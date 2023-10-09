Everytown is BIG MAD at Smith & Wesson for, GASP, moving their business to Tennessee

Everyone's favorite wine mom activists are up to their usual antics, and now they're whining (see what we did there?) about where a gun manufacturer chooses to locate their business. Smith & Wesson recently relocated their business to Tennessee, an obvious choice for a firearm manufacturer considering our pro-constitution stance here in the South, but these ladies are having NONE of it.

Smith & Wesson just relocated their #KillerBusiness to Tennessee—a state with some of the weakest gun laws in the country—after Massachusetts lawmakers proposed a ban on the production of assault weapons. We showed up to give them a warm welcome at their grand opening. pic.twitter.com/VsQFdpGjRx — Everytown (@Everytown) October 8, 2023

The hysterically hyperbolic hashtag in their tweet cannot be emphasized enough, because it is endlessly amusing to this writer. And let's not even get started on 'assault weapons', which is such a vague term that a basic semiautomatic pistol would qualify. Why do we take these people seriously?

While Smith & Wesson rakes in hundreds of millions, their products are used in shootings and our communities suffer the consequences. Gun makers shouldn’t be able to sit on the sidelines and ignore our gun violence crisis. — Everytown (@Everytown) October 8, 2023

In the U.S., we do not charge manufacturers with the criminal misuse of their products by consumers. If that were the case, all cell phone and alcohol manufacturers would be out of business as they apparently cause far more deaths than guns do. Don't even mention doctors and medical malpractice.

TN with some of the best gun freedom, what do your numbers actually look like when you take out 18-19 year olds? pic.twitter.com/c02sG0tQ5e — ｖｅｇａ (@vega_holdings) October 8, 2023

This actually brings up an excellent point. In these newer 'studies' that are cited ad nauseum, researchers have quietly added adults 18 and older to the data in order to deceptively inflate their numbers. That's how we have gotten this narrative that guns are the 'leading cause of death among children in the U.S.'. It is quite literally propaganda.

I’m pretty sure abortion is the “#1 killer of kids.” — Stephen (@Stambo2A) October 8, 2023

Meanwhile, it's crickets about the ACTUAL leading killer of children in the U.S. Or worse, they feel they have the innate RIGHT to kill children as long as they're in utero. But yeah, gun owners are the soulless ghouls here.

Needless to say, Twitter/X didn't hold back their disdain for the Karens of America.

You mean like how Everytown completely ignores the gang violence in big cities all over the US? — TimmerMcGraw, CFI 🇺🇸🔎 (@TimmerMcGraw) October 8, 2023

This guy gets it. Gang-related shootings constitute the overwhelming majority of gun murders in the U.S., and the emphasis is on the word 'murders', because not all homicides are murders, legally speaking.

So it is civilian disarmament you are for. — Dr. Whozit, Rooftop Italian (@fenderguy64) October 8, 2023

That's precisely what they want, and they've learned that they can use the bodies of children who have been killed as an emotional cudgel against their political opponents. It's not an ineffective strategy, honestly, just horrifically insensitive. Also, it's an effective means of hiding that they do not have the objective facts on their side of this debate.

They had their grand opening, anyway. Not the flex you thought it was, huh? — Retired Mustang (@Retired_Mustang) October 8, 2023

Oh, come on, they showed such stunning bravery! All 8 of them standing outside with their signs and frowning at the cameras really showed that big, bad company!

Tacky...considering world events. Do better losers — James Anderson (@diputssisiht) October 8, 2023

We do believe that Israel loosened their gun laws so as to allow their citizens, (you know, the ones that Hamas are targeting in their homes), can defend themselves more efficiently. This is why our founders enshrined the right to bear arms as a constitutionally protected right, because self-defense is an inherent right that all humans have.

In other words, a handful of you stood out there and held up signs and they still had their grand opening? Shocker. This was all just a virtue signaling photo op for social media anyway, so you got that at least 🤡 — 🏴‍☠️AlphonseC🏴‍☠️ (@BPoppagiorgio) October 8, 2023

BINGO. That's all this was. A publicity stunt performed by a handful of bored housewives seeking to validate themselves and feel like they are a part of something. It would be funny if it weren't so dang pitiful.

