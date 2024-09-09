HA! Aaron Rupar's Whiny Response to Trump LEADING Kamala Harris in THIS Left-Leaning...
Check Out What Joe Scarborough Said Last Year About Kamala (He's Singing a...
John Kirby's Attempt to Shift Blame for Biden-Harris' Afghanistan Withdrawal Disaster Is a...
WATCH: Kamala Harris Says Trump Doesn't Trust Women (Can She Even DEFINE the...
John Kirby Swears There's Been Tons of 'Accountability' for Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal
Democrats Have Officially Become the Party of Wealth, Power, and War
Sloganeering, NOT Policy: Kamala Harris Campaign FINALLY Posts Her Platform, and It's Unin...
Bette Midler Not Happy With Nate Silver for Pointing Out Kamala's Odds of...
John Kennedy Just ENDED Kamala Harris's Claims Around Securing the Border in One...
Mic. Freakin'. DROP: Sarah Huckabee Sanders FACT-NUKES Liz Cheney Calling Herself a 'Stron...
Here's the Level of Media Bias Trump's Up Against at Tomorrow Night's ABC...
Here's What Kamala REALLY Thinks About Haitians Destroying Springfield, OH and EATING Thei...
Al Sharpton Trips Over a Pile of Old Photos While Race Baiting About...
'DEPRAVED Values': Tammy Bruce Reminds Americans Who Kamala Harris REALLY Is by Sharing...

Check Out The Atlantic Cover Meant to Make Donald Trump Seem Scary, but Makes Him Look Bada** Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on September 09, 2024
Journalism meme

The media are something else. Trump has completely broken them, but they can't quit him because he's good for clicks.

They're also going to do everything they can to help Kamala Harris win.

Advertisement

But we're not sure The Atlantic is going to persuade voters in any meaningful way with this cover:

Whatever they intended, that's not how X users interpreted the cover.

It actually makes Trump seem kinda bada**, really.

Yeah, the symbolism here is not what they were going for, surely.

They're the ultimate NPCs.

The perfect meme for this.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Nope. Because they are the meme.

Heh.

We guarantee you it wasn't.

Good catch. You'd think the editors would know if they'd printed another cover without headlines or typography.

It's all performative.

Advertisement

And The Atlantic is mad about that.

It sure does.

They're so bad at this.

All of this.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP THE ATLANTIC 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
HA! Aaron Rupar's Whiny Response to Trump LEADING Kamala Harris in THIS Left-Leaning Poll is DEEELISH
Sam J.
John Kirby's Attempt to Shift Blame for Biden-Harris' Afghanistan Withdrawal Disaster Is a MASSIVE Fail
Doug P.
Check Out What Joe Scarborough Said Last Year About Kamala (He's Singing a MUCH Different Tune Today)
Amy Curtis
John Kennedy Just ENDED Kamala Harris's Claims Around Securing the Border in One MERCILESS Post
Sam J.
Scott Presler 'Infiltrated' PA Democrat Facebook Group and BAHAHA WOW They Are PANICKING (screenshots)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement