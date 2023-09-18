JUST FOR FUN: Trump's description of Noem's endorsement is a DOOZY

'Give the poor little guy some sticks.' Adorable rescued beaver teaches us how...
Laura W.  |  7:20 PM on September 18, 2023
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Earlier today, Sean Hannity posted about part of Trump's Meet the Press interview where Trump spoke on the possibility of Governor Kristi Noem being a potential pick for his VP, and the adjectives that Trump chose to describe her endorsement of him earlier this month have us giggling like we're 14 years old all over again. God bless Trump for being a never-ending fountain of quality content. 

Advertisement

Join us for a moment of levity on this Monday evening!

The responses to this are PURE GOLD. You might even say they're beautiful. Trump gets the best responses, the most important responses. Everyone loves the responses he generates on social media! We here at Twitchy sure do, anyway. 

Utterly fascinating. Can you say 'Freudian slip'. 

LOL there is no way Trump didn't know what he was saying here. 

We can't stop laughing right now!

We always have ya'll's backs! Thank you for thinking of us for stories like this!

This author can REALLY relate. Snort-laughing sweet tea up your nose kind of burns.

We do the only thing that we can do: we laugh. And when we're done laughing, we read more replies and laugh some more! The 2024 election cycle is already gearing up to be a bit of a dumpster fire, so we need this. It's good for the soul, after all!

*Janice voice* OH. MY. GOD.

Hey, you never know. It could be an interesting marketing strategy LOL

Stay weird, X. Never change.

***

