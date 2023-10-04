Swimming World Cup scraps plan for 'open' races to include trans athletes due to lack of participants

World Aquatics, formerly known as FINA (Fédération Internationale de Natation), is the international federation recognized by the International Olympic Committee for administering international competitions in water sports according to their website, and earlier this week they scrapped their plans for an 'open races' category intended to be inclusive for transgender athletes due to 'lack of participation'.

AKA, they received NO entries. Zero participants registered for this category. Zip. Nada.

In a statement, World Aquatics said this:

Following the close of registration for the open category competitions, World Aquatics can confirm that no entries have been received for the Open Category events.

This category would have included 50-metre and 100-metre races across all strokes as part of a, quote, 'pioneering pilot project'. Last year the organization had decided to introduce this new category for athletes whose gender identity is different from their birth sex, after they banned transgender participation.

But I was told that trans athletes "just wanted to play!"



No, it was clear all along that this was never about simply being "included" in sports. They want the sports to "affirm" their cross-sex identities. A separate "trans" category doesn't do that.https://t.co/MNYDJuJUdg — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) October 4, 2023

Colin makes a solid point here. If it were truly about inclusion and acceptance, why no participants? Perhaps because it's never been about inclusion and acceptance. It's always been about affirming the delusions they hold about themselves, which is extremely dangerous given the astronomical suicide rate in the transgender community AFTER fully medically transitioning. This is a problem that 'allies' seem to just brush aside as a non-issue, which is odd for a group of people claiming they care about trans individuals.

If they can’t beat actual women, the men-in-womanface don’t want to play. https://t.co/XvfaoeyBnp — Miss Gendering (@NoTruthInTrans) October 4, 2023

That kinda appears to be the case here. Clearly these men had a reason for not wanting to compete against other biological men. They don't have a natural advantage then.

It’s even simpler than that. They wanted to be included in a category in which they could easily trounce all the competition. A trans category would require them to compete against each other, just like competing against the boys again. — Ann Flan Kirwin 🇺🇸 (@annflanVA) October 4, 2023

The the prospect of being competitive in a sport, after finding themselves wholly inadequate to compete with actual male athletes, was the attraction for most of these wanna be "champions". Many may not even be inclined to be trans other than competing on an unlevel playing field — Padams28 (@padams2828) October 4, 2023

Yes, also could be the elephant in the brain, meaning the guys don’t want the competition of other guys as this reduces their chances of winning as their are men out there that won’t compete with women, but would here. — Mike (Bur/Burger/Burgerself) (@Mike32156843394) October 4, 2023

See what we mean?

Submission was the point. — NormieUtah (@NormieUtah) October 4, 2023

To be fair, that's the case with EVERY leftist narrative and agenda in existence.

Absolutely this. It was never about recognition of their alleged enhanced sporting abilities - it was purely about their validation. — Madame du Bois (@mazzarati888) October 4, 2023

Let's just be honest here, too. It is no one else's role or responsibility to validate someone else's subjective 'identity'. Particularly an 'identity' that is so destructive. That would be like affirming an anorexic's view of themselves and their body and telling them they need gastric bypass surgery. That is insanity, and we are under no obligation to play along.

Quite the QED:

We all know the transgression of women's boundaries is the motivation of mediocre men in women's sport.

Dominating women in sport, invading the changing rooms - exhibitionism and voyeurism.

Remove that possibility - nada. — Narthex (@NarthexJones) October 4, 2023

The sooner we stop enabling this nonsense, the sooner it ends.

Now the trans identifying males trying to cheat in women’s sports have shown themselves for what they really are, can we stop all this now — Madeleine Howell (@Madelei82243981) October 4, 2023

YES! Pretty, pretty please can we just stop all this now?

***

