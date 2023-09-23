Washington Post is very concerned about misinformation, but it's as one-sided as you would expect

Misinformation is a rampant problem in our politics and media these days, but it seems that the Left and the Democrats are not consistent in their concerns over this problem. Shocking, we know. From all appearances, it's only considered 'misinformation' when it comes from the Right. Never mind all the pesky fact-checking that has caught them with their metaphorical pants down in the past. We'll just memory-hole that the same way that they do LOL

Advertisement

Let me ask you something. Have you ever seen a more glorious headline & opening paragraph in the Washington Post in your entire life? pic.twitter.com/0t6j9rzEfL — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) September 23, 2023

Gosh, I wonder why those being censored would fight back against being censored? It's a mystery wrapped in an enigma. We just cannot fathom why this would be a massive problem, particularly for the media which is complicit in the censoring while actively promoting misleading propaganda that benefits the side that wants to censor their opponents. That's a real head-scratcher, y'all.

They know what they've done to themselves. pic.twitter.com/IffUHpzCYo — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) September 23, 2023

Heavy sarcasm aside, the state of our media genuinely is an absolute dumpster fire these days. But hey, it's good for us writers here at Twitchy!

"Our lies can't stand up to scrutiny. This is bad." — 2Zippos (@2Zippos) September 23, 2023

We see RIGHT through this nonsense.

It's a ploy, they aren't stopping or slowing down, they are just going to keep trying new and more devious tactics. They think we are stupid. — 🇺🇸Mary🇺🇸 (@mlh247) September 23, 2023

They're nothing if not tenacious.

Let's be clear, @washingtonpost, if all it took to dismantle your reputation and "rock solid science" was a few posts on 𝕏...



It was already dangling over the cliff edge without a safety harness. #COVID19 https://t.co/O8Ecb2XCUL — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) September 23, 2023

They may already be in free-fall at this point, they just aren't bright enough to realize it.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The legacy media honestly has no one to blame but themselves. They really can't even blame Trump, they're just mad that he pointed it out. 'Trust in the media is at an all-time low', they wail. Well yeah, we wonder WHY, you absolute door knobs. It doesn't take a genius to figure out what happened here.

"Attempts to counter our propaganda and censorship machines is hurtful to us personally and limits our right to free speech. Wah!" Orwell couldn't have come up with anything so perverse. — Paul D'Acri (@manraygun1) September 23, 2023

To be fair, his book was never meant to be used as an instruction manual, but that seems to be precisely what the Left is currently doing.

I’m at an all-day conference today & tmrw but I cannot wait, cannot wait, to go over this article with you guys.



Get your popcorn ready 🍿 https://t.co/IT7zmFAIM2 — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) September 23, 2023

Advertisement

We've got our popcorn! Y'all go grab yours! People are starting to wake up to what the media and the Democrats are doing, and this drama is only getting started.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!