'Friggin' LIAR!' Truck drivers do not appreciate Pete Buttigieg's pandering roadside pitch
David Hogg argues for Biden’s re-election because he 'was once a young person'...
Just GUESS Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' favorite word! Democrats are too excited for a...
WATCH: Did Volodymyr Zelensky, Justin Trudeau and the Canadian Parliament honor an actual...
'Why are teachers TALKING about this?': Libs of TikTok exposes ANOTHER teacher talking...
Glenn Greenwald takes neocon WAR HAWK Bill Kristol APART in brutal thread for...
Democrats reveal THEMSELVES as the real fascists in shocking poll on supporting free...
BREAKING NEWS: Biden admits he SUCKS (watch)
Trump +10 over Biden: Washington Post rejects latest poll from Washington Post
HA! Byron York rubs WaPo's NOSE in their OWN poll showing Trump +10...
Hunter, that YOU? Lefty rag posts letter demanding Americans credit Biden for 'fixing...
New York Post TRIGGERS Gisele Fetterman with hilarious piece MOCKING her hubby's slobbish...
SHOCKER! Ibram X. Kendi blames RACISM for his antiracism center falling apart and...
Cernovich and Wilfred Reilly team up for a totally TONE-DEAF abortion discussion

PragerU asks, 'What causes entitlement', and the responses are SPOT ON

Laura W.  |  3:25 PM on September 24, 2023
Meme

PragerU is once again asking the relevant questions, this time it's, 'What causes entitlement,' and the replies restore our faith in our society. 

Sanity still lives!

Advertisement

It's such a simple question, yet a very necessary one these days. We have an epidemic of younger generations feeling an unearned and unwarranted sense of entitlement toward just about every aspect of their lives, and the causes of this are multifaceted.

This writer believes this is probably the best answer to that question, and it's because too many parents share the unwarranted sense of entitlement that their children are exhibiting. Kids learn their behaviors from somewhere, and it's mostly at home. Let's take a look at some of the other answers provided.

Democrats know this one VERY well, why do you think their platform consists of free everything? They know how appealing that particular carrot is when dangled in front of the donkey. (Pun fully intended.)

Recommended

'Friggin' LIAR!' Truck drivers do not appreciate Pete Buttigieg's pandering roadside pitch
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

Of course, there were the usual handful of lefties chiming in. But don't worry, they missed the mark as they always do. It IS a day that ends in 'Y', after all.

L.O.L. Darlin, you got that one backward. In a capitalist society, one has to work for and earn what they want. Under communism, as the user name indicates, those who do not work and refuse to work get the fruits of the labor of others. That is an economic system that fails, in part, because it flies in the face of human nature. No one wants to work to support those who do nothing. Communism/Socialism are systems entirely based on a sense of entitlement for something you didn't earn.

Back to the land of reason and sanity! Telling these people that they're wrong is now akin to hate speech, which essentially just means any speech that they hate.

via GIPHY

HA! Where is the lie, though?

Advertisement

If that doesn't perfectly sum up our political culture in America, we don't know what does. Politicians on both sides of the aisle are guilty of this. They seem to believe throwing money at a problem fixes that problem. It's a Band-Aid on a bullet wound, but the culture of entitlement now INSISTS on perpetuating this. And why not, it's much easier than actually addressing the problem head-on, and that's another symptom of Entitlement Culture. Ignore the issue and just hope it resolves itself on its own. Cross those fingers, kiddos, it's totally been working!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Friggin' LIAR!' Truck drivers do not appreciate Pete Buttigieg's pandering roadside pitch
Chad Felix Greene
WATCH: Did Volodymyr Zelensky, Justin Trudeau and the Canadian Parliament honor an actual Nazi?
Aaron Walker
'Why are teachers TALKING about this?': Libs of TikTok exposes ANOTHER teacher talking about sex to kids
Chad Felix Greene
Just GUESS Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' favorite word! Democrats are too excited for a possible gov shutdown
Chad Felix Greene
David Hogg argues for Biden’s re-election because he 'was once a young person' and other dumb reasons
Tertullianus
New York Post TRIGGERS Gisele Fetterman with hilarious piece MOCKING her hubby's slobbish attire and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Friggin' LIAR!' Truck drivers do not appreciate Pete Buttigieg's pandering roadside pitch Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement