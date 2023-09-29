DO NOT BUCKLE: Glenn Beck appeals to Republicans in regards to government shutdown

Stephen Miller (the other one) drags Phillip Bump like only he can and...
Laura W.  |  4:30 PM on September 29, 2023
Alex Brandon

As of this writing, Congress has less than 36 hours to avoid a government shutdown. What's the holdup, one might wonder? Simply a failure to come to an agreement over a funding package. It is the opinion of this writer that had we not repeatedly sent billions to Ukraine, that money might have been better spent elsewhere and we maybe wouldn't be having this conversation today. But that's just one person's take on the issue.

Glenn Beck on Blaze TV sent a strong message to Republicans. 

Watch:

We can hope that Republicans hold the line, but they have a track record of caving, so we'll just have to see if that holds true. And we aren't the only ones who think that.

The last government shutdown lasted from December 22, 2018 to January 25, 2019. It spanned 35 days and was the longest government shutdown in U.S. history to date. It was the third shutdown under then-President Donald Trump. When Congress is unable to pass their annual spending bills that funnel money to government programs and agencies, that's when a government shutdown takes place. 

Stephen Miller (the other one) drags Phillip Bump like only he can and ROFL
Aaron Walker
And we think that's not a terrible thing LOL

If there is one thing that our government is actually GOOD at it, it's taking our money and recklessly spending it.

Stories like this have become alarmingly common under Democrat administrations, so why should we allow them anywhere near our federal budget?

LOL how about that for a much-needed moment of levity?

Strongly agree. If something or someone is 'nonessential' to the function of our government, why are we still funding them?

How could we POSSIBLY survive without these things??

Bring on the wailing and gnashing of teeth from those who worship at the alter of Big Government. It should prove highly entertaining.

***

