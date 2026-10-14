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Crickets From the Squad and Feminist Twitter As Iran Prepares to Execute a Young Woman for Blasphemy

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 14, 2026 11:57 AM
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Crickets From the Squad and Feminist Twitter As Iran Prepares to Execute a Young Woman for Blasphemy
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

While American feminists spend the day clutching their pearls over a Shane Gillis joke, women in Iran have real problems.

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Someone should ask Abdul El-Sayed if women should be sentenced to death for insulting the prophet. 

They want to make up problems for American women when women in Iran are being sentenced to death for nothing.

They're too busy writing another strongly worded memo against the United States and Trump probably.

Don't hold your breath.

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Not if America keeps electing people who agree with this nonsense.

Where is Hasan Piker talking about fascism and stuff?

Let's focus on the real issues.

All Americans are. Many just don't realize it.

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Anyone at all?

They won't make one peep. They only have comments when it is to criticize Christianity or conservatives. 

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News Topics AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI | IRAN | ISLAM | UNITED NATIONS

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