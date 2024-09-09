Check Out The Atlantic Cover Meant to Make Donald Trump Seem Scary, but Makes Him Look Bada** Instead

The media are something else. Trump has completely broken them, but they can't quit him because he's good for clicks.

They're also going to do everything they can to help Kamala Harris win.

But we're not sure The Atlantic is going to persuade voters in any meaningful way with this cover:

Inspired by the visual language of old Ray Bradbury and Stephen King paperbacks, Justin Metz created this illustration, which may be the first cover without a headline or typography in The Atlantic’s 167-year history.



Read our October issue: https://t.co/TglGGKPjDg pic.twitter.com/veC6stuouF — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) September 9, 2024

Whatever they intended, that's not how X users interpreted the cover.

It actually makes Trump seem kinda bada**, really.

Trump whipping the democrats while dragging the RINOs over the finish line, incredible piece of art — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) September 9, 2024

Yeah, the symbolism here is not what they were going for, surely.

"orange man bad!

spooky magazine cover good!" pic.twitter.com/0Up9kuKnmB — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) September 9, 2024

They're the ultimate NPCs.

The perfect meme for this.

The left proving once again they can’t f**king meme pic.twitter.com/zWk8T35FFU — Scottie (@BuffaloBlueBear) September 9, 2024

Nope. Because they are the meme.

Has The Atlantic been pure propaganda for 167 years, or is it a contemporary shift? — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) September 9, 2024

Heh.

You made Trump look awesome. Was that the intent? — Rosie's Feline Defenders 🐈⚔️ (@DarnelSugarfoo) September 9, 2024

We guarantee you it wasn't.

“May be” look, do you expect us to look into our archives? Because that sounds boring and we’re a vibes publication now https://t.co/C2PrHGY7xV — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) September 9, 2024

Good catch. You'd think the editors would know if they'd printed another cover without headlines or typography.

"which may be the first cover without a headline or typography in The Atlantic’s 167-year history"



Which is a reminder of just how stupidly performative it is. In 167 years prior, you never felt there was an event so significant to warrant just cover art without a headline? https://t.co/KDfLz2QUKD — Sunny (@sunnyright) September 9, 2024

It's all performative.

Also notable in this picture is the decrepit and dystopian condition of Washington DC under Democrat leadership that Trump is racing towards, supposedly to fix it. https://t.co/4gLnGBimVO — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 9, 2024

And The Atlantic is mad about that.

wait but this looks awesome https://t.co/yjdKbcIcLK — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) September 9, 2024

It sure does.

This honestly looks nothing like any Ray Bradbury or Stephen King paperback cover I've seen. It feels like they just name dropped writers people associate with dystopia and horror. https://t.co/1Qu0aymyi0 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) September 9, 2024

They're so bad at this.

The implication here is that “Normal Republicans are reasonable people. It’s Trump who has the Party captive!”



Never forget that they hated you before Trump and they will hate you after Trump. You will never be good enough so reject it entirely. https://t.co/7OjWdkdag9 — The Middle-earth Mixer (@MiddleearthMixr) September 9, 2024

All of this.