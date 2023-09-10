Rebekah Jones claims 'Community Notes' is involved in CRIMINAL activity for fact-checking...
Climate Change is WORSE than all-out Nuclear War says President Biden in rambling,...
New York politicos argue immigration and Zaid Jilani SWOOPS in with the receipts
Dana Loesch DROPS gun-grabbing Lefties (Hogg) pushing anti-Grisham talking points to SAVE...
‘An honorable father defending his daughter’: Twitter reacts to Scott Smith’s pardon
Farewell and good riddance to Chuck FRAUD ... er, we mean Chuck Todd
Jake Tapper pushes Blinken to PUNISH Elon Musk for DARING to refuse to...
WTH?! Megyn Kelly LEVELS Facebook for censoring detransitioner claiming the account is 'to...
Youngkin pardons Loudoun Cty dad arrested for standing up to the school board...
TOOL bag Wajahat Ali taken down in a BIG WAY in BRUTAL back...
What is this strange ritual? SportsCenter confused after Coco Gauff prays after Grand...
Hate to be the bearer of bad news BUT Vivek Ramaswamy just gave...
Pro-trans-kids harpy caught on video attacking Billboard Chris BEGS him to take the...
REKT! LEO's response to anti-police Democrat who was carjacked now demanding more police...

Infectious disease center pushes ‘study’ suggesting you’re DUMB if you didn’t rush to get the jab

Laura W.  |  2:55 PM on September 10, 2023
Meme

The single most effective propaganda tool in existence is fear. Close seconds are bullying and insulting/shaming. This is precisely what the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota has attempted to do. Just take a look at this ‘study’ they published.

We on the Right are no strangers to having our intelligence insulted by our ‘betters,' but it’s just getting increasingly more laughable every time it’s attempted. And, true to form, people are having NONE of this propaganda anymore.

Recommended

New York politicos argue immigration and Zaid Jilani SWOOPS in with the receipts
justmindy

How about them apples? Both the Carnegie Mellon Institute AND the University of Pittsburgh show that those with Ph.D.s were more likely than the average high school graduate (or less) to be hesitant about these experimental ‘vaccines’. Not only that but there are serious questions regarding the sample sizes and methodology of this ‘study’.

Let’s be honest, that is PRECISELY what is happening here. If you ever doubted their contempt for the average Joe and Josephine, it’s time to stop. But as far as this author is concerned, they can keep their ineffective marketing tools. It ultimately works in our favor.

See what we mean? LOL

We concur, 100%! Anything to maintain the illusion of ‘elitism’, right? We hope they stretch well before patting themselves on the back this way.

Shhhhh, it is not for us mere mortals with subpar intellects to question the men (and/or women, this certainly isn’t a sexist issue) behind the curtain!

We see what you did here! 

Guess we’re just going to continue being okay with flunking out of The Leftist Obedience Training School.

Tags: VACCINE COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New York politicos argue immigration and Zaid Jilani SWOOPS in with the receipts
justmindy
Pro-trans-kids harpy caught on video attacking Billboard Chris BEGS him to take the video down and LOL
Sam J.
Climate Change is WORSE than all-out Nuclear War says President Biden in rambling, semi-incoherent speech
Coucy
‘An honorable father defending his daughter’: Twitter reacts to Scott Smith’s pardon
Grateful Calvin
Farewell and good riddance to Chuck FRAUD ... er, we mean Chuck Todd
justmindy
Dana Loesch DROPS gun-grabbing Lefties (Hogg) pushing anti-Grisham talking points to SAVE their OWN bacon
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
New York politicos argue immigration and Zaid Jilani SWOOPS in with the receipts justmindy