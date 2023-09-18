Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! Chicago residents begging local politicians to close their borders

Biden's disastrous immigration policies and weakness at our southern border are starting to be felt by even his staunchest supporters. They are NOT happy campers. A new video shows Chicago residents begging their local leaders to close the borders of their city to immigrants flooding in from Texas.

Watch:

Residents are now begging local politicians to “close the borders of Chicago” to stop illegals coming from Texas



96% of this neighborhood voted for Biden pic.twitter.com/WRkBZ4k67K — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 18, 2023

It's very easy to be pro-open borders when it isn't YOUR city footing the bill and having to deal with sharing your limited resources, isn't it? Chicagoans are not the only ones feeling the heat of unfettered illegal immigration, either. Recently, New York Mayor Eric Adams came into the spotlight for his comments on the migrant crisis.

. “This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City. They’re destroying us … the city we knew, we’re about to lose.”

Suddenly, Democrats and their supporters in these 'sanctuary' cities are faced with the results of what they voted for, and they straight-up aren't having a good time. The rest of us, however, are giddy that they're finally facing the reality of what they voted for. Maybe this will open their eyes to the crisis they've insisted isn't happening.

Too much to hope for?

Same folks that claim borders are racist. — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) September 18, 2023

Guess we'll just have to conveniently memory-hole that part of recent history.

And they will vote Blue again. Every time. Zero sympathy for people who refuse to learn — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) September 18, 2023

No disagreement here. it's like the saying goes, 'Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.' The only problem is that their winnings here are affecting the rest of us, too.

You get what you vote for! pic.twitter.com/cQhPm3EK0L — SamJ❤️🇺🇸💙 (@SamJuneau) September 18, 2023

Find it hard to care at this point. We begged em to address it, and they just called us racist. Enjoy! — The Appalachian Podcast (@GetOnTap) September 18, 2023

Bingo.

They found out 😂😂😂 — Toshi.bet 🈺 (@toshi_bet) September 18, 2023

They most certainly did, didn't they? HA!

As we say down here in the south, faster than a hot knife through butter!

NYC and Chicago are begging for closed borders! https://t.co/qRDYcFt9DC — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) September 18, 2023

Leftists in sanctuary cities went and picked a whole dang bouquet of whoopsie daisies, and you just love to see it.

***

