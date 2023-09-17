Mixed reactions to Trump's 'Meet the Press' interview spark even more debates on abortion access

In an interview with ‘Meet the Press’, former president and current 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump said he would work with Democrats to find a compromise on abortion access in the U.S. 'Both sides are going to like me,' he said. He went on to say that heartbeat bills that states like FL, AL, IA, GA, and OH, etc. have implemented are a 'terrible thing'.

Advertisement

Watch:

Trump says that it’s a “terrible thing” to sign a heartbeat abortion bill such as the ones passed in FL, IA, OH, GA etc.



Where are the alleged pro-life groups/leaders on this?



pic.twitter.com/2c4llNtkQO — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 17, 2023

In all fairness, he also condemned the practice of so-called 'late term abortions' (abortions that take place after 20 weeks gestation), which leftists and democrats breathlessly claim simply do not happen. But that's a story all its own. Trump has also been to known to state definitively that he is in favor of exceptions for rape/incest, and if the life of the mother is jeopardized.

The ‘Meet the Press’ interview has gotten a mixed bag of reactions.

Tbh, those groups are busy losing ballot measures in state after state. Trump is a terrible candidate but his instincts are dead on here - you cannot campaign on a heartbeat bill nationally and win. If DeSantis hadn’t bought into that he’d be an even better candidate. — Nick Pappas 🌻 (@NickAPappas) September 17, 2023

But he didn’t call it a bad idea to pass a national 6-week heartbeat bill, he called it a terrible thing for a Governor in a red state to sign one. This isn’t about politics, it’s about policy. He threw entire pro-life movement under the bus. — AG (@AGHamilton29) September 17, 2023

The man simply has no core principles. — Fascist Russian Asset 🔫🐊 (@SamanthaPfaff) September 17, 2023

What he said is absolutely correct. Ron Desantis’ 6 week abortion ban makes him unelectable at the national level — plain and simple



Red state governors have a duty to ban abortion, but in doing so, they need to acknowledge their chances of becoming President are 0 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 17, 2023

Trump called the signing of a 6 week abortion ban a “terrible mistake” which it obviously was politically. — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) September 17, 2023

Trump's right on this. 12-15 weeks is a moderate position that cuts Democrats off at the knees and forces them to take extreme positions. — Tar Heel Joe (@FormerModerate) September 17, 2023

If that's the case, it isn't a terrible strategy. Democrats refuse to ever give a firm line about where they would restrict abortion access, and that's MOST LIKELY because they wouldn't restrict it at any gestational point whatsoever, they simply don't want to come right out and say that. This could potentially force their hand.

NEW: Trump says he will compromise with Democrats on abortion so that they’re nice to him: “Both sides are going to like me.”



Then he says it’s “a terrible thing” babies with heartbeats are protected in Iowa, Florida, and South Carolina.@RonDeSantis will NEVER sell out… pic.twitter.com/8c5zpGhVjW — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 17, 2023

Naturally, the DeSantis camp weighed in on Trump's statements. Florida's abortion restrictions are among some of the most stringent in the country.

I thought the whole point of Dobbs was to hand abortion decisions back to the states.



No one should be talking about putting it back under Federal control. What is he thinking? — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) September 17, 2023

This is actually a very good point. Abortion has been deemed to be a states' rights issue by the highest court in the land. Democrats had over 50 years to enshrine Roe into law the proper way, but it's more effective as a campaign tool to rile up their base, so no wonder they never did.

Advertisement

Also, we cannot allow the left to make this election about abortion.

6-24-22 Roe was overturned, therefore the states decide for themselves.



The federal government is out of it.

We do not have to fight this anymore.



Federalism won. — Cotton-33 🇺🇸 (@Cottonwood_331) September 17, 2023

Regardless of whether you are in the Trump camp or the DeSantis camp, or even if you're a Democrat, this truth cannot be overstated. This is not an issue for the federal government to meddle in.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!