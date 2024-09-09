The Police Body Cam Footage of Tyreek Hill's Arrest Drops and Opinions are Mixed

Yesterday, before the big Florida rivalry game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Miami, a star Dolphins player, Tyreek Hill, was pulled over by local police. By the end of the stop, he was in handcuffs and all kinds of fans headed to the game were taking videos of the interaction. Now, the body cam footage has been released.

Body cam footage of the Tyreek Hill incident has been released



pic.twitter.com/E7k7g6hsaz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 9, 2024

Clearly, the whole encounter was a big mess.

No one looks good here. An entitled athlete meets a power-hungry cop.



Hill was completely in the wrong at the start. You can't put your window up during a traffic stop or ignore commands. Instead of looking to de-escalate, the cops then made the situation worse to prove a point. https://t.co/jkx2Hss9WE — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 9, 2024

Understandably, he's a player right outside the arena where he is headed to play and he's angry. The police don't like his attitude and he doesn't seem to appreciate theirs either.

Pretty sure that expecting agents of the government to yield the power granted to them in a responsible and limited capacity is not traditionally a viewpoint associated with Joy Reid. — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 10, 2024

I understand his potential reasoning for rolling up the window, he’s a high profile athlete. He probably didn’t want people driving by recording him during this. That didn’t help the situation, but the cop didn’t need to take it to that kind of level. — Renny Kruse (@rkruse1212) September 10, 2024

Have read some bad takes. This is not one of them. Looks like big egos here. — Devon Westhill (@DevonWesthill) September 10, 2024

Lots of big egos all around. Only one set of egos has the power of a weapon, so perhaps they should keep that in mind, as well.

I don't know who this guy is, so here's my view without favor. The driver didn't follow commands. He has tinted windows and wouldn't roll his windows down. The police have to protect themselves. They don't know who this is, just like I don't know. No one is above the law. #BTB https://t.co/w4xUYYoT3e — Kit and Kaboodle (@IvyandRosebuds) September 10, 2024

While this may be true, four men outside of the Dolphin's arena on game day are probably familiar with one of the top players.

Get ready for police procedure expert twitter https://t.co/ofn9YyJAhc — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) September 9, 2024

NONE of these guys are listening to the police officers’ instructions. None of them. Tyreke had MORE than enough advance notice to keep his window rolled down, he didn’t do it. He didn’t get out of the car when they asked, etc. He didn’t comply on a routine traffic stop, simple. https://t.co/pWMaDyTd60 — Derek Georgino, CPA (@D_Georgino) September 9, 2024

He should have complied and the police shouldn't have thrown him on the ground. Again, lots of egos.

All are at fault here https://t.co/OBbkE4Jv78 — Dan Bayens (@danbayens) September 9, 2024

Also, they had his license tag. He wasn't being pulled over for a serious crime. Even if he would have taken off, they could easily find him.

These cops probably won’t get fired. But they’re deff getting the WORST assignment ever. Prob crossing guard or desk duty. https://t.co/2XgTAafQuI — T. Wayne Scolpini II (@twscolpini) September 9, 2024

They caused their supervisor a whole bunch of nonsense over nothing. They deserve a little desk duty for a few days.