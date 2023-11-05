Irony Alert! David Hogg Once Again Shows Off His Lack of Self-Awareness
Vote No on Issue 1 - the Amendment That Ends Ohio Voters' Right...
Bernie Sanders Disappoints Briahna Joy Gray for … Checks Notes … Opposing Hamas
WATCH: Israel's Top Comedy Show Released a Satire of American College Students and...
Richard Hanania Doubles Down on 'Just Asking Questions' Schtick in Rambling Substack Piece
Author Explains Exactly Why Progressives Are Mad At JK Rowling And He's SO...
Stacey Abrams to Jen Psaki: She's Not Ruling Out Losing … Er …...
The Sequel to Cocaine Bear Just Dropped
LOL: The People Have Spoken - Don't Harbor Hamas, Manhattan
Richard Hanania Says 'I'm Just Asking Questions, Man!' After Putting Up Disgusting Poll
@GOP: Average middle-class household lost over $33,000 in real wealth in just the...
Joe Biden's Bad Day: The Left is MELTING DOWN Over a New Swing...
Laura Loomer Tries to Ambush Christina Pushaw and Twitter Responds With Hilarious Memes
Who Will Cancel Him This Time? Mr. Beast Builds 100 Wells in Africa

'Stupid is as Stupid Does': Indiana Woman Messes Up Her Own Antisemitic Hate Crime

Laura W.  |  11:00 PM on November 05, 2023
Seinfeld

Just when you think antisemites couldn't get any dumber, you run across a story like this one, and it's honestly hilarious.

Advertisement

According to Fox 59, Ruba Almaghtheh, 34, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation. A level 5 felony if the threat is to commit terrorism. Allegedly she had planned the attack on  the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge. There's just one problem:  the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge is a sect of the Black Hebrew Israelites, a well-known antisemitic hate group. 

For those who remember, this was the same group who was harassing the Covington School kids several years ago. A viral video showed Nick Sandmann and a group of his peers attending the March for Life on January 18, 2019 when they were approached by a Native American man beating a drum. It was the Smirk Seen 'Round the World. But it turns out that the Black Hebrew Israelites had been harassing the kids to begin with as they were waiting for their bus AND the kids weren't harassing the drummer.

That pretty well sums up the group in question. The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has labeled the Black Hebrew Israelites as a hate group.

Recommended

WATCH: Israel's Top Comedy Show Released a Satire of American College Students and It's Too Accurate
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Enter Ruba! She told a family member during her courtesy phone call after her arrest that she's been following the Israel-Hamas conflict in the news and decided to attack the building because she was offended by the “Hebrew Israelite” symbol on the front of the building.

So satisfying!

You couldn't ask for a more perfect botched hate crime if you were Jussie Smollett.

L O L that exchange deserves a slow clap.

via GIPHY

Advertisement

Yep, Ruba went and picked a whole bouquet of Whoopsie Daisies, didn't she?

We know what Ruba's choice was! Bless her heart. A hate crime was just right outside of her intellectual capabilities, poor dear.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HATE CRIME ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT STUPID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Israel's Top Comedy Show Released a Satire of American College Students and It's Too Accurate
FuzzyChimp
Irony Alert! David Hogg Once Again Shows Off His Lack of Self-Awareness
Coucy
Nick Freitas Schools Hamas Lovers With ACTUAL Palestinian History About Why Arab Nations Kicked Them OUT
Sam J.
Bernie Sanders Disappoints Briahna Joy Gray for … Checks Notes … Opposing Hamas
FuzzyChimp
Author Explains Exactly Why Progressives Are Mad At JK Rowling And He's SO Right
Amy
Vote No on Issue 1 - the Amendment That Ends Ohio Voters' Right to Legislate Abortion
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Israel's Top Comedy Show Released a Satire of American College Students and It's Too Accurate FuzzyChimp
Advertisement