Apparently, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is STILL Participating in COVID

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:30 PM on September 09, 2024
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

Apparently, Democrats are still doing this. Sigh.

Can one ever be truly sure?

Normal people are not, but Democrats apparently still are.

It is getting close to an election and the polls look bad for Democrats.

Crazy,isn't it?

It's all so convenient.

At minimum!

Please mask up immediately!

That's what happens when you go out every night partying at his age.

Particularly, since he isn't 90 and obese.

Pretty sure the White House is mad at him for refusing to keep taking in all of their illegal migrants. He is on their bad Democrat list.

