US government's interests and agenda? pic.twitter.com/fqQUAOa3IU — Doni 🤓🏴🏴‍☠️ (@DoniTheDon_) November 30, 2023

RIP Henry Kissinger

Pardon me if I don't mourn overmuch. — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) November 30, 2023

In the next few minutes, the White House is going to issue a totally generic statement about Henry Kissinger dying and the Left is going to ejaculate in frenzy because it won’t call him a monster. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) November 30, 2023

Henry Kissinger, War Criminal Beloved by America’s Ruling Class, Finally Dies



More: https://t.co/6kaj57PyIQhttps://t.co/6kaj57PyIQ — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 30, 2023

Many people will have harsh words for the legacy of former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, a man whose record was certainly complex and contentious, but I think there’s one truth about the man we can all acknowledge:



He had a very funny accent — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 30, 2023

There's really no simple way to end this, given how controversial the man was. You can't wrap this up in this a tidy little bow. All we can say here at Twitchy is God be with his family and loved ones, and have at least a little smile on us in the meantime.

