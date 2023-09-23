Cernovich and Wilfred Reilly team up for a totally TONE-DEAF abortion discussion

Let this writer make something abundantly clear right off the bat. Life beginning at fertilization/conception is not inherently a religious concept. In fact, it is the consensus of embryologists and biologists worldwide. That's what makes these tweets between Cernovich and Wilfred Reilly endlessly amusing.

If you REALLY believe that life begins at conception such that first trimester abortion is MURDER, how do you stay at home? Why aren’t you protesting every day? Truth is, people don’t really believe that. But they’ll say they do and cost us the next election and lose the country. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 22, 2023

Anyone who truly believed that any entity made up of post-fertilization homo-sap DNA "is a person" would have to oppose not only all early-tri abortion but also Plan B, stem cell research, in vitro fertilization (unused fertilized eggs are "murdered"), mercy care/plug pulling for… — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) September 22, 2023

Legally speaking, 'murder' is defined as an UNLAWFUL killing of one human being by another, and currently, abortion is legal homicide in all 50 states. Some states are just more restrictive than others.

Yes, we oppose 1st-trimester abortions. Then there's Plan B, which a LOT of pro-life individuals oppose since it carries the possibility of acting as an abortifacient rather than simply disrupting ovulation. After that, Cernovich and Reilly would have to face the fact that many, MANY pro-life people oppose stem cell research and IVF for precisely those reasons.

We shouldn't have to explain to Wilfred that 'pulling the plug' on long-term coma patients or those declared brain dead typically is done because those people have living wills that make their wishes known in the event of such a situation. A courtesy that unborn children cannot participate in.

This would be basically the most Orthodox Catholic or Sunni position x 1.5.



I expect a lot of "I DO believe that!!! Don't speak on my beliefs!!!" But, when this is actually surveyed, only about 2% of Americans actually oppose all of these things. — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) September 22, 2023

This is what we call a 'bandwagon fallacy', and Reilly is smart enough to know that. And as was stated before, this is not inherently a religious belief. The 'Carnegie Stages' were implemented as scientific fact in 1942 as part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the National Museum of Health, and Medicine's Human Developmental Anatomy Center. The Carnegie Stages are internationally required to be used professionally in all embryology textbooks.

Let's take a look at what the *actual science* tells us about when human life begins:

Development begins with fertilization, the process by which the male gamete, the sperm, and the female gamete, the oocyte, unite to give rise to a zygote. -Medical Embryology (10th Edition, Philadelphia, PA: Lippincott Williams & Wilkins, 2006. p. 11)

Although life is a continuous process, fertilization ... is a critical landmark because, under ordinary circumstances, a new genetically distinct human organism is formed when the chromosomesof the male and female pronuclei blend in the oocyte. -Ronan O'Rahilly and Fabiola Miller, Human Embryology and Teratology [3rd edition, New York: Wiley-Liss, 2001, p. 8])

A zygote [fertilized egg] is the beginning of a new human being. Human development begins at fertilization, the process during which a male gamete ... unites with a female gamete or oocyte ... to form a single cell called a zygote. This highly specialized totipotent cell marks the beginning of each of us as a unique individual. -Keith L. Moore's 'The Developing Human: Clinically Oriented Embryology (7th edition, Philadelphia, PA, Saunders 2003)

We cannot stress this point enough: life beginning at fertilization/conception is an established scientific fact. It's Carnegie Stage 1. Which seems to have escaped these two men. But they're not alone. Most abortion advocates share their views.

They’d also be for murder charges for any woman who takes an abortion pill after fertilization and accessory charges for anyone who sold her the pill or helped her in any way. It’s basically the same as gunning down a 5-year old child, right? Right? — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) September 22, 2023

Yes, Scott. Intentionally killing innocent children at ANY point in their lives is bad, mmkay? This shouldn't be a controversial statement. There are MANY of us who advocate to apply existing laws consistently. Equal protection under the law, right?

I believe life begins at conception. I really, truly believe this. Science believes this as well. I work full time and am raising a family, so I can’t just go protest everyday. But I speak my peace on X daily. — George (@mrjohnnybronco) September 22, 2023

We aren't Democrats, guys. We have jobs.

There’s more than one way to protest it every day. — Testing 1 2 3 ⓅⓁ (@tmccartyreleng) September 22, 2023

Anyway here’s me doing literally exactly that pic.twitter.com/mChRPW08hR — L*ttie J*wpree: the hebrew hammer (@prolifejewess) September 23, 2023

Because Biden’s DOJ will put us in jail for a decade. Because of Republicans like you that refuse to fight. — Lucas Olson (@L_A_Olson) September 22, 2023

Standing ovation for that last tweet there.

This is a really poor argument. There are plenty of evils that go on every day, but we cannot stop them for a variety of reasons. For example, people drink heavily and drive and someone dies all the time, but we cannot be in front of bars with pitchforks. Etc. — Kennedy Hall (@kennedyhall) September 22, 2023

Absolutely correct. If everyone spent their entire day protesting ... well ... we'd be unemployed leftists.

