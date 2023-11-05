'Stupid is as Stupid Does': Indiana Woman Messes Up Her Own Antisemitic Hate Crime

Just when you think antisemites couldn't get any dumber, you run across a story like this one, and it's honestly hilarious.

A woman in Indianapolis intentionally crashed her car into a building with a Jewish symbol. Only turned out the building belonged to Black Hebrew Israelites, an antiSemitic hate group.



She managed to screw up her own hate crime. https://t.co/khPRq1bud7 — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 5, 2023

Advertisement

According to Fox 59, Ruba Almaghtheh, 34, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation. A level 5 felony if the threat is to commit terrorism. Allegedly she had planned the attack on the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge. There's just one problem: the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge is a sect of the Black Hebrew Israelites, a well-known antisemitic hate group.

For those who remember, this was the same group who was harassing the Covington School kids several years ago. A viral video showed Nick Sandmann and a group of his peers attending the March for Life on January 18, 2019 when they were approached by a Native American man beating a drum. It was the Smirk Seen 'Round the World. But it turns out that the Black Hebrew Israelites had been harassing the kids to begin with as they were waiting for their bus AND the kids weren't harassing the drummer.

They are weirdos that rant on random sidewalks. They were the ones harassing the Covington Catholic kids. Basically they believe that actual Jews are impostors who stole the title and they are the real Jews from the Torah. — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 5, 2023

That pretty well sums up the group in question. The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has labeled the Black Hebrew Israelites as a hate group.

Enter Ruba! She told a family member during her courtesy phone call after her arrest that she's been following the Israel-Hamas conflict in the news and decided to attack the building because she was offended by the “Hebrew Israelite” symbol on the front of the building.

Meh, what's a little misplaced hate among hate groups? — Steve Wojohowitz (@swojoho) November 5, 2023

That oddly satisfying moment when every person in a story is a P.O.S. — 🦃 Turkey-Time-Trish 🦃 (@wtffiles) November 6, 2023

So satisfying!

Stupid is as stupid does: https://t.co/5dtcQeB7au — 🏆⚔️- Sara (@Hollopalooza) November 6, 2023

Anti-semitic woman crashes her own car into a building owned by an anti-semitic group.



*chef kiss* https://t.co/Axl6sWslLz — Simon Reye (@SimonReye) November 5, 2023

You couldn't ask for a more perfect botched hate crime if you were Jussie Smollett.

What terrifies me is if pro-HAMAS terrorists were to drive a million cars into a million buildings. Imagine the backlash against regular, bad women drivers? — 🌶FranksRedHat (@FranksRedHat) November 5, 2023

L O L that exchange deserves a slow clap.

via GIPHY

Whoopsies. — Kirk Lewis Weber (@KirkLewisWeber) November 6, 2023

Advertisement

Yep, Ruba went and picked a whole bouquet of Whoopsie Daisies, didn't she?

You can be an antisemite or you can be smart. https://t.co/LQbnB9pmM6 — Rifka Samson✡️🇮🇱 (@RifkaSamson) November 6, 2023

We know what Ruba's choice was! Bless her heart. A hate crime was just right outside of her intellectual capabilities, poor dear.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!