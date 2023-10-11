Retired admiral concerned Sen. Tommy Tuberville is keeping the US from entering combat...
ABC News publishes story about female frogs faking their deaths, and the jokes honestly write themselves

Laura W.  |  6:30 PM on October 11, 2023

In a different kind of story for today, we have learned some critical information from ABC News about female European common frogs. Researchers have found that some of these female frogs were faking their own deaths to avoid unwanted male attention during mating season, so let's turn on our frog lights, folks, it's getting pretty froggy out there!

It appears as though female common frogs just aren't hopping to find a mate. ABC reports that they engage in an 'explosive' breeding season. Read here:

European common frogs engage in an "explosive" breeding season, a short season in which males fiercely compete for access to females, which results in scrambling and fighting. Males also may harass, coerce or intimidate females into mating, according to the study.

We find this story to be utterly ribbiting. We found some more interesting information within the ABC article. Read along:

The phenomenon seems to have evolved in order for females to survive an intense and potentially dangerous mating season, Carolin Dittrich, an evolutionary and behavioral ecologist who conducted the research as part of the Natural History Museum Berlin, told ABC News. ... Amid the chaos, female frogs are at risk of getting trapped in "mating balls," in which several males cling to them to vie for their attention, which could lead to their death.

'Mating balls' has us croaking with laughter! 

via GIPHY

Honestly, the jokes just write themselves at this point, so let's see how the public has responded to this toadally interesting piece of information.

Perhaps she also has a headache?

Oh no! We can't help but laugh LOL

Our day would be MADE if there were video of this!

These comments make this writer so incredibly hoppy.

SHOTS FIRED.

That pickup line probably went something like 'hey baby, wanna see my fly?' 

Or maybe Alex Jones was right all along and they really are turning the frickin' frogs gay. Just something to think about.

All joking aside, ladies, don't tell the males that this is not ALL that we fake. A girl's got to have her secrets. *Wink*

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!




Tags: ANIMALS FUNNY

