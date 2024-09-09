Yes, They Want Our Guns: Raphael Warnock Supports Harris Enforcing Mandatory Gun Buybacks
Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on September 09, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Welcome back to yet another Monday, Twitchy friends!

Ah, Monday. The day that is thrust upon us against our will and annoys us to no end. Monday is the Kamala Harris of weekdays.

There's only one way to deal with a Monday: Kick it off with the best memes, jokes, and clips that we found on Twitter/X in the past week! Let's get to it!

So that's how it's gonna be this week, is it?

We're here for it! LOL.

Ha! China is not sending its best.

That's just harsh, but that caption is spot on. 😂

Friggin' Canadians.

Well played. 😂

After the banana meme last week we had to follow up with this one. LOL.

Bwahaha!

Funny AND accurate. 😂

HAHA! Okay, that's good!

We're not sure we can bear it if she starts saying 'yinz'.

LOL!

HAHA!

That definitely happened on a Monday … in a galaxy far, far away.

We feel this in our bones.

Ouch!

Bwahaha!

Dagnit! They got us.

This is the way. 😂

Accurate. 💀💀💀

LOLOLOL!

Time travel would be the absolute best way to troll people. 😂

LOL!

😂😂😂

PETA's not gonna like that one.

Ha! That dude is getting a proper education.

Phew! That was a close one. 😂

That's just mean! LOL.

We love this!

That seems about right.

You're wrong for that, Chris!

Good luck getting that one out of your heads for the rest of the day!

The internet was a mistake.

LOL.

Well, they can just get off our lawn!

We've reached peak stupidity.

Good luck with that one, Dems. 😂

Maybe he could go door-to-door for Kamala and threaten to shoot people in the face if they don't vote for her.

Bwahaha!

LOLOLOL! It's so true.

Hold on … we need a minute … we are dying over here, y'all! 😂😂😂

What could possibly go wrong?

Our classic comedy clip today goes back to a time when SNL was still funny and Hollywood liberals still liked Donald Trump.

LOL! They could barely hold it together, and yes, Trump's timing was pretty darn good.

This is where we part ways until next week folks! Go have a wonderful day, and don't eat the soap!

Until we meme again …

