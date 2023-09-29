DO NOT BUCKLE: Glenn Beck appeals to Republicans in regards to government shutdown

As of this writing, Congress has less than 36 hours to avoid a government shutdown. What's the holdup, one might wonder? Simply a failure to come to an agreement over a funding package. It is the opinion of this writer that had we not repeatedly sent billions to Ukraine, that money might have been better spent elsewhere and we maybe wouldn't be having this conversation today. But that's just one person's take on the issue.

Glenn Beck on Blaze TV sent a strong message to Republicans.

Watch:

Oh no, a government shutdown! How are we going to survive without all the bloat and abuse of power?! Keep going, Republicans. DO NOT BUCKLE. #15DaysToSlowTheSpending pic.twitter.com/u862vlhbjO — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) September 29, 2023

We can hope that Republicans hold the line, but they have a track record of caving, so we'll just have to see if that holds true. And we aren't the only ones who think that.

They always buckle. All this drama is pointless. — Its Chewsday Innit (@Notchewsdayisit) September 29, 2023

They'll buckle — Sebastian Coe (@SEBdotCOEdotUK) September 29, 2023

I hate to say it Glenn, they will buckle. They always do and we the people will get nothing from it!!!! — Mudguru (@IanE0001) September 29, 2023

The last government shutdown lasted from December 22, 2018 to January 25, 2019. It spanned 35 days and was the longest government shutdown in U.S. history to date. It was the third shutdown under then-President Donald Trump. When Congress is unable to pass their annual spending bills that funnel money to government programs and agencies, that's when a government shutdown takes place.

And we think that's not a terrible thing LOL

Hold the line.



There’s no reason we need to spend more next year than we did this year. — MissS -Silence Dobetter (@utahmom333) September 29, 2023

If there is one thing that our government is actually GOOD at it, it's taking our money and recklessly spending it.

Exactly!



Today I decide between feeding my family or getting a tooth removed that stops me from eating certain foods. Yet, I'm making more at work than I have over the past two years but somehow have less and less every month.



Shut IT DOWN!! — Elijah Rich (@richdaddye) September 29, 2023

Stories like this have become alarmingly common under Democrat administrations, so why should we allow them anywhere near our federal budget?

We barely survived the writers strike. Oh the humanity. — Frank Castiglione (@CastiglioneFrnk) September 29, 2023

LOL how about that for a much-needed moment of levity?

When it shuts down, I hope republicans take note of the non essential functions and personnel.



Those are the ones to cut out permanently. — Bert Magadonian (@PalmettoLoon) September 29, 2023

Strongly agree. If something or someone is 'nonessential' to the function of our government, why are we still funding them?

How could we POSSIBLY survive without these things??

Bring on the wailing and gnashing of teeth from those who worship at the alter of Big Government. It should prove highly entertaining.

***

