Police stand by and watch as car thief calmly picks out keys and steals car from Hollywood dealership

The 'Defund the Police' movement still lives on in the hearts, and more importantly policies (even if not in name), in blue cities and states, and we are witnessing the end result of that mentality. ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles posted a video that will make you shake your head at the state of things in California.

What starts as a smash-and-dash car theft at a Toyota dealership in Hollywood ends in a smashing takedown at a Lamborghini dealership in Beverly Hills. Cops watch as a suspect calmly picks out keys before stealing a new car. The gatecrashing getaway - This morning at 6 from ABC7 pic.twitter.com/U7iMxrUxRQ — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 15, 2023

It's absolutely stunning to watch this criminal just calmly pick out the keys to the car that he wants, while police stand by watching. Then again, breaking and entering is a lesser charge than grand theft auto is. So perhaps there was a plan in place on the police's end.

This is what happens when police aren't supported by elected officials and are, instead, blamed by the DA and the Mayor for the results of the DA and the Mayor's policies. https://t.co/O9BArjvDdo — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) September 15, 2023

Absolutely correct. The left has criminalized the police, rather than the criminals, and then they stand around scratching their heads wondering why crime has escalated in their communities. They found a way to spin this, however. They can claim low crime rates in their communities simply by refusing to arrest and charge the criminals.

If they would’ve arrested him the headline would be “Police brutally take down black man for taking keys from a car dealership” — ramon (@Ramontheman1) September 15, 2023

Well, of course. That's been the driving narrative surrounding police these days: those evil police are racist!

BREAKING: A suspect is in custody after a shocking pursuit through Hollywood. We have the full story this morning on @ABC7. https://t.co/bQoR7CzrCQ — Shayla Girardin (@ABC7Shayla) September 15, 2023

An arrest was made though after a chase through Hollywood, we can only hope that crimes will once start to be punished in the utopist state that is California.

Fingers crossed!

