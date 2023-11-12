Mother Makes Shocking Statement About Hitler with Kids in Tow. WATCH:

This mother cannot imagine anything as vile as praising Adolf Hitler for his attempted extermination of Jewish people, not to mention other 'undesirables', but that's precisely what this woman has done while walking down a public sidewalk with her children. Watch:

Miami, FL - "Hitler should have f*cking finished the job, he knew what the f*ck he was doing."



This woman is a MOTHER.

Walking WITH her children in tow.



Recognize her? DM us. pic.twitter.com/hz9JmE42WV — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 12, 2023

If the ongoing war in Israel against those who wish for them to cease to exist has taught us anything, it's just how GHOULISH our fellow citizens truly are. There is zero excuse for praising Hitler. Zero. Zip. Nada. This is not something that we as a society should tolerate. We understand her first amendment rights, but freedom of speech is not freedom from the social consequences of that speech.

X users were quick to jump in on this story.

They’re saying the quiet part loudly. It’s always been blind Jewish hatred. https://t.co/o06pKUmv1q — Chris (@HamsGruber) November 12, 2023

We just had to chuckle at that one. The Left, Democrats, and their media lapdogs have been bending over backwards to say that these are different things.

It’s interesting how so many of these pro-Palestine people are absolutely garbage humans https://t.co/tosuxa8ZRK — Ragnar+ (@RagnarDanneskj1) November 12, 2023

We do have a Nazi problem, but it’s not conservatives or republicans and it never was. https://t.co/pkhOJrQTiQ — Jason Jones (@psujwj) November 12, 2023

What that mother said while wearing her 🇵🇸 flag is what the average pro-Palestine supporter thinks.



We’ve seen what they chanted in Australia. We see them with their disgusting posters and how they behave around jewish businesses and synagogues. — Dissecting the Markets | See pinned tweet (@dissectmarkets) November 12, 2023

Yes, we have, and when someone shows you who they truly are, it's always wise to believe them.

Horrible human. This is disgusting. — K10✨ (@Kristennetten) November 12, 2023

WoW A mother so filled with hate. Bless & protect her children. Surround them in an abundance of pure love so they have a chance to grow up healthy in body, mind & spirit. 🙏 — Marcia Reid (@mleighaustin) November 12, 2023

Amen.

Isn't it weird that so many Hamas supporters are also Hitler fans?



Nope. Actually it makes total sense. https://t.co/ZwV9y56ogf — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 12, 2023

Absolutely, they're on the same side, after all.

3 years ago they went from:



“Everyone is a Nazi if you’re for freedom and capitalism!”



To:



“Hitler, was an inspiration. He should have finished the job!”



They don’t have a solid foundation on anything. That is why they always support the ‘current thing.’ https://t.co/S7RG61lmqs — Faith & Freedom (@Hollie_Robb) November 12, 2023

Nailed it.

When your entire worldview is based on emotions, there is no moral consistency or firm principles. And that pretty much sums up the Leftist mindset.

***

