How Is THIS for irony? 'Planned Parenthood won't say gay.'

Laura W.  |  8:30 PM on November 12, 2023
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley

In light of the smear campaign against Florida for passing the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act in 2022, which was mislabeled as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, this graphic from the Planned Parenthood of Northern New England is particularly funny. Of course, the irony will be lost on them and their supporters, but can always enjoy it ourselves!

Yes, they really said that. We checked.

Last we checked, a person with a penis is a biological man. So if two biological men are engaged in a sexual relationship with one another, that would accurately be described as a homosexual relationship. In other words, it's just two average gay men. So why won't Planned Parenthood just say it? It's not like being gay is a shameful thing these days. 

They also seem averse to using the terms 'man' and 'woman', as this X user pointed out. Inclusivity for the win, right?

Bingo. They don't dare offend the Transgender Mafia. Gotta tread very carefully with those folks. Unfortunately, this writer has a heavy foot.

HA!

To add another layer of irony to this, it seems Planned Parenthood is admitting that transgender men (which are women) are excluded from this, even after bottom surgery. Not all penises are ... created ... equally, it seems.

The competition, though, for funniest take on this has gotten quite stiff!

Well, when you become dictator, it counts if you say it counts!

Perhaps someone should gift Planned Parenthood with a dictionary for Christmas this year?

Planned Parenthood really gave them the shaft.

*Biden voice* You know ... the thing ...

Leftists just have to make everything longer and harder than is necessary.

If it is, Planned Parenthood deserves their own ... stand-up special.

If this gender nonsense keeps up, the Left won't have to worry about those evil darned Republicans destroying what they're working towards. They're doing a bang-up job of that all on their own.

Never interfere with an enemy when he's in the process of destroying himself.

***

Tags: FUNNY PLANNED PARENTHOOD

