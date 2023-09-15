Tommy Tuberville changes his tune on evidence against Biden, is now 'SHOCKED'

The senator from this writer's home state of Alabama stated on Wednesday that he is 'absolutely shocked' at the amount of evidence that has been gathered in the investigation of the Biden family's alleged crimes.

Advertisement

'For the first time here in the Senate, most of us just sat down and listened as they laid out the case against President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. You know, I am absolutely shocked by the scale of the allegations and the strength of the evidence.' Tuberville said, as reported by Newsmax.

Read:

Tuberville had been skeptical in the past, calling the impeachment inquiry and the rumors of evidence 'a lot of fire and smoke.' Upon meeting with representatives Jim Jordan and James Comer and seeing what has been compiled, his tune has since changed.

This, of course, has brought the rabid Democrat voters out of the woodwork.

He also believe in Santa Clause and the Easter Bunny, so there is that. — Independent Suzanne Votes Blue (@SuzanneCEvans) September 14, 2023

Tommy Tuberville is shocked that the light goes off in the refrigerator when the door is closed. — Dmin🟧 (@vardmin) September 14, 2023

All they do is talk about it. Never do they prove they have any evidence. It’s a Trumplican tactic to influence voters against Biden.



All this negativity will work in favor of Biden and backfire against the real crooks - the ones responsible for J6. You know who you are. 🇺🇸 — John G Acosta (@JohnGAcosta1) September 14, 2023

And there's the standard mention of Trump. These people let that man consume WAY too much of their lives.

Let's be honest here, they won't believe any evidence there is no matter what, they're too busy showing us their impression of an ostrich. (head in the sand gif here?)

Others, however, are not so rigidly entrenched in Leftist dogma that they're willing to dismiss this so easily.

And that is just what they have now.



Subpoenas and more investigating will uncover greater amounts.



As much as Dems and MSM try to deflect and minimize, this will be the biggest scandal in our history. — TheAbeFroman (@followed_ByBots) September 14, 2023

To those in denial, take a moment to read from the house oversight committee: https://t.co/T8I42DpIkn — Robin Black (@RobinBlack2487) September 14, 2023

Thank you, Robin, for the actual memorandum! We should all be willing to be patient while evidence is compiled, and be able to look at it critically and objectively. Leftists may not be capable of that intellectual feat, but we can always hope that cooler heads will prevail.

Let's wait and see what is discovered, and then go from there. You know, like rational adults.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!