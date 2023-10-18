BYE BYE BYE? Britney Spears Speaks About 'Agreeing' to an Abortion with Justin Timberlake, Fans Are LIVID

Pop Base, a Twitter/X account that specializes in 'pop culture related content' has shared information from a People Magazine interview with Britney Spears, and it kind of explains a lot. Those in this writer's generation are very familiar with Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and the whole drama surrounding them. This was huge news during our teenage years.

Leave us alone. We're old, we're grumpy, and we bite. Not in the fun way, either.

Britney Spears reveals she and Justin Timberlake agreed to get an abortion after she got pregnant with his baby, due to him not “being happy” about it:



Full quote:

Britney Spears reveals she and Justin Timberlake agreed to get an abortion after she got pregnant with his baby, due to him not “being happy” about it: “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

You can read the entire piece from People here:

Now, we have to take everything with a grain of salt here because, let's face it, Britney is not exactly ... okay. And she hasn't been for quite some time. That said, what she wrote in her memoir, The Woman in Me, actually kinda makes everything make sense.

In the book, she claims that when she and Justin Timberlake were an item between 1999 and 2002, she got pregnant, but had an abortion because, quote, 'Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy.' Read:

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Spears, now 41, writes of the pregnancy in the book. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

That may have very well been true, considering both of them were so young and in the middle of their budding careers, and this is not exactly an uncommon reason why most young women seek abortions. Some studies have shown that around 2/3 of women are coerced, in some way, into having an abortion. Now, we are NOT SAYING that Justin intentionally coerced her into this, but only that a common reason why women seek abortions is that the father doesn't want the child.

Britney writes in her book:

If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.

Those first 9 words speak volumes. This doesn't appear to be her choice. In fact, she seems to feel that she had no choice in the matter at all, which is tragically common. Needless to say, her fans and supporters showed up in full force.

so you’re telling me this man spent YEARS trashing Britney every chance he could get, KNOWING what she had just gone through - all because this man wasn’t ready to take responsibility for his own actions…Britney never once spoke negatively of Justin. this is sick so and cruel. https://t.co/mJnuCwXf76 — rhett (@rhettxparker) October 17, 2023

After this Justin Timberlake publicly bragged about taking her virginity, painted himself as the victim and his whole first music video was a revenge fantasy about her staring a lookalike.

I knew my decades long dislike would be vindicated https://t.co/HuSogcIwUp — Kristin Raworth (@KristinRaworth) October 17, 2023

I feel like he basically manipulated her to get an abortion, that’s sick — zont zo it (@oplivio) October 17, 2023

That's a sad reality that no one wants to face, though. Society, not just men or other romantic partners, manipulate women into abortions. Employers and even school staff do this as well, even if unconsciously. The most common reason for abortions in the U.S. are socioeconomic in nature, per Guttmacher.

Britney Spears opens up about a difficult chapter in her life. It takes strength to share such personal experiences. Let's show support and empathy for her journey. 💕 — EmasiminiwithT (@EmasiminiwithT) October 17, 2023

Post-abortive women are the silent victims in this culture war that we're fighting, and they're constantly being silenced by the pro-abortion movement. It's horrible PR and they know it. Can't go around saying that abortion is a 'moral good' when women are out there saying how harmful it was for them.

This makes him gloating about taking her virginity in the media even worse. — Love, Danny 🍂 (@DannyWxo) October 17, 2023

Yeahhh, that looks super terrible. We remember.

For any women considering abortion, it is NOT your only option. For women who have had abortions, you are not alone. We see your grief and regret and we are HERE for you. Here are some resources, and never hesitate to reach out to this writer if you need more personalized care. We can find you the help that you need.

www.supportafterabortion.com

www.deeperstill.org

www.yourabortionexperience.org/en

There is always help, and you will always be listened to and heard.

***

