HORRIFIC: Abortion advocates discuss idea of an abortion fetish OnlyFans (watch)

Full disclosure: This is by far the worst video we've ever seen from the pro-abortion side, but we know that sunlight is the best disinfectant. It is not for the faint of heart, but this is the reality of who they are. Viewer discretion is strongly advised, and if you choose not to watch, a link to the story is included in the following tweet:

HORRIFIC: Two abortion activists discuss creating an "abortion fetish porn" Only Fans account where people pay to watch them kill their babies. h/t @BryanKemper https://t.co/iSKoG7Lu11 pic.twitter.com/VDfPgoVAdS — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 21, 2023

This is strongly indicative of mental illness.

This is one of the most vile things I've ever heard. — Prisha 🦎 (@detransaqua) September 21, 2023

We cannot even express how vile this is, that is the perfect description of what we are witnessing here.

That is sick, depraved and should be illegal — Christopher Hughart (Author) (@ValidatedIdeas1) September 21, 2023

This kind of content could easily be classified as a 'snuff film', which IS illegal in most countries, including the U.S., but they're also speaking about the dark web, where that kind of content is readily available.

Couldn't agree more. Put them on ABC, CBS, NBC on Sunday mornings https://t.co/U6l3M6G62x — Big B (@BrianBollmann) September 22, 2023

As was stated at the beginning of this article, as horrific as this is, it is necessary to shine a light on it. This should be overwhelmingly condemned by everyone, including 'pro-choice' individuals, and we guess we'll see where they land on this as time passes. Most people are reasonable and would rightly be appalled by this, even those who believe they have an innate right to kill their own prenatal children under the guise of 'bodily autonomy'.

This is simply WAY too far.

WTF. I am pro-life but supported pro-choice for most of my adult life. Yes, I think a woman is killing a baby when they get an abortion but I had figured they can live with their choices, not me.



This video though...seriously making me rethink my stance. https://t.co/9AGZkadOo7 — itmatters2me2 🇺🇸🪷🌵🐘 (@itmatters2me3) September 22, 2023

THIS. This right here is why we have to shine a light on this. The abortion movement has a problem from the inside and it will be their own downfall. It isn't pro-lifers and anti-abortion people who are 'aborting' their movement. That call is coming from inside your house, guys.

