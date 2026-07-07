'Florida Dodged a Bullet': Ex-Gov Dem Nominee Andrew Gillum Busted Last Night in Alabama With Drugs

Once again, thank Heavenly Father this guy didn't beat Ron DeSantis for Florida Governor. What a different world it might be right now.

Ex-Florida Democratic Governor Nominee Andrew Gillum Arrested For Drug Possession https://t.co/XrZneyynHf — TMZ (@TMZ) July 7, 2026

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Andrew Gillum -- the ex-politician who lost to Ron DeSantis by a slim margin in the 2018 Florida governor's race -- was arrested last week in Alabama on drug offenses, TMZ has learned. Gillum was taken into custody Thursday night by officers in Daphne, AL, and then booked in the Baldwin County jail for possession of dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana, according to online police records. The Daphne PD has yet to release details on what led to his latest brush with the law.

Democrat politicians are really losers.

I'm old enough to remember that Andrew Gillum-Gwen Graham primary in 2018 and it's unbelievable how similar it is to the El-Sayed-Stevens primary. Gillum made the case he was so talented and charismatic he would kill DeSantis.

And there were a lot of progressive journalists who… https://t.co/dMkVhZ8UoW — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) July 7, 2026

And yesterday, Gillum was arrested for drugs. What a world.

Gillum was arrested with several drugs in Alabama.



Also had drug equipment.



He was the Mayor of Tallahassee from 2014 to 2018.



Looks like he moved to Alabama to continue his new life as a felon. pic.twitter.com/oQZ87Y8dr5 — 0HOUR1 (@__0HOUR1_) July 7, 2026

He was found with drugs in South Florida, too. Location never stopped him.

LMAO remember when Rising Democratic Star Andrew Gilllum (married with 3 kids) was found a ways back in hotel room with a male prostitute and a bunch of meth? Looks like he’s at it again.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/hw2Y9dMTjE — BKactual (@BravoKiloActual) July 7, 2026

Or he never stopped it.

This freak was 30,000 votes away from becoming Florida’s governor in 2018. https://t.co/3E03HHueZT — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 7, 2026

If he had won, he would have been in charge of Florida, the third largest state, during COVID. Ron DeSantis kept Florida open and pushed back successfully against Fauci and his absurd politics. Everything would have been so much worse if he had won that one election.

crackhead caught with drugs? consider me shocked https://t.co/U7D3nmWfey — Peyton (@NEUF_92) July 7, 2026

The greatest predictor of future behavior is past behavior, after all.

Gillum walked so Platner could run https://t.co/AdxhrrLLYJ — [Object object] (@StevenJBurns) July 7, 2026

I was called racist for saying he was a weirdo. Maybe he’ll tell us about his Grandma for sympathy again. https://t.co/7vtDvlpvjW — Sherm_Lee (@shermgeezay) July 7, 2026

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He can tell it to the judge.

This man can't let the ice go. It's really sad to see how his life spiralled out of control after he lost that election.



The first thing he needs to do is be honest about his meth addiction. https://t.co/fmDppXh2K3 — Kells 🇺🇸🇦🇺 (@KMBAussie) July 7, 2026

This dude had already lucked out and dodged bullets legally. He just could not resist spinning the wheel again.

If a person is this close to totally falling apart over an election defeat, then he or she should not run in the first place. https://t.co/EZfE79kLXi — Andrew Broering (@AndrewBroering) July 7, 2026

He would have been a disaster.

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