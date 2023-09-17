Just for fun: NFL referee claps back with a hot mic, unlocks legend...
Mixed reactions to Trump's 'Meet the Press' interview spark even more debates on abortion access

Laura W.  |  6:40 PM on September 17, 2023
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

In an interview with ‘Meet the Press’, former president and current 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump said he would work with Democrats to find a compromise on abortion access in the U.S. 'Both sides are going to like me,' he said. He went on to say that heartbeat bills that states like FL, AL, IA, GA, and OH, etc. have implemented are a 'terrible thing'. 

Watch:

In all fairness, he also condemned the practice of so-called 'late term abortions' (abortions that take place after 20 weeks gestation), which leftists and democrats breathlessly claim simply do not happen. But that's a story all its own. Trump has also been to known to state definitively that he is in favor of exceptions for rape/incest, and if the life of the mother is jeopardized.

The ‘Meet the Press’ interview has gotten a mixed bag of reactions.  

If that's the case, it isn't a terrible strategy. Democrats refuse to ever give a firm line about where they would restrict abortion access, and that's MOST LIKELY because they wouldn't restrict it at any gestational point whatsoever, they simply don't want to come right out and say that. This could potentially force their hand.

Naturally, the DeSantis camp weighed in on Trump's statements. Florida's abortion restrictions are among some of the most stringent in the country. 

This is actually a very good point. Abortion has been deemed to be a states' rights issue by the highest court in the land. Democrats had over 50 years to enshrine Roe into law the proper way, but it's more effective as a campaign tool to rile up their base, so no wonder they never did. 

Regardless of whether you are in the Trump camp or the DeSantis camp, or even if you're a Democrat, this truth cannot be overstated. This is not an issue for the federal government to meddle in. 

***

