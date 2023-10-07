Fake news about Riley Gaines and Whoopi Goldberg makes the rounds, and we WISH it were true

In the midst of all the horror that we've been inundated with today, a brief moment of levity could be cathartic. Earlier on Twitter/X, an account by the name of 'Officer Lew' shared some 'breaking news' with us in a now-deleted post. Riley Gaines, the University of Kentucky swimmer, Advisor for Independent Women's Voice, and #SaveWomensSports advocate had supposedly won a defamation suit against Whoopi Goldberg to the tune of $8 MILLION dollars.

Advertisement

We are sad to report that this was quite literally an instance of FAKE NEWS, according to Riley Gaines herself.

As much as I would love for this to be true, it's simply not.



Who makes this stuff up?😂 thanks for all the texts and messages anyways haha https://t.co/Cv08zhKToJ — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 7, 2023

As we said, the tweet from 'Officer Lew' has since been deleted, but the text read:

BREAKING : Riley Gaines, who protested transgenders competing in women's sports, has won an $8 million defamation suit against Whoopi Goldberg.

We wish so badly that this were true. Can you imagine a more epic smackdown of those smarmy little narcissists that host The View? We aren't even close to the only ones who feel that way either.

Aww I got so excited when I saw that — CoolHandElias (@CoolHandElias) October 7, 2023

Wish it were true! — jabdds (@OSUgrad73) October 8, 2023

We want it to be true — That Guy (@ThatGuy32519351) October 8, 2023

I really wanted it to be true 😔 — Gringo Com Cachorro (@bwhiteoak) October 7, 2023

Strong agree! 'Officer Lew' did share Riley's post, however, to clear up confusion from their earlier tweet, so it definitely was not posted with the intent to mislead anyone. Honest mistake.

UPDATE🚨: Riley Gaines confirms this to not be true!! Source was from a site that was confirmed to be satirical in nature. https://t.co/MXgVRi7nqd — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) October 8, 2023

Satire has become extremely effective as of late to blur the line between what is true and what COULD BE true. Our friends over at The Babylon Bee could teach a master class on it!

Well, it was the only hopeful news for a short time on a really lousy day. — Randy Tedford⭐ 🇺🇸🚔👮🏻‍♂️🎶☕☕ (@WRTedford) October 8, 2023

This writer, for one, cannot agree more. Our hearts and prayers here at Twitchy have been with the people of Israel since late last night and most all of the day today. Sometimes you just need to hear something positive on days like this.

We're gonna go out on a limb and say that your chances aren't great LOL

Girl can I get a few bucks. Lol. Stay strong and God Bless you for all you stand for — Steve Johnson (@hstevenj) October 8, 2023

Riley has been a staunch supporter of preserving women's sports and protecting the achievements that women and girls have earned with their dedication and hard work. She has been a vocal opponent of allowing biological men to destroy those achievements in the name of 'inclusion' and 'equity'.

You're still winning the PR battle. Keep up the fight. 💪 — Krista Muenzer 🇺🇸 (@KristaMuenzer) October 7, 2023

Advertisement

Women and girls have been steamrolled recently by woke gender activists, and Riley has been among one of the most prominent voices standing against this. Had this news been true, we couldn't think of a more deserving person to win a case like that. Absolutely keep fighting the good fight, Riley. We're behind you!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!