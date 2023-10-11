Alabama woman who faked her own abduction appears in court for the first time

For those not familiar with this story, Carlee Russell is a 26 year old Alabama woman who faked her own kidnapping on July 13, 2023 after calling 911 and falsely reporting that she saw a toddler walking down the shoulder of Interstate 459, a very busy interstate in Alabama.

She had her first court appearance today, Wednesday October 11, 2023.

Carlee Russell arrived at @CityofHoover's Municipal Court for a pre-trial hearing Wednesday. She faces two misdemeanor charges for July's staged kidnapping. https://t.co/nhBIzsoWaB @abc3340 #CarleeRussell pic.twitter.com/237Mu85dYy — Stephen Quinn (@StephenQ3340) October 11, 2023

The two misdemeanor charges are for false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident. These crimes carry the possibility of large fines and even jail time.

A local news anchor for Alabama's ABC33/40 news channel has the updates:

UPDATE: Carlee Russell has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges connected to July's staged kidnapping. Her case will move from @CityofHoover municipal court to circuit court @abc3340 #CarleeRussell pic.twitter.com/xKVjfkc7dJ — Stephen Quinn (@StephenQ3340) October 11, 2023

The Hoover municipal judge found Russell guilty of the misdemeanor's after her not guilty plea. She has appealed which sends the case to circuit court. The Judge also recommended Russell pay $17,900 in restitution. https://t.co/nhBIzsoWaB @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/0efhuB5kyI — Stephen Quinn (@StephenQ3340) October 11, 2023

In an interview with ABC 33/40, a lawyer by the name of Edward Merrell had this to say about her chances of facing a prison sentence:

I think the expectation from the public would be that she has some sort of jail time associated with it. Realistically based on what her past most likely is like, I would imagine there probably won’t be any actual jail time.

Full disclosure, this author is an Alabamian, and from all appearances, it is the strong public opinion that she should face jail time.

Who is advising her to appeal? Her guilt was caught on camera, audio recording and digital recording. — Sheesh (@sherman21) October 11, 2023

At the time of her 911 call reporting a toddler walking down the shoulder of the interstate, police could not confirm her story. No other travelers had called to report anything similar. She then called her brother's girlfriend who reported hearing her scream before the call disconnected.

It was discovered during the investigation that she had made several alarming internet searches prior to this incident, including 'do you have to pay for an Amber Alert', 'How to take money from a register without being caught', searches for bus tickets from Birmingham to Nashville, and searches regarding the movie 'Taken' in which a young woman is abducted by human traffickers.

Where did she disappear to. Make her say it and get mental health care. — TZz (@TimWats40755653) October 11, 2023

This has been a pretty popular sentiment regarding the case. Her family and friends closed ranks immediately once Russel was 'found'. This case also made national news and stoked fears about human trafficking, and specifically how young children are often used as 'bait'.

I think her restitution should be paying for a box of Cheez Its for everyone in Jefferson County https://t.co/YyOIrLD0EH — mεgαn rιcнαrds (@xomprxo) October 11, 2023

A brief moment of levity, because Russel was known to have stolen a bathrobe and toilet paper from the spa where she had been employed prior to 'going missing' and buying snacks at Target.

Interesting. But I knew they would definitely try and make that restitution steep. https://t.co/wrO2oN6FhQ — THIQUE 🪩 (@amynajay) October 11, 2023

If we're being fair and honest here, she did waste an enormous amount of taxpayer money on the manhunts and resources that went into trying to find her, so restitution SHOULD be steep.

yup put her in jail. she caused all kinds of pointless crap all for attention! cost the county money for looking for her all for attention so give her the attention she wants in front of the world! — Thomas Parker (@ThomasParker04) October 11, 2023

Exactly.

This is still an unfolding story, but as we know, the wheels of justice turn slowly, so we will update as we can.

