Women’s March unwittingly embraces ‘The Patriarchy’ and we can’t get enough of the ABSOLUTE IRONY

Laura W.  |  6:35 PM on September 10, 2023
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Vocabulary lesson time! According to modern concepts of feminism, ‘The Patriarchy’ is an all-encompassing term for a patriarchal society. Patriarchal societies are systems in place either culturally or via the government in which men hold the power and women are excluded from it. In other words, ‘The Patriarchy’ oppresses women and privileges men. It is a perpetuation of gender inequality. Now for the ironic part!

So now feminism isn’t really feminism unless men who think they’re women are prioritized. And here lately, they are being prioritized over ACTUAL women and girls (biological females) even as far as our highest level of government.

This author couldn’t have said it better herself. Also, the dangers posed by allowing just any man to claim he is a woman and be given access to female-only spaces like bathrooms, dressing rooms, and changing rooms cannot be overstated, but that is a story for a different article.

100% correct! Feminism, by definition, is the advocacy of WOMEN’S rights, and thank the heavens that least our audience knows how to define ‘woman’.

This is not an unfair assessment. The WOMEN’S March is betraying real women everywhere.

*SNORT LAUGH*

Now THIS one is good! If the Women’s March wants to embrace men who think they’re women, fine, more power to them, but they should probably consider rebranding themselves simply ‘People’s March’. Just a thought.

