Monday Morning Meme Madness

Welcome back to yet another Monday, Twitchy friends!

Ah, Monday. The day that is thrust upon us against our will and annoys us to no end. Monday is the Kamala Harris of weekdays.

There's only one way to deal with a Monday: Kick it off with the best memes, jokes, and clips that we found on Twitter/X in the past week! Let's get to it!

So that's how it's gonna be this week, is it?

We're here for it! LOL.

Temu literally gives you what you pay for 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3xxnSoueNe — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) September 2, 2024

Ha! China is not sending its best.

That's just harsh, but that caption is spot on. 😂

Friggin' Canadians.

My English teacher said I would never amount to anything, but I have over 23,000 followers on 𝕏, so what does she no. — Judianna (@Judianna) September 2, 2024

Well played. 😂

so this is a universal issue pic.twitter.com/4drdpz83J8 — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) September 6, 2024

After the banana meme last week we had to follow up with this one. LOL.

Bwahaha!

Funny AND accurate. 😂

HAHA! Okay, that's good!

Kamala in Detroit Kamala in Pittsburgh https://t.co/XJyBUjveS0 pic.twitter.com/Tu3xZGF5Nx — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) September 4, 2024

We're not sure we can bear it if she starts saying 'yinz'.

LOL!

HAHA!

That definitely happened on a Monday … in a galaxy far, far away.

We feel this in our bones.

Ouch!

Bwahaha!

Dagnit! They got us.

This is the way. 😂

Accurate. 💀💀💀

“There’s nothing wrong with my 40oz cup”…🤣🤣🤣



pic.twitter.com/lB7Cs4UFzh — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) September 8, 2024

LOLOLOL!

Time travel would be the absolute best way to troll people. 😂

White Dudes for Harris pic.twitter.com/55rCeSrPSM — G (@stevensongs) September 7, 2024

LOL!

This is gold. 🔥🔥🔥



A senior citizen drove his brand new Corvette convertible out of the dealership. Taking off down the road, he floored it to 80 mph, enjoying the wind blowing through what little gray hair he had left. Amazing, he thought as he flew down I-94, pushing the… pic.twitter.com/Elu3XEjD81 — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) September 6, 2024

😂😂😂

PETA's not gonna like that one.

Ha! That dude is getting a proper education.

Phew! That was a close one. 😂

Wow, not just Tyreek… Now Deshaun Watson was arrested while on his way to Cleveland Browns stadium. pic.twitter.com/6Ckwmlc0ic — Zachary Smith (@ZacharySmithPGH) September 8, 2024

That's just mean! LOL.

We love this!

That seems about right.

You're wrong for that, Chris!

Good luck getting that one out of your heads for the rest of the day!

Good morning. I saw it, so now so do you. pic.twitter.com/9ElmGpR0SG — TacticalStNick (@TacticalStNick) September 8, 2024

The internet was a mistake.

pic.twitter.com/3XDlxC7TQH — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) September 8, 2024

LOL.

pic.twitter.com/dPajxH9QC2 — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) September 8, 2024

Well, they can just get off our lawn!

We’re not going to make it… pic.twitter.com/VZSGLlcCMB — Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) September 8, 2024

We've reached peak stupidity.

Good luck with that one, Dems. 😂

Maybe he could go door-to-door for Kamala and threaten to shoot people in the face if they don't vote for her.

Bwahaha!

LOLOLOL! It's so true.

Hold on … we need a minute … we are dying over here, y'all! 😂😂😂

What could possibly go wrong?

Our classic comedy clip today goes back to a time when SNL was still funny and Hollywood liberals still liked Donald Trump.

LOL! They could barely hold it together, and yes, Trump's timing was pretty darn good.

Not enough people are discussing this pic.twitter.com/ZGog5EFOqH — Tubular Goobular (@TubularGoobular) September 8, 2024

This is where we part ways until next week folks! Go have a wonderful day, and don't eat the soap!

Until we meme again …