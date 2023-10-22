David Hogg Comes to Alabama to Try and Help Elect Transgender State Legislator

On Tuesday, Alabama is having a run-off election for the position of State Representative, and a transgender woman (biological man) is aiming not only to be the first transgender person in Alabama history to be elected as State Representative, but the youngest as well. He has already made history as the first ever transgender candidate, and now David Hogg has joined Swain in his run to win the election.

CAMPAIGN UPDATE:

Today leaders we deserve endorsed canidate Sylvia Swayne and 20 plus volunteers knocked over 1000 doors. We are only three days away from the election this Tuesday! Sylvia is running on a platform of protecting abortions rights, strengthening gun laws, and… pic.twitter.com/R5ud5GbX8V — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) October 22, 2023

Hogg's full post reads:

CAMPAIGN UPDATE: Today leaders we deserve endorsed canidate Sylvia Swayne and 20 plus volunteers knocked over 1000 doors. We are only three days away from the election this Tuesday! Sylvia is running on a platform of protecting abortions rights, strengthening gun laws, and expanding medicaid. If elected she would be the first openly transgender person elected in Alabama history and one of the youngest. Sylvia is not taking corporate money unlike her opponent. We’re gonna be knocking on the doors again tomorrow. DM me if you want to get involved.

This writer is an Alabama native, and hasn't yet heard just precisely HOW Swain plans to do things like 'strengthen gun laws' and 'protect abortion rights', which is pretty much par for the course for any Democrat candidate, but we can be pretty sure that 'strengthening gun laws' here in this state will consist of massive constitutional violations of the 2nd amendment rights of the citizens of our state.

Then there's abortion rights. In 2018, Alabamians voted to change the language of our state constitution to extend legal personhood to children in utero, so Swain is likely going to have an uphill battle on that front as well. Plus, he's a man, he can't even get pregnant. No uterus, no opinion, right?

Needless to say, people are less than impressed with another identity-politics candidate on the ballot.

Lol I see y’all didn’t go to Gate City or the Northside to campaign. 🤣🤣🤣



Too afraid to go to the people that actually live in areas that contribute to gun crime? — Currermell (@currermell) October 22, 2023

We've got good money on the fact that they'll likely avoid Fairfield as well, which is one of the most dangerous cities in Alabama, which is also part of the greater Birmingham area, and an area of high gun crimes.

Why is that man giving an opinion about what a woman can do with her body. That’s what I hear every time I say my opinion. — Charles (@ProveMe59327731) October 22, 2023

See? Great minds think alike!

Does Sylvia also blame the gun? pic.twitter.com/6CkCART8GU — RED ❤️ (@OlivelovesRED) October 22, 2023

Of course he does. Democrats never blame criminals for crimes.

Glad to see Alabama voters being informed not to vote for your candidate. — TJCusack (@TJCusackGaming) October 22, 2023

Hogg is good for something, at least.

“Strengthening” gun laws is communist speak for infringing on your rights. — JoeSam (@weezeejoe) October 22, 2023

Alabama is one of 27 states that has implemented 'constitutional carry', meaning there is no longer a legal requirement to have a permit in order to carry a concealed weapon. We don't think 'strengthening gun laws' is going to be a winning policy position here among Alabama voters, but bless his heart, he's darn sure going to try!

"Sylvia" has some things to figure out before trying to figure out what's best for the state/country. — Alan (@_ucancallmeal2) October 22, 2023

Right? Middle school biology would be our first suggestion, because the last time we checked, men cannot be women no matter how hard they wish or how strong their precious feelings are on the matter. Maybe let's get back to objective reality before trying to tackle the world of politics? Oh wait, he's a democrat, delusions are part of the package.

Saturday evening joke for y’all:



You have a dude that acts like a sissy.

You have a dude who wants to be a sissy.



They march in the safest part of one of the most violent counties in Alabama. They say they’re protesting violence, but avoid the violent neighborhoods).



The dude… https://t.co/FN2QR3FiSx — Currermell (@currermell) October 22, 2023

The full text says this:

Saturday evening joke for y’all: You have a dude that acts like a sissy. You have a dude who wants to be a sissy. They march in the safest part of one of the most violent counties in Alabama. They say they’re protesting violence, but avoid the violent neighborhoods). The dude who wants to be a sissy is running against a highly respected Bham PD sergeant who also serves as an SRO. But the sissy dude says the dude who wants to be a sissy is more qualified to protect the streets and the schools. There’s no punchline. This is just where we are now. Hope y’all got all of that.

Swain is running against Travis Hendrix, 40, a sergeant in the Birmingham Police Department. Hendrix has received endorsements from Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and Alabama House Democratic Leader Rep. Anthony Daniels. According to unofficial results reported by The Birmingham Times, Hendrix secured 27.91% of the votes in the initial race.

This will definitely make for an interesting day on Tuesday, so stay tuned!

