Police stand by and watch as car thief calmly picks out keys and steals car from Hollywood dealership

Laura W.  |  4:30 PM on September 15, 2023
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

The 'Defund the Police' movement still lives on in the hearts, and more importantly policies (even if not in name), in blue cities and states, and we are witnessing the end result of that mentality. ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles posted a video that will make you shake your head at the state of things in California.

It's absolutely stunning to watch this criminal just calmly pick out the keys to the car that he wants, while police stand by watching. Then again, breaking and entering is a lesser charge than grand theft auto is. So perhaps there was a plan in place on the police's end. 

Absolutely correct. The left has criminalized the police, rather than the criminals, and then they stand around scratching their heads wondering why crime has escalated in their communities. They found a way to spin this, however. They can claim low crime rates in their communities simply by refusing to arrest and charge the criminals.

Well, of course. That's been the driving narrative surrounding police these days: those evil police are racist!

An arrest was made though after a chase through Hollywood, we can only hope that crimes will once start to be punished in the utopist state that is California.

Fingers crossed!

