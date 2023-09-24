PragerU asks, 'What causes entitlement', and the responses are SPOT ON

PragerU is once again asking the relevant questions, this time it's, 'What causes entitlement,' and the replies restore our faith in our society.

Sanity still lives!

Advertisement

What causes someone to become entitled? — PragerU (@prageru) September 24, 2023

It's such a simple question, yet a very necessary one these days. We have an epidemic of younger generations feeling an unearned and unwarranted sense of entitlement toward just about every aspect of their lives, and the causes of this are multifaceted.

Parents never saying "no." — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) September 24, 2023

This writer believes this is probably the best answer to that question, and it's because too many parents share the unwarranted sense of entitlement that their children are exhibiting. Kids learn their behaviors from somewhere, and it's mostly at home. Let's take a look at some of the other answers provided.

Being protected from the consequences of their actions. — Shay (@ShaylanaWalker) September 24, 2023

repeated expectation of being taken care of without having to take any responsibility. — bdavidsonlamb_ (@bdavidsonlamb1) September 24, 2023

Handouts — a a r o n 👾 (@aarontomberlin) September 24, 2023

Democrats know this one VERY well, why do you think their platform consists of free everything? They know how appealing that particular carrot is when dangled in front of the donkey. (Pun fully intended.)

Never being allowed to struggle

Never being allowed to fail

Lack of humility



Give everything to a child (immature person) and they will expect everything.



The expectation = entitlement — andy wergedal (@andywergedal) September 24, 2023

Of course, there were the usual handful of lefties chiming in. But don't worry, they missed the mark as they always do. It IS a day that ends in 'Y', after all.

The capitalist system in which the capitalist is entitled to the fruits of other people's labor. — Communist (ناموس فلوئید) (@Xerxes95472229) September 24, 2023

L.O.L. Darlin, you got that one backward. In a capitalist society, one has to work for and earn what they want. Under communism, as the user name indicates, those who do not work and refuse to work get the fruits of the labor of others. That is an economic system that fails, in part, because it flies in the face of human nature. No one wants to work to support those who do nothing. Communism/Socialism are systems entirely based on a sense of entitlement for something you didn't earn.

No one ever tells them no or that they’re wrong. — Not Joe Rogan (@ImNotJoeRogan) September 24, 2023

Back to the land of reason and sanity! Telling these people that they're wrong is now akin to hate speech, which essentially just means any speech that they hate.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

via GIPHY

HA! Where is the lie, though?

Habits and culture. Once a person or group begins to depend on an entitlement, it becomes part of the status quo. Most entitlements begin as a band-aid fix for a systemic problem, but unfortunately often become permanent without fixing the underlying root cause. — American Industrial Power (@AIPAmInPo) September 24, 2023

Advertisement

If that doesn't perfectly sum up our political culture in America, we don't know what does. Politicians on both sides of the aisle are guilty of this. They seem to believe throwing money at a problem fixes that problem. It's a Band-Aid on a bullet wound, but the culture of entitlement now INSISTS on perpetuating this. And why not, it's much easier than actually addressing the problem head-on, and that's another symptom of Entitlement Culture. Ignore the issue and just hope it resolves itself on its own. Cross those fingers, kiddos, it's totally been working!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!