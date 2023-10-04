New Republic editor brags about giving away 'banned' books, gets well deserved ratio
JD Vance puts Commerce Sec. Raimondo in hot seat on workforce DEI requirements...
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan: If the border is open, why are so many migrants...
Colorado baker heads to the state supreme court AGAIN to fight coerced speech...
Baseball at Florida's New College is the new 'right wing extremism,' according to...
'Gestures in the general direction of every Leftist on this site,': Liberal journalist's...
Sen. Ted Cruz blasts government-funded program to 'support journalists in crisis'
DC CVS empties its shelves in anticipation of shoplifting and looting
Swimming World Cup scraps plan for 'open' races to include trans athletes due...
Biden cancels another $9 billion in student loan debt
Allow Barbra Streisand to explain why gas prices are still high
Peter Doocy asks Karine Jean-Pierre is she's heard Trump's name floated for House...
Glenn Greenwald obliterates NYT and corporate media (again) in thread about EU censorship...
VICE asks Chaya Raichik if she bears some responsibility for school bomb threats

THANKS, TRUDEAU: Canadians forced to sacrifice food quality due to ever-increasing costs

Laura W.  |  10:35 PM on October 04, 2023
Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

In September, a group of a little over 5,000 Canadians were surveyed to find out how they are coping with rising food costs, and the results are fairly depressing. The polling was done by the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University - in collaboration with Caddle, which is a cash-back program exclusively available in Canada to help try and save them a bit of money.

Advertisement

We here in the U.S. are no stranger to this ourselves under Democratic/Leftist economic policies, so we can certainly commiserate with our neighbors to the North. This writer in particular can personally attest to the dramatic increase in the cost of groceries for a family of 3 for a single week. It's infuriating. Thanks, Biden.

Sylvain Charlebois, the director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab, had this to say:

You’re basically forcing people to eat food that’s not necessarily desirable from a nutrition perspective ... Clearly, more and more people are just prioritizing prices and food affordability over nutrition.

Naturally, this has some Canadian citizens concerned over the potential negative effects this will have on their long-term health. Which would be concerning for anyone considering that socialized medicine, like in Canada and the U.K., has been deeming who is simply too costly to treat and who isn't. 

Recommended

JD Vance puts Commerce Sec. Raimondo in hot seat on workforce DEI requirements for CHIPs funding
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

AKA the State is going to say that if your condition is too expensive to treat, you won't receive treatment. But that's another story.

Hey, it's better than eating bugs. Something that simply is NOT going to happen.

Advertisement

Ok, that's pretty funny. 

It must be really nice for the elites like Trudeau not to have to live (suffer) under the destructive policies that they implement. Nah, they reserve that for us peasants.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Tags: CANADA INFLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance puts Commerce Sec. Raimondo in hot seat on workforce DEI requirements for CHIPs funding
Amy Curtis
Colorado baker heads to the state supreme court AGAIN to fight coerced speech - X has thoughts
Tertullianus
New Republic editor brags about giving away 'banned' books, gets well deserved ratio
Amy
'Gestures in the general direction of every Leftist on this site,': Liberal journalist's bubble bursts
Chad Felix Greene
Allow Barbra Streisand to explain why gas prices are still high
Doug P.
Biden cancels another $9 billion in student loan debt
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance puts Commerce Sec. Raimondo in hot seat on workforce DEI requirements for CHIPs funding Amy Curtis
Advertisement