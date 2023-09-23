Ummm WUT? Wildlife TV Presenter says it may be time to break the...
American Library Association president thinks libraries need to be a site of socialist...
Get the popcorn: Libs are attacking lib Ken Burns because of an old...
NBC News: Russell Brand 'attacks' the British government
Cenk Uygur pulls out the long knives and a whetstone for Joe Biden
Michael Knowles suggests a different kind of prenuptial agreement to save America's marria...
Menendez takes from Rubin, Vindman and others are just coincidentally exactly the same
This part of WaPo's Portnoy hit piece is a 1-sentence eulogy for 'journalism'
Biden's 'age joke' is closer to the truth than any other story he...
The Democrats wish everyone a 'happy first day of fall' and the jokes...
Hillary says Trump 'engages in what psychologists call projection' & sets new projection...
'Narcissistic sociopath': Tony 'The Science' Fauci takes to MSNBC to congratulate himself
Mary Katharine Ham advises young people to IGNORE Obama's latest advice
Lavish banquet at Versailles from the 'let them eat bugs' crowd

Washington Post is very concerned about misinformation, but it's as one-sided as you would expect

Laura W.  |  5:30 PM on September 23, 2023
Townhall Media

Misinformation is a rampant problem in our politics and media these days, but it seems that the Left and the Democrats are not consistent in their concerns over this problem. Shocking, we know. From all appearances, it's only considered 'misinformation' when it comes from the Right. Never mind all the pesky fact-checking that has caught them with their metaphorical pants down in the past. We'll just memory-hole that the same way that they do LOL

Advertisement

Gosh, I wonder why those being censored would fight back against being censored? It's a mystery wrapped in an enigma. We just cannot fathom why this would be a massive problem, particularly for the media which is complicit in the censoring while actively promoting misleading propaganda that benefits the side that wants to censor their opponents. That's a real head-scratcher, y'all.

Heavy sarcasm aside, the state of our media genuinely is an absolute dumpster fire these days. But hey, it's good for us writers here at Twitchy!

We see RIGHT through this nonsense.

Recommended

Ummm WUT? Wildlife TV Presenter says it may be time to break the law for THE CLIMATE
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

They're nothing if not tenacious.

They may already be in free-fall at this point, they just aren't bright enough to realize it.

The legacy media honestly has no one to blame but themselves. They really can't even blame Trump, they're just mad that he pointed it out. 'Trust in the media is at an all-time low', they wail. Well yeah, we wonder WHY, you absolute door knobs. It doesn't take a genius to figure out what happened here.

To be fair, his book was never meant to be used as an instruction manual, but that seems to be precisely what the Left is currently doing.

Advertisement

We've got our popcorn! Y'all go grab yours! People are starting to wake up to what the media and the Democrats are doing, and this drama is only getting started.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: MAINSTREAM MEDIA MEDIA MEDIA BIAS MEDIA LAPDOGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ummm WUT? Wildlife TV Presenter says it may be time to break the law for THE CLIMATE
ArtistAngie
Cenk Uygur pulls out the long knives and a whetstone for Joe Biden
Grateful Calvin
Get the popcorn: Libs are attacking lib Ken Burns because of an old photo with Clarence Thomas
FuzzyChimp
This part of WaPo's Portnoy hit piece is a 1-sentence eulogy for 'journalism'
Doug P.
American Library Association president thinks libraries need to be a site of socialist organizing
Brett T.
NBC News: Russell Brand 'attacks' the British government
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ummm WUT? Wildlife TV Presenter says it may be time to break the law for THE CLIMATE ArtistAngie
Advertisement