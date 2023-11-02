Alec Baldwin Pitches Idea for New Reality Show with Family, and the Jokes Come Firing In

Alec Baldwin, while still facing potential involuntary manslaughter charges for the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie 'Rust', has announced that he and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are pitching the idea of a reality show centering around their family. Baldwin explained to The Daily Mail that he wants to retire from acting and spend more time at home. Read here:

Alec Baldwin is pitching a reality TV show with his family https://t.co/e5AxvIzu5Z pic.twitter.com/gdTWkR09pw — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 1, 2023

Baldwin has a total of 8 children, one of which comes from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger, and he admits that he's attempting to follow the examples of the Osbournes and Kardashians.

On October 21, 2021, Alec Baldwin was on the set of his movie 'Rust' when he allegedly pulled the trigger on a Colt .45 revolver and fatally shot Halyna Hutchins, and also struck the director, Joel Souza, in the shoulder. Baldwin has always been adamant about his innocence and claims that it was a tragic accident. If convicted, he could face 18 months in prison. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's armorer, faces involuntary manslaughter charges as well.

In came the firing squad of Twitter/X users with their thoughts! It seems that Baldwin isn't exactly bulletproof.

He’s a nice guy and deserves a shot. https://t.co/JfyrufEvx8 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 1, 2023

If one of the networks pulls the trigger, I'm sure he'll kill it. https://t.co/Hb7PUQ5tMB — Megawatt Herb Drench (@mdrache) November 2, 2023

It’ll be like “Survivor” except the shows crew will be the contestants and when they’re voted out of the show it’s terminal



Downside is it limits the opportunities for big reunion specials a few years down the line https://t.co/qkVEMQ7s8H — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 1, 2023

This will shoot to number one in the ratings with a bullet. https://t.co/ZBcjB800X0 — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 1, 2023

I see he’s aiming for redemption and gunning for the ratings. Do you think the network will pull the trigger on this or is he shooting blanks? — Eric Is The Best (@TheBestEricR) November 2, 2023

We wondered the same thing!

Good luck finding somebody to operate the camera https://t.co/DWQpGIWodB — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 2, 2023

Will Kevlar be a mandatory dress code requirement? Super sexy! We can hear the pick-up line now: 'Hey baby, was that an accidental discharge or are you just happy to see me?'

Alec’s family at the gun range episode https://t.co/Ob0w5JCupg pic.twitter.com/xEYq8DHdDB — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) November 1, 2023

Only murders in the Baldwin. — Stephen with a PH. (@tibblion2) November 1, 2023

Ok, but if they get Steve Martin and Martin Short on board, we're in!

I heard Alec started by shooting a pilot. https://t.co/OOzMLxnf0A — Tom (@RedneckGoalie30) November 1, 2023

These puns are definitely Twitchy caliber! They are positively shot through with humor! Let's keep firing!

uhhh how to get away with murder is already a tv show sweetie https://t.co/lcOhz1Pjpk — sila puhl (@c_lapuhl) November 1, 2023

My Three Guns

The Cartridge Family

Just Shoot Me https://t.co/N4Ul9YgeM8 — NeverTweet (@LOLNeverTweet) November 1, 2023

I stand behind Alec Baldwin, because I wouldn’t want to stand in front of him https://t.co/9VvvPmIkFo — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) November 1, 2023

Ain't that the truth?

Twitter/X really hit the target on this one, and we can only hope no one was too triggered.

***

