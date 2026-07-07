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'Florida Dodged a Bullet': Ex-Gov Dem Nominee Andrew Gillum Busted Last Night in Alabama With Drugs

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on July 07, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Cannon

Once again, thank Heavenly Father this guy didn't beat Ron DeSantis for Florida Governor. What a different world it might be right now.

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Andrew Gillum -- the ex-politician who lost to Ron DeSantis by a slim margin in the 2018 Florida governor's race -- was arrested last week in Alabama on drug offenses, TMZ has learned.

Gillum was taken into custody Thursday night by officers in Daphne, AL, and then booked in the Baldwin County jail for possession of dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana, according to online police records. The Daphne PD has yet to release details on what led to his latest brush with the law.

Democrat politicians are really losers. 

And yesterday, Gillum was arrested for drugs. What a world.

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He was found with drugs in South Florida, too. Location never stopped him. 

Or he never stopped it.

If he had won, he would have been in charge of Florida, the third largest state, during COVID. Ron DeSantis kept Florida open and pushed back successfully against Fauci and his absurd politics. Everything would have been so much worse if he had won that one election. 

The greatest predictor of future behavior is past behavior, after all. 

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He can tell it to the judge.

He would have been a disaster. 

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