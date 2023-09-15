Tommy Tuberville changes his tune on evidence against Biden, is now 'SHOCKED'

AP does ANOTHER talking point pivot on 'no evidence' of Biden wrongdoing
Laura W.  |  1:35 PM on September 15, 2023
AP Photo/Butch Dill

The senator from this writer's home state of Alabama stated on Wednesday that he is 'absolutely shocked' at the amount of evidence that has been gathered in the investigation of the Biden family's alleged crimes. 

'For the first time here in the Senate, most of us just sat down and listened as they laid out the case against President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. You know, I am absolutely shocked by the scale of the allegations and the strength of the evidence.' Tuberville said, as reported by Newsmax. 

Read:

Tuberville had been skeptical in the past, calling the impeachment inquiry and the rumors of evidence 'a lot of fire and smoke.' Upon meeting with representatives Jim Jordan and James Comer and seeing what has been compiled, his tune has since changed. 

This, of course, has brought the rabid Democrat voters out of the woodwork.

And there's the standard mention of Trump. These people let that man consume WAY too much of their lives.

Let's be honest here, they won't believe any evidence there is no matter what, they're too busy showing us their impression of an ostrich. (head in the sand gif here?)

Others, however, are not so rigidly entrenched in Leftist dogma that they're willing to dismiss this so easily.

Thank you, Robin, for the actual memorandum! We should all be willing to be patient while evidence is compiled, and be able to look at it critically and objectively. Leftists may not be capable of that intellectual feat, but we can always hope that cooler heads will prevail. 

Let's wait and see what is discovered, and then go from there. You know, like rational adults. 

***

