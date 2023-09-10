Women’s March unwittingly embraces ‘The Patriarchy’ and we can’t get enough of the ABSOLUTE IRONY

Vocabulary lesson time! According to modern concepts of feminism, ‘The Patriarchy’ is an all-encompassing term for a patriarchal society. Patriarchal societies are systems in place either culturally or via the government in which men hold the power and women are excluded from it. In other words, ‘The Patriarchy’ oppresses women and privileges men. It is a perpetuation of gender inequality. Now for the ironic part!

If it excludes trans women, it is not feminism!!! — Women's March (@womensmarch) September 10, 2023

So now feminism isn’t really feminism unless men who think they’re women are prioritized. And here lately, they are being prioritized over ACTUAL women and girls (biological females) even as far as our highest level of government.

"Feminism is about giving men the right to pretend to be women, take their accomplishments, and invade their spaces!" 🤦‍♂️



It's pretty obvious that the person who runs this account for the Women's March is a dude in a dress. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) September 10, 2023

This author couldn’t have said it better herself. Also, the dangers posed by allowing just any man to claim he is a woman and be given access to female-only spaces like bathrooms, dressing rooms, and changing rooms cannot be overstated, but that is a story for a different article.

Did you realize yet, trans women are not females. So feminism really don't apply to them. — Anonykrysa (@anonykrysa) September 10, 2023

100% correct! Feminism, by definition, is the advocacy of WOMEN’S rights, and thank the heavens that least our audience knows how to define ‘woman’.

Saw this and thought of you. pic.twitter.com/s7K7ZNu6w8 — Lanee (@OakTreeLaneN) September 10, 2023

This is not an unfair assessment. The WOMEN’S March is betraying real women everywhere.

Ballsy. It's about time feminists nutted up and accepted women with the cajones to be their true leaders. https://t.co/yAEkwrOyWS — The Mustachioed James (@HiThere144) September 10, 2023

*SNORT LAUGH*

It puts the lotion on its skin, or else it doesn’t march again. https://t.co/5SxTMjxdd7 pic.twitter.com/9y2QyoB59x — Dissoi_Logoi (@Dissoi_Logoi_) September 10, 2023

Now THIS one is good! If the Women’s March wants to embrace men who think they’re women, fine, more power to them, but they should probably consider rebranding themselves simply ‘People’s March’. Just a thought.

