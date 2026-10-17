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Squad Logic: Denounce the DSCC’s Dirty Money, Then Pitch a Hissy Fit for a Bigger Check

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 17, 2026 7:10 PM
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Squad Logic: Denounce the DSCC’s Dirty Money, Then Pitch a Hissy Fit for a Bigger Check
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Ayanna Pressley gave her bestie boo, AOC, a big old compliment for giving El-Sayed a whole bunch of money and then backhanded the DSCC at the same time. Ayanna says they aren't supporting the little terrorist running for Senate in Michigan enough (and yes, he is little).

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Also, she thinks they should be helping the psycho running for Senate in Florida, Angie Nixon. That lady is a real nut job. Maybe they just don't want to throw good money after bad, Ayanna.

The DSCC shot back that they've actually given El-Sayed a whole bunch of money so she should keep their names out of her mouth. 

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The Dems are in disarray.

Yeah, Ayanna!

Go ask Commie Gramps for some moolah.

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She's not going to win so no worries.

Maybe Bernie is buying a fourth house.

Sorry, A-Dumb! It looks like you're going back to exactly that. Kind of like how your old boss Harry Reid lied about Mitt Romney and Koch family with no evidence, at all. Enjoy.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | AYANNA PRESSLEY

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