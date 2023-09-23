Cernovich and Wilfred Reilly team up for a totally TONE-DEAF abortion discussion

Adam Kinzinger concerned about the rise of Christian fascism in Texas
Laura W.  |  11:53 PM on September 23, 2023
Twitter

Let this writer make something abundantly clear right off the bat. Life beginning at fertilization/conception is not inherently a religious concept. In fact, it is the consensus of embryologists and biologists worldwide. That's what makes these tweets between Cernovich and Wilfred Reilly endlessly amusing.

Legally speaking, 'murder' is defined as an UNLAWFUL killing of one human being by another, and currently, abortion is legal homicide in all 50 states. Some states are just more restrictive than others. 

Yes, we oppose 1st-trimester abortions. Then there's Plan B, which a LOT of pro-life individuals oppose since it carries the possibility of acting as an abortifacient rather than simply disrupting ovulation. After that, Cernovich and Reilly would have to face the fact that many, MANY pro-life people oppose stem cell research and IVF for precisely those reasons. 

We shouldn't have to explain to Wilfred that 'pulling the plug' on long-term coma patients or those declared brain dead typically is done because those people have living wills that make their wishes known in the event of such a situation. A courtesy that unborn children cannot participate in.

This is what we call a 'bandwagon fallacy', and Reilly is smart enough to know that. And as was stated before, this is not inherently a religious belief. The 'Carnegie Stages' were implemented as scientific fact in 1942 as part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the National Museum of Health, and Medicine's Human Developmental Anatomy Center. The Carnegie Stages are internationally required to be used professionally in all embryology textbooks. 

Let's take a look at what the *actual science* tells us about when human life begins:

Development begins with fertilization, the process by which the male gamete, the sperm, and the female gamete, the oocyte, unite to give rise to a zygote. -Medical Embryology (10th Edition, Philadelphia, PA: Lippincott Williams & Wilkins, 2006. p. 11)

Although life is a continuous process, fertilization ... is a critical landmark because, under ordinary circumstances, a new genetically distinct human organism is formed when the chromosomesof the male and female pronuclei blend in the oocyte. -Ronan O'Rahilly and Fabiola Miller, Human Embryology and Teratology [3rd edition, New York: Wiley-Liss, 2001, p. 8])

A zygote [fertilized egg] is the beginning of a new human being. Human development begins at fertilization, the process during which a male gamete ... unites with a female gamete or oocyte ... to form a single cell called a zygote. This highly specialized totipotent cell marks the beginning of each of us as a unique individual. -Keith L. Moore's 'The Developing Human: Clinically Oriented Embryology (7th edition, Philadelphia, PA, Saunders 2003)

We cannot stress this point enough: life beginning at fertilization/conception is an established scientific fact. It's Carnegie Stage 1. Which seems to have escaped these two men. But they're not alone. Most abortion advocates share their views.

Yes, Scott. Intentionally killing innocent children at ANY point in their lives is bad, mmkay? This shouldn't be a controversial statement. There are MANY of us who advocate to apply existing laws consistently. Equal protection under the law, right?

We aren't Democrats, guys. We have jobs.

Standing ovation for that last tweet there. 

Absolutely correct. If everyone spent their entire day protesting ... well ... we'd be unemployed leftists.

