Saskatchewan schools stand with parents - must obtain consent to use 'preferred pronouns'

Laura W.  |  4:10 PM on September 17, 2023
AP Photo/Armando Franca

Let us all take a moment and thank the heavens for this kind of sanity making its way back into our culture and society again. Schools in Saskatchewan must now inform parents and obtain their consent before using the preferred pronouns or preferred name of children under 16 years of age. No more secrecy, no more sneaking around behind parents' backs. Hallelujah!

There is something in the Canadian Constitution called the 'notwithstanding clause', which was proposed by former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau that 'allows a providence to opt out of or override any decision by the Supreme Court of Canada that affects the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.'

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he would use a Constitutional protection – the notwithstanding clause – to ensure that students wanting to change their gender or pronouns at school must have parental permission to do so.

This is a HUGE win for parents in Canada. We are currently seeing the ensuing madness of the woke gender ideology here in America already, so this kind of pushback is very refreshing. We should take note. 

Can we trade some of our woke states for Saskatchewan? Seems like a pretty fair deal. 

Absolutely, every victory counts. Especially when it comes to our children. 

We could not agree more! But children are being taught these days that objective reality is some kind of 'microaggression' and 'trauma'. It's way past time that we nip that in the bud, don't you think?

