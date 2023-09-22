Charlotte Clymer manufactures controversy to sidestep dress code issue and it's just WEIRD
KJP says GOPers want to cut the great Biden policy that let 10k...
WHOA: Eric Holder (Obama's self-proclaimed WINGMAN) calls on Menendez to RESIGN and Leftie...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams unveils large Roomba with a camera that will patrol...
'Well well well'! Look who a Menendez aide emailed to request a meeting...
Katie Pavlich points out how Sen. Menendez MIGHT have been able to avoid...
Democrat Senator Indicted for Egyptian Bribes
Cringe: Kamala Harris announces her new 'czar' role, Twitter points and laughs accordingly
LOL-PAINFUL! James Woods just needs one perfectly PAINFUL tweet to PAINFULLY sum Karine...
'Used for political speech ...' FOIA shows Biden's DHS censoring Americans was ABSOLUTELY...
On brand: Barack Obama reminds young people to stay angry and frustrated
Biden's Education Secretary is fed up with parents 'acting like they know what's...
WHOA: Adam Kinzinger ACTUALLY gets something right ... and at John Fetterman's expense
Dave Portnoy Humiliates Washington Post Reporter

HORRIFIC: Abortion advocates discuss idea of an abortion fetish OnlyFans (watch)

Laura W.  |  4:00 PM on September 22, 2023

Full disclosure: This is by far the worst video we've ever seen from the pro-abortion side, but we know that sunlight is the best disinfectant. It is not for the faint of heart, but this is the reality of who they are. Viewer discretion is strongly advised, and if you choose not to watch, a link to the story is included in the following tweet:

Advertisement

This is strongly indicative of mental illness.

We cannot even express how vile this is, that is the perfect description of what we are witnessing here.

This kind of content could easily be classified as a 'snuff film', which IS illegal in most countries, including the U.S., but they're also speaking about the dark web, where that kind of content is readily available.

As was stated at the beginning of this article, as horrific as this is, it is necessary to shine a light on it. This should be overwhelmingly condemned by everyone, including 'pro-choice' individuals, and we guess we'll see where they land on this as time passes. Most people are reasonable and would rightly be appalled by this, even those who believe they have an innate right to kill their own prenatal children under the guise of 'bodily autonomy'. 

Recommended

Charlotte Clymer manufactures controversy to sidestep dress code issue and it's just WEIRD
Laura W.
Advertisement

This is simply WAY too far.

THIS. This right here is why we have to shine a light on this. The abortion movement has a problem from the inside and it will be their own downfall. It isn't pro-lifers and anti-abortion people who are 'aborting' their movement. That call is coming from inside your house, guys.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Charlotte Clymer manufactures controversy to sidestep dress code issue and it's just WEIRD
Laura W.
'Well well well'! Look who a Menendez aide emailed to request a meeting at then VP Biden's residence
Doug P.
WHOA: Eric Holder (Obama's self-proclaimed WINGMAN) calls on Menendez to RESIGN and Lefties can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
KJP says GOPers want to cut the great Biden policy that let 10k people cross the border in 1 day
Doug P.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams unveils large Roomba with a camera that will patrol subway stations
Coucy
LOL-PAINFUL! James Woods just needs one perfectly PAINFUL tweet to PAINFULLY sum Karine Jean-Pierre up
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Charlotte Clymer manufactures controversy to sidestep dress code issue and it's just WEIRD Laura W.
Advertisement