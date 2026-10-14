Crickets From the Squad and Feminist Twitter As Iran Prepares to Execute a Young Woman for Blasphemy

While American feminists spend the day clutching their pearls over a Shane Gillis joke, women in Iran have real problems.

Iranian woman, 23, is sentenced to death for blasphemy over a social media post that 'insulted the prophet' https://t.co/r6zXMuUVmY — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) October 14, 2026

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Someone should ask Abdul El-Sayed if women should be sentenced to death for insulting the prophet.

Crickets from virtually everyone who’s been freaking out over a televised joke about gym shorts for 4 days — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 14, 2026

They want to make up problems for American women when women in Iran are being sentenced to death for nothing.

Anything to say here, @UN? — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 14, 2026

They're too busy writing another strongly worded memo against the United States and Trump probably.

Muhammad was an evil, filthy, pathetic pedophile, rapist, murderer, lunatic, and so much more. Iran's regime should and MUST be destroyed. — Ridvan Aydemir | Apostate Prophet (@ApostateProphet) October 14, 2026

Let's see if pink-haired pronoun-having feminists have anything to say about this. — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 14, 2026

Don't hold your breath.

I'm accused of blasphemy every day. I'm grateful to be American because under the satanic Islamic regime I'd be executed. Those who are brave enough to stand against false religions are my people. Soon this planet will be free. https://t.co/Z68jsWBiF5 — Kab (@Kabamur) October 14, 2026

Not if America keeps electing people who agree with this nonsense.

I hope Iranians overthrow their tyrannical government. — John Aziz (@aziz0nomics) October 14, 2026

Another day, another person being murdered by the religion of peace for saying mean thing about big man Mo. — Aja ♀️🇬🇧 (@AjaTheEmpress) October 14, 2026

So weird how the red/green podcastistan lizard people fall silent whenever these stories run (which they do regularly). — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 14, 2026

Where is Hasan Piker talking about fascism and stuff?

Noahide laws 🤬🤬🤬 — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 14, 2026

Ya but did you hear the joke on TV Saturday night about how woman dress at the gym. — Geoff Fienberg (@gfienberg17) October 14, 2026

Let's focus on the real issues.

Don't expect a single protest on this from Western feminists, progressives. — FJ (@Natsecjeff) October 14, 2026

Iran is a nightmare. I'm lucky to live in America. — Carl (@HistoryBoomer) October 14, 2026

All Americans are. Many just don't realize it.

One got saved bcause people raised their voices. Now another and the list keeps growing. Yet the world watches in silence even women from that religion How many more lives to be sacrificed in the name of religion? No God would demand such cruelty n if he does is he really a God? — SpreadLove (@MyThought5nM3) October 14, 2026

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Is there anyone here to condemn this? — Angel.Mathi (@sijoonbts) October 14, 2026

Anyone at all?

Has the Squad made any comments regarding this? It would be interesting to hear their thoughts...if they have any. — Piper (@piper4freedom) October 14, 2026

They won't make one peep. They only have comments when it is to criticize Christianity or conservatives.

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