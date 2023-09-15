Maxine Waters puts out BIZARRE Trump post, and X didn't let us down

To be honest, we're more surprised that Maxine Waters is still around than anything else, but true to form, she posted a bizzare anti-Trump tweet. We guess it's true that a zebra can't change its stripes.

Many are worried that the Judge has extended Trump’s trial date. Not to worry! TRUMP CAN’T RUN. TRUMP CAN’T HIDE. He will be imprisoned with Ivanka by his side! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 15, 2023

What did Ivanka do? LOL we thought the Democrats were busy clutching their pearls about indicting the son of the current president for breaking federal gun laws, calling it a 'ThReAt To OuR dEmOcraCy'.

'But it's different when WE do it!!!11!'

Thanks goodness for the X/Twitter users who give us some laughs to deal with the insane ramblings of geriatric Leftists.

Was this written by Dr Seuss? https://t.co/qwchA89r4A — Derek Schwartz (@derek_mafs) September 15, 2023

To be fair, if he did, that post would've been WAY more coherent, with the added bonus of having fun little rhymes!

Perfect, just make sure you don't make any sudden movements, you don't want to scare her off.

I thought this was a parody account but nope it’s her real one — David Leatherwood 🇺🇸 (@brokebackUSA) September 15, 2023

In the spirit of total transparency, this author had to double check as well LOL

Leave President Trump's children out of this. https://t.co/m9koEYETh3 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 15, 2023

Right? Hasn't it been the left and the Democrats bemoaning the charges against Hunter because it's just so sad for Loving Daddy Joe? It's amusingly hypocritical that NO Democrat or leftist has condemned Maxine for suggesting to arrest Trump's daughter. Then again, they probably ignore her like the rest of us do.

Perhaps Maxine should take a seat considering her own history of brazen corruption and encouraging violence. Just a suggestion.