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Another BIG L for Gavin: Ninth Circuit Says States Can’t Tell Federal Agents What Badges to Wear

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 14, 2026 3:37 PM
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Another BIG L for Gavin: Ninth Circuit Says States Can’t Tell Federal Agents What Badges to Wear
AP Photo/Nell Redmond

The Ninth Circuit Court just handed old Gavin Newsom a loss. Let's all laugh together.

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California can't tell ICE what to wear and what badges they have to show. 

In other words, federal officers have the right to enforce federal law.

Womp-womp. What a massive loser. Also, Kamala is hitting the campaign trail and Newsom promised he wouldn't run if she did, so he has to hate his life about right now. 

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The Left is melting down and it's glorious. No, people with no right to be in this country need to stay out. What a concept. 

Obvious to people who aren't dense (like Dummy-crats).

Hopefully, Congress understands leftists are violent and forcing ICE to identify themselves will put them in too much danger. 

That was harsh, but true. 

One of many ways he wastes taxpayer money

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Newsom should worry about his state and stop trying to start public beef with Trump. 

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News Topics CALIFORNIA | GAVIN NEWSOM | ICE | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | SUPREME COURT

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