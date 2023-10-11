Alabama woman who faked her own abduction appears in court for the first time

'Sources say' alert! Media spotted doing HEAVY lifting for Biden WH (and Iran)
Laura W.  |  4:40 PM on October 11, 2023
Meme from Key & Peele "Substitute Teacher"

For those not familiar with this story, Carlee Russell is a 26 year old Alabama woman who faked her own kidnapping on July 13, 2023 after calling 911 and falsely reporting that she saw a toddler walking down the shoulder of Interstate 459, a very busy interstate in Alabama.

She had her first court appearance today, Wednesday October 11, 2023.

The two misdemeanor charges are for false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident. These crimes carry the possibility of large fines and even jail time.

A local news anchor for Alabama's ABC33/40 news channel has the updates:

In an interview with ABC 33/40, a lawyer by the name of Edward Merrell had this to say about her chances of facing a prison sentence:

I think the expectation from the public would be that she has some sort of jail time associated with it. Realistically based on what her past most likely is like, I would imagine there probably won’t be any actual jail time.

Full disclosure, this author is an Alabamian, and from all appearances, it is the strong public opinion that she should face jail time.

At the time of her 911 call reporting a toddler walking down the shoulder of the interstate, police could not confirm her story. No other travelers had called to report anything similar. She then called her brother's girlfriend who reported hearing her scream before the call disconnected.

It was discovered during the investigation that she had made several alarming internet searches prior to this incident, including 'do you have to pay for an Amber Alert', 'How to take money from a register without being caught', searches for bus tickets from Birmingham to Nashville, and searches regarding the movie 'Taken' in which a young woman is abducted by human traffickers.

This has been a pretty popular sentiment regarding the case. Her family and friends closed ranks immediately once Russel was 'found'. This case also made national news and stoked fears about human trafficking, and specifically how young children are often used as 'bait'.

A brief moment of levity, because Russel was known to have stolen a bathrobe and toilet paper from the spa where she had been employed prior to 'going missing' and buying snacks at Target.

If we're being fair and honest here, she did waste an enormous amount of taxpayer money on the manhunts and resources that went into trying to find her, so restitution SHOULD be steep.

Exactly.

This is still an unfolding story, but as we know, the wheels of justice turn slowly, so we will update as we can.

***

Tags: ALABAMA HOAX KIDNAPPING

