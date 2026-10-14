Another BIG L for Gavin: Ninth Circuit Says States Can’t Tell Federal Agents What Badges to Wear

The Ninth Circuit Court just handed old Gavin Newsom a loss. Let's all laugh together.

BREAKING: The Ninth Circuit ruled that California cannot require federal immigration agents and other federal officers to display identification during enforcement operations, finding the law violates the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. https://t.co/xynkrYFUgv — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) October 14, 2026

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California can't tell ICE what to wear and what badges they have to show.

BREAKING: Ninth Circuit Blocks Newsom's No Vigilantes Act The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled today that California cannot force federal immigration agents and other federal law enforcement officers to visibly display identification while carrying out their duties. The court determined that Governor Gavin Newsom's law violates the constitutional principle that states cannot directly regulate federal government operations under the Supremacy Clause. The ruling reverses a lower court's decision and orders a preliminary injunction preventing California from enforcing the identification requirement against federal agents. — Bruce Snyder (@realBruceSnyder) October 14, 2026

In other words, federal officers have the right to enforce federal law.

🚨Another loss for Newsom — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 14, 2026

Womp-womp. What a massive loser. Also, Kamala is hitting the campaign trail and Newsom promised he wouldn't run if she did, so he has to hate his life about right now.

"abolish ICE" is just a basic matter of procedure at this point law enforcement should obviously be required to show identification, if they are unwilling to do so and states cannot compel them to do so then it must be replaced with an agency that will act civilized — Cameron 🇺🇸 🗽🦅 (@CameronCorduroy) October 14, 2026

The Left is melting down and it's glorious. No, people with no right to be in this country need to stay out. What a concept.

Pretty clear and obvious result — Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) October 14, 2026

Obvious to people who aren't dense (like Dummy-crats).

This is not a surprise. There were arguments that these laws could be seen as general laws of applicability such that they wouldn't interfere with the Supremacy Clause, but that was always going to be a long shot. It's up to Congress to mandate basic identification standards. — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) October 14, 2026

Hopefully, Congress understands leftists are violent and forcing ICE to identify themselves will put them in too much danger.

Poor @GavinNewsom just went down like his wife an acting audition… — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) October 14, 2026

That was harsh, but true.

Take that Newsom. What a waste of California taxpayers money. — Jeff Vaughn (@JeffVaughn) October 14, 2026

One of many ways he wastes taxpayer money.

As we all said Rob Bonta and Newsom are grifting morons that have wasted billions of our tax money on their psychopathic obsession with "Getting Trump" Both need to go to jail for fraud and laundering our money back to themselves and their friends and families. @DOJFraudDiv @CAgovernor @AGRobBonta — LilRascal (@rascal113646) October 14, 2026

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Newsom should worry about his state and stop trying to start public beef with Trump.

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