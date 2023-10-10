How 'bout NO? Adam Kinzinger pushing to hold Israeli aid HOSTAGE to benefit...
WHOOPS! Empire State Building lights up in unfortunate color choices in a terrible case of bad timing

Laura W.  |  1:50 PM on October 10, 2023

October, among other things, is Italian Heritage Month. It is a time when those of Italian heritage celebrate their roots and their culture, and when the achievements and contributions of Italian-Americans are recognized. So to celebrate this, the Empire State Building was aglow with the colors of the Italian flag, which are green, white, and red.

This made for some unfortunate optics in light of recent events in the Middle East, as the colors of the Palestinian flag are also green, white, and red. This was not remotely intentional by those in charge of lighting the building, however, merely unfortunate timing.

It should be noted that just a few nights ago, the Empire State Building was lit up in blue and white to show solidarity with Israel.

The Eiffel Tower did the same.

So to get back on track, this was merely a case of unfortunate timing, and no, this was not a sly nod to Palestinians as some have suggested. Not everything is a big conspiracy, folks.

Come on, it IS actually pretty funny, and we could definitely use the humor this week. Laughter is good for the soul, after all.

From the research this writer did, it was done for Columbus Day yesterday. That guy just can't help himself, even from the grave LOL

Now that would probably trigger a whole lot more! It's spooky season, ya'll! Let us have this before you take over with your merriness! This writer has no intentions to be holly and jolly until at least November 1. If we hear Christmas music before October 31st, we are legally allowed to use your body as a Halloween decoration. 

Them's the rules *shrug*.

Ok, it doesn't matter who you are, that's frickin' funny!

Yeah, we don't deny that the optics and timing are terribly unfortunate, but there genuinely doesn't appear to be anything nefarious going on here. Columbus Day was yesterday, or as the Left prefers, Indigenous People's Day, and that is all that this seems to be referencing. So let's all just laugh it off since that's the healthiest response and leave the conspiracy theories at the door, k?

***

