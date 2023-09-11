Keith Olbermann strikes out exploiting 9/11 to attack Bush and even Lefties aren't...
New Mexico Sheriff Refuses to Enforce Governor's Unconstitutional Firearm Restrictions
Toronto Star: It's not a parent's right to know their child's gender identity
Biden admin OK's deal to release billions to 'world's #1 sponsor of terror'......
Ok Kamala, can you ANSWER the question please? VP spins in circles around...
Ohio lawmaker tries to zing Chip Roy but quickly finds out he came...
Tragic story of young girl caught in LGBTQ cult shows EXACTLY what Democrats...
YIKES! Chaya Raichik shares tweets from Burbank mayor PADDLED by drag queen that...
Axios explores why you should feel guilty over 'new trend' of... putting ice...
Bernalillo Co. Sheriff John Allen goes OFF on Gov. Lujan Grisham and her...
Kamala Harris Confronted by Reporter on Her Abortion Stance
NY Times spotted making a slight modification to 'no evidence' of Biden corruption
John Hayward goes scorched-EARTH on Dems IGNORING illegal immigration until it was...
WOW! You've GOTTA check out how Google is commemorating 9/11 ... it's REALLY...

'Look for the helpers.' A look at the furry helpers of 9/11

Laura W.  |  4:05 PM on September 11, 2023
Meme

Mr. Rogers once told us, 'When I was a boy and would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are willing to help.' '

One of the unintended lessons that 9/11 taught us was that those helpers don't always have to be humans. Sometimes they're covered in fur and walk on 4 legs. 

Not much is really known about 'Disaster Search Dogs', it isn't something most people have to think about, thankfully. There were an estimated 300 specially trained dogs with experience not only in search and rescue, but police work, therapy, and comfort provision. 

From 911Memorial.org:

Search and rescue dogs (SAR) specialize in disaster response skills. Trained to detect the scent of living humans, their mission was to find survivors buried in the rubble. One of the dogs found the last living person rescued from Ground Zero, 27 hours after the collapse of the towers. As the days went on, rescue and recovery workers realized the chance of finding survivors was increasingly slim, and the operation turned its focus to recovery. Cadaver dogs, trained to find human remains, were also on the scene.

Alongside their handlers, the four-legged heroes worked tirelessly climbing huge piles of debris while fires still smoldered. The search for signs of life or human remains was mentally and physically taxing on the dogs, who became discouraged and started losing their drive to continue. Recognizing the importance of motivation among the dogs, handlers would stage "mock finds" so the animals could feel successful.

Recommended

Tragic story of young girl caught in LGBTQ cult shows EXACTLY what Democrats are doing to kids
Chad Felix Greene

Meaning that living people hid themselves among the rubble and debris so that the dogs could 'find' them. They did this because the dogs were becoming disheartened and depressed by not recovering live people.

Always look for the helpers, right? So let's look at these furry helpers:

For weeks, these dogs hunted for signs of life in the ruins. 

“We went there expecting to find hundreds of people trapped,” said Chris Selfridge, 54, of Johnstown, Pa., who was Riley’s handler. “But we didn’t find anybody alive.”

Here are some of our 'helpers':

Apollo, the first search and rescue dog to arrive. He was the first police K-9 to respond.

 “We got there right after the buildings collapsed. To get to the rubble, we had to go through almost waist-deep water. All of a sudden he disappeared, fell into a hole. Then this big fireball comes up and he comes running out. He was on fire. I brushed off the burning embers and he went right back to searching.”

  • Cara, a Beauceron, was the first to test out a remote camera system. 
  • Morgan, an English Springer Spaniel cadaver dog. 
  • Sage, a Border Collie who worked at the Pentagon as well as in Iraq.
  • Satchmo, a giant schnauzer deployed with Florida Task Force 1. 'Our first day at Ground Zero was September 20. By then everyone knew it had turned into a recovery mission but nobody wanted to admit it.'
  • Gunner, a rottweiler. He died in 2005. 
  • Louie, the only SAR (search and rescue) boxer at ground zero. 
  • Sonny, a Doberman.

This is just a small sampling of our best friends. 

Our helpers. We do not deserve dogs. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tragic story of young girl caught in LGBTQ cult shows EXACTLY what Democrats are doing to kids
Chad Felix Greene
YIKES! Chaya Raichik shares tweets from Burbank mayor PADDLED by drag queen that make him look even WORSE
Sam J.
Toronto Star: It's not a parent's right to know their child's gender identity
Brett T.
Keith Olbermann strikes out exploiting 9/11 to attack Bush and even Lefties aren't having it today
Chad Felix Greene
Biden admin OK's deal to release billions to 'world's #1 sponsor of terror'... on 9/11
Doug P.
Axios explores why you should feel guilty over 'new trend' of... putting ice in your drink?
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Tragic story of young girl caught in LGBTQ cult shows EXACTLY what Democrats are doing to kids Chad Felix Greene