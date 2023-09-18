Bidenomics is working: Poverty rate increased in 2022; child poverty DOUBLED
Are state-run grocery stores next?

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! Chicago residents begging local politicians to close their borders

Laura W.  |  8:30 PM on September 18, 2023
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Biden's disastrous immigration policies and weakness at our southern border are starting to be felt by even his staunchest supporters. They are NOT happy campers. A new video shows Chicago residents begging their local leaders to close the borders of their city to immigrants flooding in from Texas. 

Watch:

It's very easy to be pro-open borders when it isn't YOUR city footing the bill and having to deal with sharing your limited resources, isn't it? Chicagoans are not the only ones feeling the heat of unfettered illegal immigration, either. Recently, New York Mayor Eric Adams came into the spotlight for his comments on the migrant crisis. 

. “This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City. They’re destroying us … the city we knew, we’re about to lose.”

Suddenly, Democrats and their supporters in these 'sanctuary' cities are faced with the results of what they voted for, and they straight-up aren't having a good time. The rest of us, however, are giddy that they're finally facing the reality of what they voted for. Maybe this will open their eyes to the crisis they've insisted isn't happening. 

Too much to hope for?

Guess we'll just have to conveniently memory-hole that part of recent history. 

No disagreement here. it's like the saying goes, 'Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.' The only problem is that their winnings here are affecting the rest of us, too. 

Disturbing trend: The Rabbit Hole asks, 'Why the spike in young celibacy?' and it doesn't seem good
Grateful Calvin
Bingo. 

They most certainly did, didn't they? HA!

As we say down here in the south, faster than a hot knife through butter!

Leftists in sanctuary cities went and picked a whole dang bouquet of whoopsie daisies, and you just love to see it.

***

