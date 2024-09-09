Monday Morning Meme Madness

Welcome back to yet another Monday, Twitchy friends!
Ah, Monday. The day that is thrust upon us against our will and annoys us to no end. Monday is the Kamala Harris of weekdays.
There's only one way to deal with a Monday: Kick it off with the best memes, jokes, and clips that we found on Twitter/X in the past week! Let's get to it!
September 2, 2024
So that's how it's gonna be this week, is it?
We're here for it! LOL.
Temu literally gives you what you pay for 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3xxnSoueNe— Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) September 2, 2024
Ha! China is not sending its best.
September 2, 2024
That's just harsh, but that caption is spot on. 😂
Attn. @fuzzychimpcom https://t.co/jNi4v7GpTr— ⚔️Princess Cutabitch™️⚔️ 🏴 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@PCutabitch) September 6, 2024
Friggin' Canadians.
My English teacher said I would never amount to anything, but I have over 23,000 followers on 𝕏, so what does she no.— Judianna (@Judianna) September 2, 2024
Well played. 😂
so this is a universal issue pic.twitter.com/4drdpz83J8— NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) September 6, 2024
After the banana meme last week we had to follow up with this one. LOL.
September 2, 2024
Bwahaha!
Agreed. pic.twitter.com/PQ3RJbkxIq— The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) September 2, 2024

Funny AND accurate. 😂
Wait for it. 😆 pic.twitter.com/29aiMT2I3O— Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) September 6, 2024
HAHA! Okay, that's good!
Kamala in Detroit Kamala in Pittsburgh https://t.co/XJyBUjveS0 pic.twitter.com/Tu3xZGF5Nx— THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) September 4, 2024
We're not sure we can bear it if she starts saying 'yinz'.
September 4, 2024
LOL!
Can’t stop laughing.. 😂— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 8, 2024
🎥 @casperandpam pic.twitter.com/rinlkdD7WP
HAHA!
#StarWars pic.twitter.com/SvmcLczqmY— ⚔️Princess Cutabitch™️⚔️ 🏴 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@PCutabitch) September 4, 2024
That definitely happened on a Monday … in a galaxy far, far away.
Every. Damn. Time. pic.twitter.com/CWZlY0HaP0— J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) September 6, 2024
We feel this in our bones.
Yes. pic.twitter.com/hob6x2enNW— Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) September 5, 2024
Ouch!
September 5, 2024
Bwahaha!
Basically 🤣 pic.twitter.com/coxG5CU99W— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) September 8, 2024
Dagnit! They got us.
*drops below 80°*— Midwest vs. Everybody (@midwestern_ope) September 6, 2024
Midwesterners: pic.twitter.com/sOPovwwl7v
This is the way. 😂
Real 😅 pic.twitter.com/SbSUykRDXR— Spill The Memes (@SpillTheMemes) September 6, 2024
Accurate. 💀💀💀
“There’s nothing wrong with my 40oz cup”…🤣🤣🤣— Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) September 8, 2024
pic.twitter.com/lB7Cs4UFzh
LOLOLOL!
INBOX:#Cheney pic.twitter.com/gp7bXcOdyf— Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) September 7, 2024
Time travel would be the absolute best way to troll people. 😂
White Dudes for Harris pic.twitter.com/55rCeSrPSM— G (@stevensongs) September 7, 2024
LOL!
This is gold. 🔥🔥🔥— Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) September 6, 2024
A senior citizen drove his brand new Corvette convertible out of the dealership. Taking off down the road, he floored it to 80 mph, enjoying the wind blowing through what little gray hair he had left. Amazing, he thought as he flew down I-94, pushing the… pic.twitter.com/Elu3XEjD81
😂😂😂
Good morning ☺️ pic.twitter.com/VfKMXXI1L8— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) September 6, 2024
PETA's not gonna like that one.
Ladies, is this the way? 🥹pic.twitter.com/hVn7hJ7X5l— Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) September 8, 2024
Ha! That dude is getting a proper education.
September 9, 2024
Phew! That was a close one. 😂
Wow, not just Tyreek… Now Deshaun Watson was arrested while on his way to Cleveland Browns stadium. pic.twitter.com/6Ckwmlc0ic— Zachary Smith (@ZacharySmithPGH) September 8, 2024
That's just mean! LOL.
lmao 🤣 pic.twitter.com/S9BUlLPy9e— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) September 7, 2024
We love this!
🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2ToJDBpaLB— Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) September 6, 2024
That seems about right.
😳🙄👀 pic.twitter.com/4ymTUBLYjM— Judianna (@Judianna) September 9, 2024
You're wrong for that, Chris!
#BoyGeorge pic.twitter.com/aIMTPviCxM— ⚔️Princess Cutabitch™️⚔️ 🏴 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@PCutabitch) September 7, 2024
Good luck getting that one out of your heads for the rest of the day!
Good morning. I saw it, so now so do you. pic.twitter.com/9ElmGpR0SG— TacticalStNick (@TacticalStNick) September 8, 2024
The internet was a mistake.
September 8, 2024
LOL.
September 8, 2024
Well, they can just get off our lawn!
We’re not going to make it… pic.twitter.com/VZSGLlcCMB— Declaration of Memes (@LibertyCappy) September 8, 2024
We've reached peak stupidity.
"I'm on team joy now, asshole!" pic.twitter.com/hg0FSWDXaf— G (@stevensongs) September 7, 2024
Good luck with that one, Dems. 😂
Maybe he could go door-to-door for Kamala and threaten to shoot people in the face if they don't vote for her.
September 7, 2024
Bwahaha!
#memes pic.twitter.com/HC6E5VO47m— Potazakura ⚙️ (@akame_kozakura) September 5, 2024
LOLOLOL! It's so true.
- https://t.co/CEA2Es2He4 pic.twitter.com/Qk8sBnIsWU— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) September 9, 2024
Hold on … we need a minute … we are dying over here, y'all! 😂😂😂
September 8, 2024
What could possibly go wrong?
Our classic comedy clip today goes back to a time when SNL was still funny and Hollywood liberals still liked Donald Trump.
Comedic timing 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/tBYNdcCEHB— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 8, 2024
LOL! They could barely hold it together, and yes, Trump's timing was pretty darn good.
Not enough people are discussing this pic.twitter.com/ZGog5EFOqH— Tubular Goobular (@TubularGoobular) September 8, 2024
This is where we part ways until next week folks! Go have a wonderful day, and don't eat the soap!
Until we meme again …
