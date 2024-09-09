Apparently, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is STILL Participating in COVID

Apparently, Democrats are still doing this. Sigh.

BREAKING - New York City Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/Ln72yJgMGW — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 9, 2024

Advertisement

Can one ever be truly sure?

We still doing this? https://t.co/yNRhZHjbgw — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) September 9, 2024

Normal people are not, but Democrats apparently still are.

I guess The Jab doesn’t kick in til booster number seventy five or something. https://t.co/hePTU7g7lF — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) September 9, 2024

Is this really about to make a comeback? https://t.co/FjADRUuXjG — i (@FullyJones17) September 9, 2024

It is getting close to an election and the polls look bad for Democrats.

A bunch of high level NY civil 'servants' get caught w/their hand in the cookie jar.

And just like magic... https://t.co/9Zdv9udg5Q — Sloane (@OC_Expat) September 9, 2024

Crazy,isn't it?

Maybe he should’ve gotten that 10th booster… — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) September 9, 2024

How convenient that top officials close to him were raided by the FBI, and suddenly he gets COVID! It’s just like when Biden got COVID, disappeared to Delaware, and then dropped out of the race 10 days later. You can't make this sh2t up! 🙄🙄 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) September 9, 2024

It's all so convenient.

He didn’t get his 97th booster.🤣 — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) September 9, 2024

Next one to get Covid: Kamala?

What are the odds she chickens out of the debate? — Barchy4Truth (@Barchy4T) September 9, 2024

He has the flu. People get the flu. And, yes, some people sadly die due to flu complications when other preexisting underlying medical conditions occur. It’s still just the flu. EVERY YEAR! — Old America Patriot (@TimothyKerby) September 9, 2024

I guess he's gonna have to social distance from federal investigators for 10 days. — AnHonest_ConMan (@AnhonestR) September 9, 2024

At minimum!

Sorry to hear it- hope he gets well- but who cares?



Stop the attempted fear and narrative peddling for a common viral occurrence — Captain Crash (@MrCaptainCrash) September 9, 2024

I just coughed once if you want to report it — Jon (Kennesaw State Superfan) (@KSUOwlHowl) September 9, 2024

Please mask up immediately!

Oh no! He has a cold. pic.twitter.com/UpyyFibSpH — charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) September 9, 2024

That's what happens when you go out every night partying at his age.

Advertisement

Ivermectin and he’ll be good as new tomorrow. — ChrisTX🇺🇸🗽🟦 (@ctruey) September 9, 2024

Pretty sure there is still a 99% survival rate — Betsy Tanner (@BetsyTanner11) September 9, 2024

Particularly, since he isn't 90 and obese.

So his vaccines are as effective as his leadership, got it. — Aleksandr Miguel 🇺🇸 Đ (@AnothahWon) September 9, 2024

He should put a mask over his entire face. — Lady Stevie 🗡🗡🗡 (@StevieRenee3) September 9, 2024

I bet he hung out with Kamala! — DivaPatriot 🇺🇸 (@TeamAmerica2020) September 9, 2024

Pretty sure the White House is mad at him for refusing to keep taking in all of their illegal migrants. He is on their bad Democrat list.