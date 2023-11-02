Alec Baldwin Pitches Idea for New Reality Show with Family, and the Jokes Come Firing In

Terms And Conditions: Brilliant Video Shows People What They're Supporting with 'Free Pale...
Laura W.  |  6:15 PM on November 02, 2023
Hilaria Baldwin / Instagram

Alec Baldwin, while still facing potential involuntary manslaughter charges for the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie 'Rust', has announced that he and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are pitching the idea of a reality show centering around their family. Baldwin explained to The Daily Mail that he wants to retire from acting and spend more time at home. Read here:

Advertisement

Baldwin has a total of 8 children, one of which comes from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger, and he admits that he's attempting to follow the examples of the Osbournes and Kardashians.

On October 21, 2021, Alec Baldwin was on the set of his movie 'Rust' when he allegedly pulled the trigger on a Colt .45 revolver and fatally shot Halyna Hutchins, and also struck the director, Joel Souza, in the shoulder. Baldwin has always been adamant about his innocence and claims that it was a tragic accident. If convicted, he could face 18 months in prison. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's armorer, faces involuntary manslaughter charges as well.

In came the firing squad of Twitter/X users with their thoughts! It seems that Baldwin isn't exactly bulletproof.

We wondered the same thing!

Will Kevlar be a mandatory dress code requirement? Super sexy! We can hear the pick-up line now: 'Hey baby, was that an accidental discharge or are you just happy to see me?'

Ok, but if they get Steve Martin and Martin Short on board, we're in!

These puns are definitely Twitchy caliber! They are positively shot through with humor! Let's keep firing!

Advertisement

Ain't that the truth?

Twitter/X really hit the target on this one, and we can only hope no one was too triggered.

