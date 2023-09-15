BREAKING NEWS: Harry Sisson is 100% behind Biden and GenZ will be the...
That's IT! I've decided who I'm supporting in the Republican Primary ... I...
Hey DEMS, about that pee tape? --> VA Dem Susanna Gibson's story just...
Super economic GENIUS Paul Krugman REALLY wants you to stop believing your own...
Is THIS what comes after woke?! Dave Rubin shares ALARMING worksheet one public...
AP does ANOTHER talking point pivot on 'no evidence' of Biden wrongdoing
New Yorkers Give AOC a Piece of Their Mind
INSPIRED by Noem and Lewandowski rumors, Iowahawk comes up with NEW (hilarious) cable...
BREAKING: The last three men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot acquitted
Tommy Tuberville changes his tune on evidence against Biden, is now 'SHOCKED'
'Children are prime targets': Tim Ballard testifies on the human cost of a...
World War II Veteran Silences Crowd at Vivek Ramaswamy Town Hall
Biden appoints billionaire to oversee and ensure a vibrant economic recovery (no, NOT...
Mike Lee DRAGS 'law firm' of Schumer, McConnell, McCarthy, & Jeffries in straight-fire...

Maxine Waters puts out BIZARRE Trump post, and X didn't let us down

Laura W.  |  3:30 PM on September 15, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

To be honest, we're more surprised that Maxine Waters is still around than anything else, but true to form, she posted a bizzare anti-Trump tweet. We guess it's true that a zebra can't change its stripes.

Advertisement

What did Ivanka do? LOL we thought the Democrats were busy clutching their pearls about indicting the son of the current president for breaking federal gun laws, calling it a 'ThReAt To OuR dEmOcraCy'.

'But it's different when WE do it!!!11!'

Thanks goodness for the X/Twitter users who give us some laughs to deal with the insane ramblings of geriatric Leftists.

To be fair, if he did, that post would've been WAY more coherent, with the added bonus of having fun little rhymes!

Perfect, just make sure you don't make any sudden movements, you don't want to scare her off.

Recommended

Is THIS what comes after woke?! Dave Rubin shares ALARMING worksheet one public school gave 5th graders
Sam J.
Advertisement

In the spirit of total transparency, this author had to double check as well LOL

Right? Hasn't it been the left and the Democrats bemoaning the charges against Hunter because it's just so sad for Loving Daddy Joe? It's amusingly hypocritical that NO Democrat or leftist has condemned Maxine for suggesting to arrest Trump's daughter. Then again, they probably ignore her like the rest of us do.

Perhaps Maxine should take a seat considering her own history of brazen corruption and encouraging violence. Just a suggestion. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is THIS what comes after woke?! Dave Rubin shares ALARMING worksheet one public school gave 5th graders
Sam J.
Hey DEMS, about that pee tape? --> VA Dem Susanna Gibson's story just got worse ... if that's possible
Sam J.
What ... the HELL?! James O'Keefe drops undercover Maui footage and something is DEFINITELY off (watch)
Sam J.
Mike Lee DRAGS 'law firm' of Schumer, McConnell, McCarthy, & Jeffries in straight-fire THREAD on spending
Sam J.
Super economic GENIUS Paul Krugman REALLY wants you to stop believing your own lying eyes
Coucy
BREAKING: The last three men charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot acquitted
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is THIS what comes after woke?! Dave Rubin shares ALARMING worksheet one public school gave 5th graders Sam J.
Advertisement