WHOOPS! Empire State Building lights up in unfortunate color choices in a terrible case of bad timing

October, among other things, is Italian Heritage Month. It is a time when those of Italian heritage celebrate their roots and their culture, and when the achievements and contributions of Italian-Americans are recognized. So to celebrate this, the Empire State Building was aglow with the colors of the Italian flag, which are green, white, and red.

This made for some unfortunate optics in light of recent events in the Middle East, as the colors of the Palestinian flag are also green, white, and red. This was not remotely intentional by those in charge of lighting the building, however, merely unfortunate timing.

Empire State Building for Italian heritage month. Unfortunate optics/colors right now. pic.twitter.com/2VV1zGjOWu — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 10, 2023

It should be noted that just a few nights ago, the Empire State Building was lit up in blue and white to show solidarity with Israel.

The Empire State Building in NYC lights up blue and white in solidarity with Israel 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/NXBeCulM31 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 8, 2023

The Eiffel Tower did the same.

So powerful! The Hatikvah, Israel’s national anthem (which means ‘hope’ in Hebrew), is played in Paris, as the Eiffel Tower lights up in Blue & White, in solidarity with Israel!



Merci beacoup, toda rabah! 🇮🇱 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/2kNWFZ6UJS — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 9, 2023

So to get back on track, this was merely a case of unfortunate timing, and no, this was not a sly nod to Palestinians as some have suggested. Not everything is a big conspiracy, folks.

I am actually crying. 😂 https://t.co/pTydzIlZcu — Lord Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) October 10, 2023

Come on, it IS actually pretty funny, and we could definitely use the humor this week. Laughter is good for the soul, after all.

Columbus really loves creating a PR problem https://t.co/XKPRTEa8om — Jennifer Zilla (@jennifer_zilla) October 10, 2023

From the research this writer did, it was done for Columbus Day yesterday. That guy just can't help himself, even from the grave LOL

Looks like Christmas — Emaad (@emaadsworld) October 10, 2023

I hoped it was Christmas. — PeterLeo 🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈 (@TheRealPeterLeo) October 10, 2023

Now that would probably trigger a whole lot more! It's spooky season, ya'll! Let us have this before you take over with your merriness! This writer has no intentions to be holly and jolly until at least November 1. If we hear Christmas music before October 31st, we are legally allowed to use your body as a Halloween decoration.

Them's the rules *shrug*.

Easy fix put a meatball onna top and a hand 🤌 emoji https://t.co/oAoxpiV7w2 — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) October 10, 2023

Ok, it doesn't matter who you are, that's frickin' funny!

Bad timing like giving 6 billion to Iran on 9/11. — ☆1833 TEXIAN☆ (@RadicalRoy1) October 10, 2023

Yeah, we don't deny that the optics and timing are terribly unfortunate, but there genuinely doesn't appear to be anything nefarious going on here. Columbus Day was yesterday, or as the Left prefers, Indigenous People's Day, and that is all that this seems to be referencing. So let's all just laugh it off since that's the healthiest response and leave the conspiracy theories at the door, k?

***

