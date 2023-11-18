Dem Twitter Sleuths Thought They'd Found The Goods on Speaker Johnson... Until It...
Utterly Revolting: Male Volleyball Player Shouts Obscene Taunt at Opposing Girls Team
MSNBC Reporter 'Embedded' With Hamas Doesn't Seem Too Unbiased
Coffee Chain in Jordan Introduces a New 'Holocaust Coffee'
Rep. Ilhan Omar Meets With 'Female' Rabbi Who Heckled Biden in Call for...
BUSTED --> CNN Goes Into SERIOUS CYA Mode After Their Oct 7th Hamas-Embedded...
Builder of Canada's 'Anti-Racism Strategy' Says We Will Crush Your 'Jewsader Colony'
Police Continue to Use Controversial 'Pain Grip' on Eco-Terrorists
WaPo Finds No Sign of Joe Biden 'Active Involvement' in Son's Business ('Here's...
WSJ: Biden Wants to Define Himself As Leader Who Can 'Help Steady a...
OOF! The Nation Steps on All the Rakes Trying to Blame Israel for...
Big Scoop About IDF, Weapons at Gaza Hospital and Journos is the PEAKEST...
Twitter Users Stop to Laugh at The Hill For Not Knowing Their Car...
Follow the Money: Riley Gaines, Others Explain Why Planned Parenthood Supports 'Gender-Aff...

EXCELLENT: Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister Vow To Go After Hamas Leaders in Qatar

Laura W.  |  7:30 PM on November 18, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In the latest development regarding Israel's war against Hamas terrorists, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that they will be bringing the fight to the doorsteps of Hamas leaders in places like Qatar.

Advertisement

This is fantastic news, and a very necessary step for Israel to protect their citizens from those who wish to wipe them out of existence. As every true southerner knows, the most effective way to kill a snake is to cut the head off, and Hamas is a deadly snake that's got to go. 

X users were quick to show their support for this plan:

Recommended

Utterly Revolting: Male Volleyball Player Shouts Obscene Taunt at Opposing Girls Team
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

If you recall, 2 Israeli athletes were murdered and 9 others taken hostage in September of 1972 at the Munich Olympics by militants from the Black September organization, an extremist faction of the Palestinian Liberation Organization. All of the hostages were subsequently killed in a gun fight between the terrorists and authorities.

The relentlessness that Israeli authorities exhibit to go after those who attempt a genocide against them is certainly something to behold.

That is not a bad idea at all.

Advertisement

As it should be!

We join him in praying for Israel's success in the pursuit of protecting their sovereignty and their people.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


 

Tags: HAMAS ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT NETANYAHU

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Utterly Revolting: Male Volleyball Player Shouts Obscene Taunt at Opposing Girls Team
Grateful Calvin
Dem Twitter Sleuths Thought They'd Found The Goods on Speaker Johnson... Until It Blew Up in Their Face
Coucy
MSNBC Reporter 'Embedded' With Hamas Doesn't Seem Too Unbiased
Brett T.
Builder of Canada's 'Anti-Racism Strategy' Says We Will Crush Your 'Jewsader Colony'
Brett T.
Dem Rep. Raskin Tells Wolf Blitzer Why Feds Didn't Want Speaker Johnson to Release All 1/6 Footage
Doug P.
Police Continue to Use Controversial 'Pain Grip' on Eco-Terrorists
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Utterly Revolting: Male Volleyball Player Shouts Obscene Taunt at Opposing Girls Team Grateful Calvin
Advertisement