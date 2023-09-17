Saskatchewan schools stand with parents - must obtain consent to use 'preferred pronouns'

Let us all take a moment and thank the heavens for this kind of sanity making its way back into our culture and society again. Schools in Saskatchewan must now inform parents and obtain their consent before using the preferred pronouns or preferred name of children under 16 years of age. No more secrecy, no more sneaking around behind parents' backs. Hallelujah!

Schools in Saskatchewan must obtain parental consent before using the preferred name or pronouns of students who are under 16 years of age https://t.co/ZWZZssRgKn — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 17, 2023

There is something in the Canadian Constitution called the 'notwithstanding clause', which was proposed by former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau that 'allows a providence to opt out of or override any decision by the Supreme Court of Canada that affects the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.'

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he would use a Constitutional protection – the notwithstanding clause – to ensure that students wanting to change their gender or pronouns at school must have parental permission to do so.

This is a HUGE win for parents in Canada. We are currently seeing the ensuing madness of the woke gender ideology here in America already, so this kind of pushback is very refreshing. We should take note.

The Ottawa federal government might kick Saskatchewan out of Canada for this blatant disregard of the general government’s values. It’s as if the Saskatchewan government believes children belong to their parents.

Saskatchewan would be better off if kicked out.#NationalDivorce https://t.co/arfMSMeB8I — Keith Bessette (@BessetteKeith) September 17, 2023

Can we trade some of our woke states for Saskatchewan? Seems like a pretty fair deal.

Small victories but they all count. — sixtytwoone (@sixtytwoone) September 17, 2023

Absolutely, every victory counts. Especially when it comes to our children.

Any word about mandating that only real biology is taught? #StopGenderWoo — Jennifer J Walters (@JWaltersFemale) September 17, 2023

We could not agree more! But children are being taught these days that objective reality is some kind of 'microaggression' and 'trauma'. It's way past time that we nip that in the bud, don't you think?

