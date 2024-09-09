The Police Body Cam Footage of Tyreek Hill's Arrest Drops and Opinions are Mixed

Buck Sexton Reminds Us That Those Haitian Migrants in Ohio Aren't Illegals
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on September 09, 2024
AP Photo/Nick Wass

Yesterday, before the big Florida rivalry game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Miami, a star Dolphins player, Tyreek Hill, was pulled over by local police. By the end of the stop, he was in handcuffs and all kinds of fans headed to the game were taking videos of the interaction. Now, the body cam footage has been released.

Clearly, the whole encounter was a big mess.

Understandably, he's a player right outside the arena where he is headed to play and he's angry. The police don't like his attitude and he doesn't seem to appreciate theirs either.

Lots of big egos all around. Only one set of egos has the power of a weapon, so perhaps they should keep that in mind, as well.

While this may be true, four men outside of the Dolphin's arena on game day are probably familiar with one of the top players.

He should have complied and the police shouldn't have thrown him on the ground. Again, lots of egos.

Also, they had his license tag. He wasn't being pulled over for a serious crime. Even if he would have taken off, they could easily find him.

They caused their supervisor a whole bunch of nonsense over nothing. They deserve a little desk duty for a few days.

Tags: ARREST FOOTBALL NFL POLICE

