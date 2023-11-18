EXCELLENT: Israeli Prime Minister and Defense Minister Vow To Go After Hamas Leaders in Qatar

In the latest development regarding Israel's war against Hamas terrorists, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that they will be bringing the fight to the doorsteps of Hamas leaders in places like Qatar.

🚨 Breaking: Israel 🇮🇱 prime minister and defense minister stated that Hamas leaders in Qatar 🇶🇦 will be killed.



Defense Minister Gallant: “We don't distinguish between Hamas terrorists with AK-47 in Gaza, and terrorists with suits in lavish hotels. We will eliminate them all.” pic.twitter.com/fEdu68ojvR — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 18, 2023

Israel now conveying that the external leaders of Hamas in places like Qatar, Turkey, Lebanon, Malaysia and Iran are all potential targets in this war. https://t.co/rMENVIw3pG — Jonathan Schanzer (@JSchanzer) November 18, 2023

This is fantastic news, and a very necessary step for Israel to protect their citizens from those who wish to wipe them out of existence. As every true southerner knows, the most effective way to kill a snake is to cut the head off, and Hamas is a deadly snake that's got to go.

X users were quick to show their support for this plan:

Sounds like a plan to me. Light them up. — R T (@RDog861) November 18, 2023

They’re going to get them just like Munich — POOR RICHARD’S ALMANACK (@samuelblake1960) November 18, 2023

Shades of the post-Munich era, happy hunting Mossad. https://t.co/pCjlrpE2AD — Type Viking (@kjr_rants) November 18, 2023

Hamas leaders in Qatar should be worried.



When such a threat is made, remember Munich 1972 & those who plotted & carried out those attacks. https://t.co/biSZKx6MTx — Muslims Against Antisemitism (MAAS) (@MAAS_UK) November 18, 2023

If you recall, 2 Israeli athletes were murdered and 9 others taken hostage in September of 1972 at the Munich Olympics by militants from the Black September organization, an extremist faction of the Palestinian Liberation Organization. All of the hostages were subsequently killed in a gun fight between the terrorists and authorities.

Never underestimate the patience and determination of the people who dug Eichmann and others out of their holes. — Anthony Formica (@AnthonyFormic13) November 18, 2023

The relentlessness that Israeli authorities exhibit to go after those who attempt a genocide against them is certainly something to behold.

Marked for death. As it should be for any of the Hamas vermin wherever they are. https://t.co/uzbL2d6uhI — Angel eyes (@Dean87Angel) November 18, 2023

Take them all down. Take down their financial supporters as well. If you financed Hamas you are as guilty as if you lit the match or pulled the trigger. https://t.co/IAnLnYijJx — Michael (@Thirdnorth333) November 18, 2023

That is not a bad idea at all.

What use is £5 billion when you have Mossad after you? https://t.co/AFrA0yBgv5 — Larry Lemon (@larrylemonmaths) November 18, 2023

Good news. There is no hiding place for Hamas. — MORE LIFE (@Pa_Chijo) November 18, 2023

As it should be!

I told a Hamas-supporting POS here that this would happen. It had to. He claimed that as long as the leadership was in Qatar, Hamas will continue.



I told him that those "leaders" were dead-men walking.



I wish Israel complete success in this endeavor too. https://t.co/J7FlfdZENv — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) November 18, 2023

We join him in praying for Israel's success in the pursuit of protecting their sovereignty and their people.

