Squad Logic: Denounce the DSCC’s Dirty Money, Then Pitch a Hissy Fit for a Bigger Check

Ayanna Pressley gave her bestie boo, AOC, a big old compliment for giving El-Sayed a whole bunch of money and then backhanded the DSCC at the same time. Ayanna says they aren't supporting the little terrorist running for Senate in Michigan enough (and yes, he is little).

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Rep. Ayanna Pressley in MI just praised AOC for the $1 million — and ripped DSCC. “The DSCC should take note because it is shameful that we are not seeing an equitable investment in progressive and diverse candidates like Abdul El-Sayed, like Angie Nixon, like Scott Colom.” https://t.co/QVRs8gOh1e — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 16, 2026

Also, she thinks they should be helping the psycho running for Senate in Florida, Angie Nixon. That lady is a real nut job. Maybe they just don't want to throw good money after bad, Ayanna.

The DSCC’s Maeve Coyle says in response, “Holding the Michigan Senate seat is key to our path to the majority, and the DSCC has invested $16 million to date in the effort to elect Abdul El-Sayed. We are grateful for Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s generous investment, because winning a Senate majority and putting a stop to Donald Trump’s corruption and chaos is an all hands on deck moment.” — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 16, 2026

The DSCC shot back that they've actually given El-Sayed a whole bunch of money so she should keep their names out of her mouth.

They gave El-Sayed over $10 million. Chuck Schumer said he was investing in Colom in Mississippi and White Socialists had a damn fit. Why El-Sayed and Nixon can’t raise money on their own? DSA and leftists said establishment candidates suck but they’re raising money and not complaining. Maybe Abdul shouldn’t run on “money out of politics” knowing damn well it cost money to campaign. By the way, I donated to Colom this morning. He’s not DSA. — Tanja (@WeSee2024) October 16, 2026

The Dems are in disarray.

@ShaneGoldmacher Straight up lies as @AyannaPressley knows. — Steve Schale (@steveschale) October 16, 2026

@ShaneGoldmacher Hey @AyannaPressley the DSCC is funding rl sayed way more than you, the squad or Bernie. Stop lying about them — JoyMaple (@MapleSyrupYummo) October 16, 2026

Yeah, Ayanna!

@ShaneGoldmacher Always playing the victim card, Michigan has gotten significant support. @BernieSanders has a stash, why doesn't she ask him? — Marco Frieri (@MarcoAFrieri) October 16, 2026

Go ask Commie Gramps for some moolah.

@ShaneGoldmacher If Angie Nixon wins, she has every right to be hostile to the democratic establishment. She has no reason to play nice — Sahel PT (@SahelPaleTales) October 16, 2026

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She's not going to win so no worries.

Schumer has spent $35 million. How much has Sanders spent out of his $22 million warchest in Michigan? — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) October 16, 2026

Maybe Bernie is buying a fourth house.

We’re not going back to this—casually implying racism on no basis whatsoever when “establishment” groups like the DSCC and SMP have invested something like $50M to help Abdul win. — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) October 16, 2026

Sorry, A-Dumb! It looks like you're going back to exactly that. Kind of like how your old boss Harry Reid lied about Mitt Romney and Koch family with no evidence, at all. Enjoy.

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