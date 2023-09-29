Lego scraps plan to make bricks from recycled plastic, and the reason is TOO FUNNY

As we are all annoyingly familiar with, the push to 'go green' in every aspect of our lives has been massive in recent years, but it seems that the 'green' activists know very little about what it takes to actually 'go green.' Lego is finding this out the hard way and it's too frickin' funny.

Advertisement

Lego abandons plans to make bricks from recycled plastic because "carbon footprint would have been higher" https://t.co/yuWDjFyM9Z — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) September 29, 2023

Hmm, it's almost as if the process to recycle plastic is not a green process. It requires a great deal of energy to do this.

Not the Bee, the more serious side of The Babylon Bee, covered the story and quoted Lego's Head of Sustainability:

"It's like trying to make a bike out of wood rather than steel," said Tim Brooks, Lego's head of sustainability. The "level of disruption to the manufacturing environment was such that we needed to change everything in our factories" to scale up recycled PET use, he said. "After all that, the carbon footprint would have been higher. It was disappointing."

Instead, they're just going to shell out $3 BILLION dollars per year on 'sustainability', whatever the heck that means. Basically, they're caving to the 'carbon tax'.

The dirty secret of the plastics industry... Takes more energy to recycle than to make virgin material. — Emerson Biggins (@1EmersonBiggins) September 29, 2023

Same with electric vehicles 🤦‍♂️ — dabasir (@jabdabasir) September 29, 2023

Just wait until these people find out how the rare earth minerals that make the batteries for EVs (electric vehicles, just in case someone out there is unfamiiar with the abbreviated term) are mined. They're going to destroy the planet in their efforts to save it. How's that for irony?

hey @LEGO_Group is this your #virtuesignalling ? BS you wont pass price on to consumer https://t.co/vqyJQRagUd — Richard Gene (@ffrick9_1_1) September 29, 2023

We love that this guy called them out on the lie that this extra cost WON'T be passed on to consumers, because it's truly a deliberate lie. Those costs are ALWAYS passed down to the consumer, otherwise they couldn't stay in business. It would make their business model, get this, UNSUSTAINABLE. One has to bring in more revenue than is going out in order to stay afloat.

um...I've seen Lego prices. I wouldn't call them affordable now. — Wild Horse Fantasy (@starhorsepax) September 29, 2023

Yeah, those kits can get pretty pricey.

I explain this principle to my kids as often as I can. Recycling metals and glass makes sense, but all the plastic and paper requires and produces more pollutants than producing from scratch. — Alex Cole (@ACC1791) September 29, 2023

Thank God for parents like this that still teach their children things that they would ACTUALLY need to know instead of trying to remember the endless number of genders and pronouns. Those kids will be okay in life.

Advertisement

See, we COULD be teaching things that will help them be successful in life, like architecture and engineering rather than Democrta's preferred ideologies, but that doesn't appear to be a future that the Left and the Democrats are aiming for. No, that would be entirely too sane, now wouldn't it?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!