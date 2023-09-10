Infectious disease center pushes ‘study’ suggesting you’re DUMB if you didn’t rush to get the jab

The single most effective propaganda tool in existence is fear. Close seconds are bullying and insulting/shaming. This is precisely what the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota has attempted to do. Just take a look at this ‘study’ they published.

Smart people first in line for COVID-19 vaccines, study suggests



A total of 80% of the most intelligent people were vaccinated within 40 days of #COVID-19 vaccine availability, compared with 180 days for those with the lowest cognitive ability.https://t.co/Eq5mj02g5q pic.twitter.com/cltE0NX9Gj — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) September 8, 2023

We on the Right are no strangers to having our intelligence insulted by our ‘betters,' but it’s just getting increasingly more laughable every time it’s attempted. And, true to form, people are having NONE of this propaganda anymore.

Interestingly, this Carnegie Mellon pre-print found the opposite— that the highest rate of hesitancy was among PhDs.



Researchers had to remove this (inconvenient) finding in order to publish the study. https://t.co/OgENtvcOr0 pic.twitter.com/HMc8OzHC96 — Dana Parish (@danaparish) September 8, 2023

The fact this type of propaganda is published by an infectious disease centre is beyond horrific;

A summary of the study.

The study focuses on a specific age group 42-59 years and is based on data primarily from men who have served in the military.

Uppsala University… https://t.co/tcHB4Y02Cr pic.twitter.com/x4RQFl06GG — Barry Sharp (@BarryESharp) September 9, 2023

This study, of a narrow age range of military vets is contradicted by larger previous data -



Of the educational levels of people taking the COVID vaccines, PhDs had the lowest uptake. They know better than to inject a brand new invention in the body and then FAFO later. https://t.co/5AtrYhEn0c — Dr. Colleen Huber (@DrCHuber) September 10, 2023

How about them apples? Both the Carnegie Mellon Institute AND the University of Pittsburgh show that those with Ph.D.s were more likely than the average high school graduate (or less) to be hesitant about these experimental ‘vaccines’. Not only that but there are serious questions regarding the sample sizes and methodology of this ‘study’.

I dunno, this kind of framing feels both ableist and insulting. You're never going to convince anybody to get vaccinated by calling them stupid or suggesting they have lower intelligence or whatever. Feels like a nice, polite, liberal version of calling people the r word. — (((Pia))) (@Voici_Mme_B) September 8, 2023

Let’s be honest, that is PRECISELY what is happening here. If you ever doubted their contempt for the average Joe and Josephine, it’s time to stop. But as far as this author is concerned, they can keep their ineffective marketing tools. It ultimately works in our favor.

Damn, you know what? They called me dumb for not getting vaccinated, so now I will get vaccinated. Genius marketing. Bravo. https://t.co/mAa637Qo3l — C. Collins 🇺🇸 (@cl_collinss) September 9, 2023

See what we mean? LOL

This is not parody. It's a "study" attempting to make those who jumped at the first chance to take the 💉 feel smarter than the rest. https://t.co/ALHtChuTFT — Bad Gato 😼 (@Trisha_Gato) September 10, 2023

We concur, 100%! Anything to maintain the illusion of ‘elitism’, right? We hope they stretch well before patting themselves on the back this way.

"experts agree"

"study suggests"

"scientists claim"

"sources say"



Who exactly? Which studies/experts/scientists/sources? Where is the data? — HighValueMail (@HighValueMail) September 9, 2023

Shhhhh, it is not for us mere mortals with subpar intellects to question the men (and/or women, this certainly isn’t a sexist issue) behind the curtain!

It's hard to teach a stupid dog new tricks.



But smart ones can heel, beg and rollover with only the slightest training and inducement.



Some even "play-dead." https://t.co/Vwbi2LNWK5 — Shagrath: Apocalypse Enjoyer (@darkannulus) September 9, 2023

We see what you did here!

Guess we’re just going to continue being okay with flunking out of The Leftist Obedience Training School.