Brian Krassenstein Goes After X User 'End Wokeness' and There Is Not Enough...
Benjamin Netanyahu is Reportedly Floating a Familiar Name to Administer Gaza After War
'Where Are Our Politicians?': Jewish School in Montreal Shot At Twice In One...
'Will Greta Thunberg Protest the Eruption?': Iceland Volcano Appears Poised to Blow
Ouch: 'The Marvels' Has Worst Opening in MCU History
Rasmussen Reports: Trump 63%, DeSantis 13%
Update: MIT Didn't Discipline Students for Harassing Jews Because of Visa Status, Possible...
Bill Maher Calls Out Obama's 'Moral Equivalency' on Israel and Hamas, Says He's...
Biden Shifts Into 'Campaign Mode' Threatening to Attack Trump More ANNND All Anyone...
Could Watch This OVER and Over Again: British Football Fans Have Had ENOUGH...
Hey A-HOLES Calling Trump Supporters Nazis, Explain THIS Guy Praising Hitler for 'Handling...
But Islamaphobia is the BIG Problem, Right 'Genocide Joe'? LOL! Pro-Hamas Thugs 'Visit'...
NAILED It! Ted Cruz SCHOOLS Bill Maher on Biden's Failure at the Southern...
HOLD the Phone! Virginia MIGHT Not be Lost After All ... Cheating Democrats...

Mother Makes Shocking Statement About Hitler with Kids in Tow. WATCH:

Laura W.  |  4:15 PM on November 12, 2023
Twitchy

This mother cannot imagine anything as vile as praising Adolf Hitler for his attempted extermination of Jewish people, not to mention other 'undesirables', but that's precisely what this woman has done while walking down a public sidewalk with her children. Watch:

Advertisement

If the ongoing war in Israel against those who wish for them to cease to exist has taught us anything, it's just how GHOULISH our fellow citizens truly are. There is zero excuse for praising Hitler. Zero. Zip. Nada. This is not something that we as a society should tolerate. We understand her first amendment rights, but freedom of speech is not freedom from the social consequences of that speech.

X users were quick to jump in on this story.

We just had to chuckle at that one. The Left, Democrats, and their media lapdogs have been bending over backwards to say that these are different things.

Recommended

Could Watch This OVER and Over Again: British Football Fans Have Had ENOUGH of Anti-Israel Protesters
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yes, we have, and when someone shows you who they truly are, it's always wise to believe them.

Amen.

Advertisement

Absolutely, they're on the same side, after all.

Nailed it.

When your entire worldview is based on emotions, there is no moral consistency or firm principles. And that pretty much sums up the Leftist mindset.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HITLER ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Could Watch This OVER and Over Again: British Football Fans Have Had ENOUGH of Anti-Israel Protesters
Sam J.
Benjamin Netanyahu is Reportedly Floating a Familiar Name to Administer Gaza After War
Coucy
'Will Greta Thunberg Protest the Eruption?': Iceland Volcano Appears Poised to Blow
Amy Curtis
'Where Are Our Politicians?': Jewish School in Montreal Shot At Twice In One Week, Trudeau Silent
Amy Curtis
James Woods Goes Straight-Up COME GET SOME on Sleepy Joe With Multiple Posts Exposing Biden's America
Sam J.
Ouch: 'The Marvels' Has Worst Opening in MCU History
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Could Watch This OVER and Over Again: British Football Fans Have Had ENOUGH of Anti-Israel Protesters Sam J.
Advertisement