ABC News publishes story about female frogs faking their deaths, and the jokes honestly write themselves

In a different kind of story for today, we have learned some critical information from ABC News about female European common frogs. Researchers have found that some of these female frogs were faking their own deaths to avoid unwanted male attention during mating season, so let's turn on our frog lights, folks, it's getting pretty froggy out there!

Advertisement

Female European common frogs were observed engaging in "tonic immobility" — essentially feigning their own deaths — to avoid mating, according to a new study. https://t.co/q7ZCdQGcBR pic.twitter.com/EVEvlY1Afi — ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2023

It appears as though female common frogs just aren't hopping to find a mate. ABC reports that they engage in an 'explosive' breeding season. Read here:

European common frogs engage in an "explosive" breeding season, a short season in which males fiercely compete for access to females, which results in scrambling and fighting. Males also may harass, coerce or intimidate females into mating, according to the study.

We find this story to be utterly ribbiting. We found some more interesting information within the ABC article. Read along:

The phenomenon seems to have evolved in order for females to survive an intense and potentially dangerous mating season, Carolin Dittrich, an evolutionary and behavioral ecologist who conducted the research as part of the Natural History Museum Berlin, told ABC News. ... Amid the chaos, female frogs are at risk of getting trapped in "mating balls," in which several males cling to them to vie for their attention, which could lead to their death.

'Mating balls' has us croaking with laughter!

via GIPHY

Honestly, the jokes just write themselves at this point, so let's see how the public has responded to this toadally interesting piece of information.

Perhaps she also has a headache?

Apparently, I married a European common frog.



cc @LizzyLouWhom https://t.co/m79eOYDdZh — Dave Gordon (@Gordon_Kushner) October 11, 2023

That would explain why my Ex never moved — Mr Smith (@Dieselnurse) October 11, 2023

Oh no! We can't help but laugh LOL

Our day would be MADE if there were video of this!

Frog version of “Back off, I’m not interested, loser!” It’s 100% effective! — Alex The Ghost (@GhostOfAlex1) October 11, 2023

Hey buddy that’s my wife — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 11, 2023

These comments make this writer so incredibly hoppy.

I'm sure becoming a radical feminist would be a greater deterrent... — Master Uchiha (@BluesaberKurama) October 11, 2023

I mean if your boyfriend was a Frenchman, wouldn’t you feign death, too? https://t.co/RJRuAuCZIU — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) October 11, 2023

Advertisement

SHOTS FIRED.

"Hey Babe, can I buy you a drink?"

Me: pic.twitter.com/7OuIa0g6oF — Catnjustus (@catnjustus) October 11, 2023

That pickup line probably went something like 'hey baby, wanna see my fly?'

The result of chemicals from plastic. — Slim (@shadiekids) October 11, 2023

Or maybe Alex Jones was right all along and they really are turning the frickin' frogs gay. Just something to think about.

All joking aside, ladies, don't tell the males that this is not ALL that we fake. A girl's got to have her secrets. *Wink*

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!











