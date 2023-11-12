How Is THIS for irony? 'Planned Parenthood won't say gay.'

In light of the smear campaign against Florida for passing the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act in 2022, which was mislabeled as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, this graphic from the Planned Parenthood of Northern New England is particularly funny. Of course, the irony will be lost on them and their supporters, but can always enjoy it ourselves!

Advertisement

Planned Parenthood won't say gay. pic.twitter.com/dGTr0X6OwA — Sidewalk Steve (@Sidewalk_Steve) November 12, 2023

Yes, they really said that. We checked.

We are now offering a new way to prevent the spread of bacterial STIs. Ask about Doxycycline within 72 hours of an unprotected sexual encounter to reduce the risk of contracting Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis by 65-70%! #STI #STD #SexualHealth pic.twitter.com/L1lCQqoz71 — Planned Parenthood of Northern New England (@ppnnehealth) November 2, 2023

Last we checked, a person with a penis is a biological man. So if two biological men are engaged in a sexual relationship with one another, that would accurately be described as a homosexual relationship. In other words, it's just two average gay men. So why won't Planned Parenthood just say it? It's not like being gay is a shameful thing these days.

They also seem averse to using the terms 'man' and 'woman', as this X user pointed out. Inclusivity for the win, right?

What do you call a person with a penis? 🤔 https://t.co/dr9AC3SmDR — X. Fedemiş 🍗🐈⚛️🔰☯️ (@rigtigfedmis) November 12, 2023

I suspect it's not "gay" they have a problem with so much as "man". — JohnMazing (@mazingjohn) November 12, 2023

Bingo. They don't dare offend the Transgender Mafia. Gotta tread very carefully with those folks. Unfortunately, this writer has a heavy foot.

Au contraire. Women can get this level of care if they have penises. — Sidewalk Steve (@Sidewalk_Steve) November 12, 2023

HA!

What about fake penises, where it's a flesh tube peeled from a woman's arm or thigh and sewn to her groin? Or are they transphobic? — Women are full humans even though men run things (@womanofcourse) November 12, 2023

To add another layer of irony to this, it seems Planned Parenthood is admitting that transgender men (which are women) are excluded from this, even after bottom surgery. Not all penises are ... created ... equally, it seems.

The competition, though, for funniest take on this has gotten quite stiff!

Are you a person with a penis? Do you regularly have sexual encounters with people who also, like you, have a penis? Then ask your family doctor if Doxycycline is right for you!



Man I wish there was a word that covered “Person with a penis” more succinctly https://t.co/DFVlOpgX4F — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 12, 2023

What if I take the penis as a battle trophy? Does that count? — 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙪𝙨 𝘾𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙩𝙤𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙪𝙨 ✝️ (@KritHouse2021) November 12, 2023

Well, when you become dictator, it counts if you say it counts!

Gee, that seems inefficient. I wonder if there’s a term for ‘person with a penis’ that could be easier to use. I also thought it was FLORIDA who couldn’t say gay. Learning so much today. https://t.co/o0aJcwCqCZ — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) November 12, 2023

Perhaps someone should gift Planned Parenthood with a dictionary for Christmas this year?

Planned Parenthood really gave them the shaft.

So gay men, then. Only men have, you know, the thing... pic.twitter.com/RhLfgf1SOk — Asha'Man Jedi (@mhaelkatarn) November 12, 2023

*Biden voice* You know ... the thing ...

Advertisement

the leftist urge to redefine words doesn’t eliminate the truth, it just leaves us all needing to use more words to express the truth — Anders Eigen (@AndersEigen) November 12, 2023

Leftists just have to make everything longer and harder than is necessary.

People with a penis? Dear God let this be a joke — The True Clochard (@TheTrueClochard) November 12, 2023

If it is, Planned Parenthood deserves their own ... stand-up special.

If this gender nonsense keeps up, the Left won't have to worry about those evil darned Republicans destroying what they're working towards. They're doing a bang-up job of that all on their own.

Never interfere with an enemy when he's in the process of destroying himself.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!







