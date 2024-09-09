Apparently, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is STILL Participating in COVID

Apparently, Democrats are still doing this. Sigh.
BREAKING - New York City Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/Ln72yJgMGW— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 9, 2024
Sure it's not monkeypox? https://t.co/f77beyxN0G— Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) September 9, 2024
Can one ever be truly sure?
We still doing this? https://t.co/yNRhZHjbgw— Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) September 9, 2024
Normal people are not, but Democrats apparently still are.
I guess The Jab doesn’t kick in til booster number seventy five or something. https://t.co/hePTU7g7lF— H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) September 9, 2024
Is this really about to make a comeback? https://t.co/FjADRUuXjG— i (@FullyJones17) September 9, 2024
It is getting close to an election and the polls look bad for Democrats.
A bunch of high level NY civil 'servants' get caught w/their hand in the cookie jar.— Sloane (@OC_Expat) September 9, 2024
And just like magic... https://t.co/9Zdv9udg5Q
Crazy,isn't it?
Maybe he should’ve gotten that 10th booster…— Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) September 9, 2024
How convenient that top officials close to him were raided by the FBI, and suddenly he gets COVID! It’s just like when Biden got COVID, disappeared to Delaware, and then dropped out of the race 10 days later. You can't make this sh2t up! 🙄🙄— Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) September 9, 2024
It's all so convenient.
He didn’t get his 97th booster.🤣— Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) September 9, 2024
Next one to get Covid: Kamala?— Barchy4Truth (@Barchy4T) September 9, 2024
What are the odds she chickens out of the debate?
He has the flu. People get the flu. And, yes, some people sadly die due to flu complications when other preexisting underlying medical conditions occur. It’s still just the flu. EVERY YEAR!— Old America Patriot (@TimothyKerby) September 9, 2024
I guess he's gonna have to social distance from federal investigators for 10 days.— AnHonest_ConMan (@AnhonestR) September 9, 2024
At minimum!
Sorry to hear it- hope he gets well- but who cares?— Captain Crash (@MrCaptainCrash) September 9, 2024
Stop the attempted fear and narrative peddling for a common viral occurrence
I just coughed once if you want to report it— Jon (Kennesaw State Superfan) (@KSUOwlHowl) September 9, 2024
Please mask up immediately!
Oh no! He has a cold. pic.twitter.com/UpyyFibSpH— charmane harbert ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@callme_Chari) September 9, 2024
That's what happens when you go out every night partying at his age.
Ivermectin and he’ll be good as new tomorrow.— ChrisTX🇺🇸🗽🟦 (@ctruey) September 9, 2024
Pretty sure there is still a 99% survival rate— Betsy Tanner (@BetsyTanner11) September 9, 2024
Particularly, since he isn't 90 and obese.
So his vaccines are as effective as his leadership, got it.— Aleksandr Miguel 🇺🇸 Đ (@AnothahWon) September 9, 2024
He should put a mask over his entire face.— Lady Stevie 🗡🗡🗡 (@StevieRenee3) September 9, 2024
I bet he hung out with Kamala!— DivaPatriot 🇺🇸 (@TeamAmerica2020) September 9, 2024
Pretty sure the White House is mad at him for refusing to keep taking in all of their illegal migrants. He is on their bad Democrat list.
